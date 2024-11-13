The Power are the wildcard in this year's AFLW finals ahead of a semi-final against the Hawks

Caitlin Wendland celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's elimination final against Richmond on November 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FEAR the underdogs.

Alongside its semi-final opponent Hawthorn, Port Adelaide is the biggest bolter of the 2024 NAB AFLW season.

The Power put together a scintillating performance against Richmond in the elimination final, downing their more experienced opponents by four goals.

It was the club's first ever finals win, and coach Lauren Arnell has this side firing on all cylinders.

"For me they're probably one of the biggest underdogs coming through this finals period," Richmond player Sarah Hosking said on AFL.com.au's Tagged.

Hosking missed the game due to a hamstring injury but couldn't help but be impressed by the Power's ferocity and pressure.

"Credit to Port Adelaide, they played an outstanding game," she said.

"They were relentless, they had an answer for everything. I think their season has been building and building."

Tagged co-host and Collingwood AFLW player Sarah Rowe said her clash against the Power earlier this year was one of the most hotly contested she's ever been involved in.

"When we played them, I remember thinking this is the highest pressure game I've ever played in," Rowe said.

"That's why I think they're really well suited to the Hawks… they make it really hard for you."

The Power are the wildcard of this year's finals series.

They haven't come in with expectations like some of the top four sides and after such an impressive rise up the ladder, this finals series is somewhat of a free hit.

Hawthorn's defence has been staunch this season, but the likes of Jenna Richardson, Tamara Smith and Laura Elliott will have their hands full this weekend given the Power's star-studded forward line.

Gemma Houghton leads the club's goalkicking with 14 majors, while Julia Teakle has proven to be a handful for defenders as well, having booted 11 goals from nine games. Ash Saint has nine goals and has improved the defensive side of her game, while Caitlin Wendland has been a terrific acquisition as a small forward with nine majors to her name too.

Gemma Houghton celebrates a goal during the match between Richmond and Port Adelaide at Ikon Park in week five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

In defence, it's key defender Amelie Borg leading the way. Borg was selected in the All-Australian squad of 42 earlier this week, after a strong season down back where she averaged 8.2 pressure acts, 4.9 intercepts and 3.1 tackles a game. When captain Janelle Cuthbertson went down with an ACL injury earlier in the year, it meant the defence as a collective had to stand up to fill the void.

Then there's the midfield mix, which is perhaps the most exciting part of this Port Adelaide program. There's a strong blend of youth and experience in Lauren Arnell's onball brigade who are ready to continue this finals push.

Ruck Matilda Scholz has had a sensational season, culminating in an All-Australian squad nod. Scholz has averaged 14 disposals, 5.5 clearances and 21.5 hitouts this season, putting herself in the top echelon of rucks throughout the competition.

Shineah Goody's season has also earned her an All-Australian squad nomination, while Piper Window and Sachi Syme have also taken strides forward in their development.

Shineah Goody in action during Port Adelaide's clash against St Kilda in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Abbey Dowrick will likely feature at the top end of the club's best and fairest count, while veteran Kirsty Lamb has been a fantastic addition to Alberton. Don't forget about midfielder Maria Moloney's impact either, or young gun Molly Brooksby who has also spent time in defence.

Arnell's side has won seven consecutive games, the second longest active streak in the competition.

It might have been somewhat of an unexpected rise up the ladder this year for the Power, but they've gathered some serious momentum heading into the semi-final this weekend.

Can they cause an upset over the Hawks and book their place in a preliminary final against the Kangaroos?

