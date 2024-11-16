Adelaide has defeated Fremantle by 37 points in a semi-final to set up a preliminary final date with arch rival Brisbane

Danielle Ponter celebrates a goal during the semi-final between Adelaide and Fremantle on November 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has won through to its sixth preliminary final, comfortably accounting for Fremantle by 37 points in a semi-final at Norwood Oval on Saturday.

The Crows had far too much class across the park for the Dockers in the 7.7 (49) to 1.6 (12) result, the West Australians having done extraordinarily well to make a semi-final given the absence of stars Kiara Bowers, Ange Stannett and Aine Tighe.

CROWS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

There were plenty of nerves on show early – such Caitlin Gould's opening set shot smothered on the mark – and in the early stanza, Fremantle was working overtime to unsettle Adelaide.

But the Dockers couldn't find the middle of the goals themselves, and it took a lunging Chelsea Randall's boot-studs to scrape home the opening major.

After an extended quarter-time break – the heat policy well and truly in place for the 35-degree conditions – it was Adelaide who flexed its mighty muscle.

Like they've done all year, the Crows locked the ball in their forward half, but finally, they were able to convert, piling on four goals to take a game-winning 29-point lead into half-time.

Acting Fremantle captain Hayley Miller spent most of the second term receiving treatment on a sore knee, but returned after half-time to play forward, while star recruit Gab Newton worked through some discomfort after landing heavily on her back in a first-term marking contest, picking up a corked hip along the way.

Dockers coach Lisa Webb confirmed post-match Miller’s issue was much more serious than appearance suggested, having played out of the goal-square amid a “significant” patella tendon injury.

Learn More 00:38

On the rare occasions Fremantle was able to get the ball into attack, the forward structure was more often than not askew, struggling to hold their positions against the strong Adelaide backline, led by Zoe Prowse and Chelsea Biddell.

It was a well-rounded team performance from Adelaide, who had a number of players stand up at different moments, including the elusive Taylah Levy, a hard-running Maddi Newman and crucial link Chelsea Randall, while Ebony Marinoff found plenty of the footy.

Gabby O'Sullivan and Aisling McCarthy ran hard for the Dockers, while Emma O'Driscoll stood up well under enormous pressure in defence.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 04:45 AFLW full post-match, Semi Final: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after their semi final match against Fremantle

05:48 AFLW full post-match, Semi Final: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after their semi final match against Adelaide

01:45 Marinoff owns midfield once again as Crows cruise Ebony Marinoff produces a typically prolific performance in the engine room with 32 disposals and a goal

11:26 AFLW Mini-Match: Adelaide v Fremantle Extended highlights of the Crows and Dockers clash in the first semi final of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:47 AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Fremantle The Crows and Dockers clash in the first semi final of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:46 Seth slips past as Dockers break wall at last Philipa Seth finds some rare space behind the Adelaide defence and kicks truly to earn her side’s first goal

00:38 Munyard musters gold after string of grand hands The Crows share the footy around beautifully before Hannah Munyard cashes in another major for Adelaide

00:42 Riveting Randall play gets Crows underway Chelsea Randall streams forward and just manages to get her boot to the footy to sneak through the game’s first goal

00:38 Docker down after huge fly ends awry Gabby Newton comes off the field worse for wear after crashing hard following this high-flying attempt

Finally, the Crows find the goals

Converting inside 50 opportunities has been a constant issue for Adelaide all year, but the Crows appeared to banish at least a few of their forward-line demons against the Dockers. While the vast majority of their scores came from general play, rather than set shots, Adelaide would have been relieved to have somewhat righted the ship. On the other side of the coin, unlike North Melbourne last week, Fremantle was unable to capitalise on its rebound when the opportunity presented.

Learn More 05:47

Battle of the ruck superstars

The in-form Mim Strom and Jess Allan played out an intriguing battle within the war, and split the points fairly evenly. Given Strom's scintillating form over the past few weeks, that effectively counted as a win for Adelaide. Strom finished with 33 hitouts, 13 disposals, 115m gained and three clearances, while Allan's numbers read 29 hitouts, 10 disposals, 186m gained and two clearances

Jess Allan and Mim Strom compete in the ruck during the semi-final between Adelaide and Fremantle on November 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Up next

Adelaide will take on Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena in a preliminary final, with the match details to be confirmed on Saturday night. Fremantle's season is over, the Dockers bowing out in fifth or sixth position depending on the results of Saturday's second semi-final between Hawthorn and Port Adelaide.

ADELAIDE 1.1 5.3 7.5 7.7 (49)

FREMANTLE 0.3 0.4 1.5 1.6 (12)

GOALS

Adelaide: Randall, Levy, Munyard, Martin, Ballard, Marinoff, Ponter

Fremantle: Seth

BEST

Adelaide: Marinoff, J.Allan, Newman, Prowse, Randall, Hatchard

Fremantle: Newton, O'Sullivan, McCarthy, O'Driscoll, Strom

INJURIES

Adelaide: Nil

Fremantle: Miller (knee)

Crowd: 2,011 at Norwood Oval