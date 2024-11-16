PORT Adelaide has stunned Hawthorn with a come-from-behind one-point semi-final victory on Saturday evening to win an epic semi-final.
Down by 22 points at the final break, the Power pulled off the biggest final-quarter comeback in AFLW history to record a 7.8 (50) to 6.13 (49) win under lights at Ikon Park and send them into a preliminary final against North Melbourne next weekend.
Abbey Dowrick, Gemma Houghton and Matilda Scholz combined for four last-quarter goals, running over the top of the highly fancied Hawks and knocking them out of the finals series in straight sets.
Once the Power hit the front, Hawthorn's ability to go end-to-end became the fear, and it became a reality as Kaitlyn Ashmore put the home team in front once more. But it was only brief as Port Adelaide steeled itself and snatched back the win.
Hawthorn simply couldn't defend the speed and unpredictability of the Power's ball movement, as Houghton (13 disposals, two goals) ran riot, and Dowrick (13 disposals, two goals) rose to the challenge.
As expected, it did come down to the battle between tough, contested footy, and neat movement out in space. When the game became a fight in close, Port Adelaide took charge, but when the Hawks were able to exit stoppage and use their run, they were in control.
Ella Boag landed the first blow by sliding into the goalsquare from the wing, but the Hawks quickly found their feet. But through a similar problem to last week – conversion in attack – they left the door open for the Power.
Just Ebony O'Dea's third career goal had the Power edge in front midway through the second quarter, but Jasmine Fleming (16 disposals, one goal) wasn't having it. Playing more as a small forward option rather than running through the midfield, Fleming's skill and polish, combined with a neat turn of speed, made her seriously impactful with every touch.
A slew of first-year players then stepped up for Port Adelaide. Shineah Goody (15 disposals, 354 metres gained) was stunning running up and down the wing, Molly Brooksby (18 disposals, 512 metres gained) held up brilliantly in defence and Piper Window (11 disposals, 11 tackles) fought it out admirably in the midfield.
The Hawks, meanwhile, were the walking wounded, with Aine McDonagh, Fleming, Mattea Breed, Ainslie Kemp and Tilly Lucas-Rodd all requiring medical attention as the game wore on.
Inefficiencies rear their head again
Hawthorn sent a barrage of inside 50s the way of Port Adelaide's defensive line, with 51 compared to the Power's 29, but in a similar fashion to last week's qualifying final, it wasn't able to make the most of those opportunities. Under the heat of not only a final, but Port Adelaide's manic pressure, the Hawks returned just six goals from 19 scoring shots.
No worries for Flem
In last week's qualifying final loss to Brisbane, Hawthorn young gun Jasmine Fleming was severely hampered by calf cramping. Managed throughout the week, she was deemed fit and ready to go for Saturday's do-or-die clash with Port Adelaide. She shook off any sign of concern, having a huge impact from the outset, moving with speed, evading the Power's immense pressure, setting up teammates and then doing the job herself. With several moments of individual brilliance, she stacked her highlight reel, and won control back for the home side.
Up next
Unfortunately, Hawthorn's impressive season has come to an end, and attention now turns to the upcoming trade period and draft, while for Port Adelaide, a date with minor premier North Melbourne awaits in next week's preliminary final.
HAWTHORN 2.3 3.8 5.12 6.13 (49)
PORT ADELAIDE 1.0 3.2 3.2 7.8 (50)
GOALS
Hawthorn: Bodey 2, McDonagh, Fleming, Stephenson, Ashmore
Port Adelaide Houghton 2, Dowrick 2, Boag, Scholz, O'Dea
BEST
Hawthorn: West, Fleming, Bodey, Bates, Gilroy
Port Adelaide Brooksby, Goody, Houghton, Dowrick, Scholz
INJURIES
Hawthorn: McDonagh (left hand), Fleming (finger), Breed (right knee)
Port Adelaide Hammond (ribs/hip)
Crowd: 3,680 at Ikon Park