With the AFLW season set to lengthen and possibly start earlier, Orla O'Dwyer says Irish players will need to decide between Gaelic football or Aussie Rules

Orla O'Dwyer celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Brisbane and Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena in week five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IRISH players will shortly need to decide whether it's Gaelic football or Australian Rules, and not both in the same year, says Brisbane winger Orla O'Dwyer.

Currently the All-Ireland final is played in early August with the AFLW season starting later in the same month.

In the right circumstances and with the right club, players still have the option of playing both sports year-round.

However, with the AFLW season continuing to lengthen, and potentially beginning earlier in the year, a crossroads is coming.

O'Dwyer is one of the most successful imports to play the Australian game, winning two premierships and being named an All-Australian in 2022.

Lily Postlethwaite and Orla O'Dwyer celebrate with the premiership cup following the 2023 Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Speaking on Monday ahead of a preliminary final against Adelaide, the 26-year-old said deciding between sports would be difficult for some players.

"The season is getting longer each year and that's what we want, to play more games," O'Dwyer said.

"It depends on the person individually and the club they're with … but I think as we become more full-time, push will come to shove and (players will have to) decide between the sports for sure.

"Theres been a lot of talk about it the last couple of weeks the Irish players missing that home aspect and playing with their county and what a privilege that can be.

"I think deep down those Irish players do know where they belong and where they came from and this opportunity we have out here is amazing, to see the professional side of things."

O'Dwyer is in her sixth season with the Lions and said she always looked forward to returning to Ireland, as she will for an extended period over this Christmas and New Year.

"I think for Irish players, the last couple of years there has been more girls coming over for pre-season and getting that under your belt," she said.

"I think they're realising how important it is to get the (hands on the) footy and the relationship building, which can be one of the hardest components when you first come over."

Following a weekend off, O'Dwyer said Brisbane was excited about facing arch-rivals Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena on Saturday night.

"We know them so well," she said.

"The last few times there's been less than a goal between us. I'm sure there’ll be nothing in it."