Mason Cox celebrates a goal during the match between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG on August 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MASON Cox is one of the most polarising figures in the footy world.

Some fans adore him, others loath him.

But there's no doubt he's a player that brings more eyeballs to the competition.

The American Pie joined AFL.com.au's Tagged this week, shedding light on how he feels being sometimes perceived as a villain by opposition fans.

"I cop it, but I probably deserve it because I give it out a little bit," Cox said.

"I think I do things so differently at times that you do get a little bit of feedback from the opposition.

"Running around as the tallest guy out there, obviously wearing glasses and a few accessories allows for people to make comment, but at the same time I tend to give it out and I think it's a two-way street, you have to be able to take it and give it."

Cox said he enjoys the back and forth of sledging, saying it allows players to show their personality more and adds new storylines to the competition.

"I enjoy it though, I think it's part of the game," Cox said.

"It's great for me if people are able to show some personality, if you're part of that process of people feeling confident enough to be able to be themselves on the field that's a positive impact you’re having."

Cox said that his on-field persona is different to his off-field nature and that the on-field banter fires him up, allowing him to play his best football.

"Yeah, people hate me. I'm ok with it though," he said.

"You cop a bit, but it's understandable because our fans give it to everyone else, so you have to be able to take it the same time … it's just part of the game.

"I'm a different human when I go over the white line, whatever it is that brings out the best player you want to be, for me that's a little bit of trash talk."

