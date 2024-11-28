Kim Rennie reflects on her AFLW journey as she eyes a first premiership with North Melbourne

Kim Rennie at North Melbourne training on December 1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A MORE-than-comfortable 57-point preliminary final victory meant North Melbourne coach Darren Crocker had the luxury of choosing who got to put their feet up on the bench in the final minutes of the game.

Unsurprisingly, 35-year-old veterans Emma Kearney (in her comeback game from injury) and Kate Shierlaw made the cut, joined by superstar midfielders Jas Garner and Ash Riddell.

Rounding out the quintet to be rested late in the game was a player most AFLW fans might struggle to recognise on sight – ruck Kim Rennie.

Rennie joked she was benched late in the game because of her age (a tender 30 years), but there's no doubting Crocker values just what the former basketballer brings to North Melbourne's line-up.

"It was pretty different to the last minute of the prelim last year against Adelaide. That was very stressful, and we were lucky to get away with a one-point win," Rennie told AFL.com.au.

"In the prelim against Port, being up by a bit with only a couple of minutes to go, it was nice to be able to take it in a bit and feel the excitement.

"A few of us oldies were on the bench in the last few minutes of the prelim, and just getting to look around at each other and take it in was really special. It leads into the excitement this weekend."

Kim Rennie in a ruck contest in North Melbourne's game against Port Adelaide in week 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Of the 10 rucks who have attended the most contests this year, Rennie has the best hitout-to-advantage rate (33.2 per cent), with only Jess Allan and Alice Edmonds to have also broken the 30 per cent barrier.

Rennie's individual clearance numbers sit mid-range among that group of 10, but given the talent at her feet (Garner, Riddell, Mia King and Ruby Tripodi), all she has to do it put the ball on a plate and let them do the rest.

And the more ruck minutes Rennie plays, the longer Emma King can be North's third tall forward, thoroughly stretching opposition defences.

"The midfield connection we've had has definitely been on the back of a few seasons together now," Rennie said.

"My connection as well with Emma King, our ability to swap in and out of the ruck and work with the middies has been something we've worked a lot on, and is starting to really come together.

"Early on, there was a lot of communicating and pointing (between King and Rennie), but now it's pretty seamless and effortless."

Rennie played for the Sandringham Sabres in the old SEABL basketball competition, making the cross to footy after watching the inaugural 2017 AFLW season with envy.

A "mad" Adelaide fan growing up, she'd done a bit of Auskick as a child and also spent hours in the backyard kicking the footy with twin brother, Simon.

Kim Rennie celebrates her 2018 premiership win with the Western Bulldogs. Picture: Instagram

She now combines her footy with her a job in Boroondara Council's sport and recreation team, working with local clubs.

"I watched from the sidelines in the first year, and loved every minute of it. I remember saying, 'I think I could give that a go'. Then I went along to a tryout day with the Western Bulldogs, and was lucky enough to be picked up in the rookie draft that year," Rennie said.

"When I look back on my first team photo, I can tell there are a few more wrinkles now. On one hand, it's gone by really quick, but when I break it down a bit and think about how many different players I've played with over the years, and coaches I've had, you can start to see it's been a little while."

On Saturday night, Rennie will play in her third Grand Final, having won a flag with the Bulldogs in her first season before last year's loss to Brisbane.

"(We have) a lot of respect for the Lions. I think it's going to be a high-pressure game, we love that and we're really excited for it. We know what we're going to expect, and can't wait," she said.

"A lot of our younger players have definitely developed in their skill and knowledge of the game. Taylah Gatt, Ruby Tripodi, some of our middies in there, even the older girls are still getting better each game.

"I think that's been a really big part of seeing the development. But also our continuity – we've had a few years as a solid group together, being able to train, learn and keep the consistent game plan has really lent itself to where we are now."