A busy finish to the AFLW Trade Period looms as the Pies shape as potentially being major players

Mattea Breed handballs during Hawthorn's clash against West Coast in round seven, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD will attempt to land late moves for Hawthorn's Mattea Breed and Fremantle's Airlie Runnalls, with clubs scrambling to complete deals as the AFLW Trade Period ticks into its final 48 hours.

The Pies have emerged as the frontrunners for Breed, who is uncontracted following an impressive season with the Hawks, while they also have an interest in speedster Runnalls from the Dockers.

Hawthorn is set to be among the busiest clubs ahead of Wednesday's 4pm AEDT deadline, with the Hawks still hopeful of completing a deal for Adelaide defender Najwa Allen as well as sorting out Breed's future.

Hawks forward Lou Stephenson has also requested a trade to the Western Bulldogs, while the club's pursuit of Melbourne spearhead Tayla Harris remains up in the air after it withdrew from a six-team mega deal that was sorted on Friday.

The Demons have now officially offered Harris a contract extension to remain at the club, after the Hawks' involvement in the multi-club trade stalled and then fell over late last week.

As revealed by AFL.com.au last week, Hawthorn is now the only rival club chasing Harris – and is her preferred new home – after Collingwood ended its interest in the four-time All-Australian.

Tayla Harris in action at Melbourne training on November 14, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Essendon is also among the clubs hoping to pull off late trades, with the club attempting to land Richmond youngster and former first-round pick Emelia Yassir in the final two days of the window.

Paige Scott could be heading in the opposite direction, with the Tigers still interested in the forward, while the Bombers remain in a fight to retain another former top-10 selection in Amber Clarke amid interest from St Kilda.

The Saints still need to complete a trade for Greater Western Sydney veteran Nicola Barr, while the Giants are aiming to pull off deals for Dogs defender Eleanor Brown and midfielder Taylah Levy from the Crows.

Sydney is hoping to secure North Melbourne's Lulu Pullar, though negotiations remain ongoing, while talks around a deal for Imogen Brown to head to the Swans and for Montana Beruldsen to get to the Tigers are also in the works.

Lulu Pullar celebrates a goal for North Melbourne against Carlton on September 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Bella Smith has interest from Fremantle, but also remains a realistic chance to stay at Sydney, while Carlton secured a deal for Gold Coast captain Tara Bohanna late on Monday afternoon.

Clubs are expected to work right the way through to the 4pm AEDT deadline on Wednesday, with a number of deals either linked or waiting for trades elsewhere to be completed before talks can progress.

Last year's AFLW Trade Period finished with a remarkable 11-club, 12-player, 24-pick trade to unlock all of the remaining deals, with a series of clubs currently in negotiations around more multi-team deals to finish this season's window as well.

A series of clubs spent Sunday discussing a potential multi-club deal that would have ensured Harris finally landed at Hawthorn, though such negotiations failed to meaningfully progress.