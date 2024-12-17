The newest batch of AFLW draftees reflect on Monday night's draft and what's in store next

Poppy Scholz, Sara Howley, Havana Harris, Ash Centra, Molly O'Hehir and Zippy Fish at Marvel Stadium on December 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

LESS than 24 hours after the first fully national Telstra AFLW Draft, and the excitement is still palpable from the top draftees.

No.1 pick Ash Centra, with her new Collingwood guernsey on, said it hadn't yet sunk in that she'd be playing for the Magpies next year.

"Awesome, I'm speechless. I haven't actually been on my phone much this morning, but [there's been] lots of messages," Centra said.

"Looking back at the season [the Magpies] have had, they haven't had the season they wanted to, so getting this opportunity to embrace my attributes and bringing my game into their environment is something I'm really looking forward to.

"In sport in general, you're always your own critic. I definitely hold high expectations for myself and set high standards, but to get the recognition as the number one draft pick is pretty cool."

Havana Harris is one of five Gold Coast Academy players to land at the Suns this year.

"I was very overwhelmed. Then on the way up, as Dad went to hug me, I fell over then Mum fell over, it was a funny moment, but really good," she said.

"I loved playing in the midfield this year, but I think I see myself more in the forward line.

"It makes it a lot easier (being drafted alongside Academy girls). Super excited for the girls coming through this year and next year as well. A lot of the other states underestimate us, but Queensland has a lot of talent coming through."

West Australian Molly O'Hehir is thrilled about the prospect of playing alongside Melbourne skipper Kate Hore, and also nominated winger Eliza McNamara as an exciting future teammate.

Molly O'Hehir poses with Kate Hore after being taken with pick No.3 in the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've been prepared for it throughout the year, and knowing the draft was going to be national, I knew it was going to be an option. It's going to be hard and have its challenges, but it's super exciting," she said.

"[My parents are] so, so stoked, but also kind of sad to see me go over. They know it's been my dream for so long, so they're really happy for me."