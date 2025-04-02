The Bombers have landed their new AFLW list manager

Josh Moore speaks to his players during the Dandenong Stingrays' Coates Talent League preliminary final against the Oakleigh Chargers on September 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has appointed Dandenong Stingrays coach Josh Moore as its new AFLW list manager.

Moore has led the Coates Talent League girls' side for the past two years, and worked in the boys' program as a senior assistant coach for the four years prior.

He will take the reins from Essendon's inaugural AFLW list manager Georgia Harvey, who has moved into a head of VFLW role at the club.

Moore's side has produced several AFLW draftees in the past few years, including Mikayla Williamson, Meg Robertson, Sophie Butterworth, Zoe Besanko, Elli Symonds and Kayla Dalgleish.

Josh Moore is seen during the Dandenong Stingrays' Coates Talent League quarter-final against the Greater Western Victoria Rebels on September 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

It's understood he will coach the first few games of Dandenong's season, and start at the Bombers on April 22.

The AFLW pre-season begins in mid-May.