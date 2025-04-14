Check out all the action from the state leagues around the country

Mia Russo marks during a Marsh National Academy training session on December 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH the SANFLW and VFLW occupied in their Gather Round state game clash, where the Big V ran out 27-point winners, the QAFLW and WAFLW were the only state leagues in action.

AFLW Academy member Mia Russo put on a show out west, while a current Swan impressed for Bond University.

SANFLW

The SANFLW had a bye week for Gather Round's state game against the VFLW.

QAFLW

Yeronga South Brisbane Devils v University of Queensland

University of Queensland claimed its first win of the season, defeating Yeronga by 63 points on Saturday afternoon.

Former elite netballer Gabi Simpson (25 disposals, four inside 50s) could do no wrong – except in front of the big sticks, failing to convert her two opportunities – while Farradai Hopkins (24 disposals, nine inside 50s) starred for the victors.

Farradai Hopkins kicks the ball during a Marsh Under-18 Championships clash between Queensland and Vic Country on July 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Racquelle Sutton and Crisstal Povis were the goalkickers for Yeronga.

Southport Sharks v Maroochydore

Reigning premier Southport posted another significant win, this time by 112 points over Maroochydore. Southport's percentage sits at 2858.3 per cent after its first two matches of the season.

Former GWS utility Caitlin Miller kicked four goals from her 24 disposals, while Olivia Meagher enjoyed the same return from 26 touches, to lead Southport's dangerous attacking line. Meanwhile Northern Territory import Kierra Zerafa racked up 39 disposals and six clearances.

Danielle Fenwick worked exceptionally hard for Maroochydore, finishing the day with 25 disposals.

Bond University v Moreton Bay

A 74-point win over Moreton Bay has kept Bond University just one step behind Southport, sitting second on the ladder.

Sydney AFLW winger Ruby Sargent-Wilson was cutting for Bond, using her 22 disposals at 86.4 per cent efficiency, while Kendra Blattman kicked four of the side's 13 goals.

Ruby Sargent-Wilson warms up before Sydney's clash against North Melbourne in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

For Moreton Bay, Jessica Davy was best, with 29 disposals and four inside 50s to her name.

Morningside v Aspley

Morningside's efficiency in front of goal kept it undefeated across the opening two rounds, beating Aspley by 15 points despite recording the same number of scoring shots.

Sisters Laura and Gracie Roy combined for 45 disposals, 20 tackles, and two goals in important performances for the victors, while Jesse McMillan did absolutely everything she could to stop them, laying a whopping 23 tackles for Aspley.

Wilston Grange v Coorparoo

Coorparoo won its second straight match, getting over Wilston Grange by 13 points on Saturday afternoon.

Grace Osborne (23 disposals, 14 tackles) worked hard both ways for Wilston Grange, while Coorparoo ruck Renee Teys (20 disposals, 34 hitouts, eight tackles) was immense.

WAFLW

West Perth v Perth

Led by a top draft prospect, West Perth recorded a 59-point win over Perth on Friday evening.

Mia Russo, part of the Marsh AFLW Academy, was the Falcons' best with 26 disposals, eight inside 50s, and two goals in the win. Meanwhile Holly Britton, sister of West Coast's Jaide, was important for Perth with 24 disposals.

Mia Russo in action during the AFL National Development Championships U16 Girls match between Western Australia and South Australia on April 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Swan Districts v Subiaco

With a 24-point win over Swan Districts, Subiaco has kept its clean sheet and place atop the WAFLW ladder.

Exciting key forward, and 2025 draft prospect, Olivia Wolmarans was a presence in attack for Subiaco, while former Sydney AFLW pair Lisa Steane (26 disposals, six tackles) and Paige Sheppard (24 disposals, eight marks) starred once again.

Eligible for this year's draft, Swan Districts midfielder Carys D'Addario was important with 24 disposals, while Jaime Henry had 22 touches of her own.

South Fremantle v Peel Thunder

A quartet of Fremantle AFLW players faced off in South Fremantle's 15-point win over Peel Thunder on Saturday evening.

Holly Ifould (22 disposals, 10 marks) and Indi Strom (nine disposals, five marks) pulled on the boots for the Bulldogs, while Matilda Banfield (seven disposals, five tackles) and Evie Parker (five disposals) appeared for Peel.

Indi Strom tackles Amy Franklin during Fremantle's practice match against West Coast on May 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Smooth-moving AFLW Academy member Evie Cowcher was also important for Peel, with her 15 disposals, ahead of next weekend's Academy showcase game.

Claremont v East Fremantle

Claremont and East Fremantle played out a thrilling battle, with three final-quarter goals proving the difference in Claremont's 11-point win.

Former West Coast trio Sasha Goranova (27 disposals), Jayme Harken (26 disposals), and Mackenzie Webb (20 disposals) were crucial for the victors, while Ella Gilbey and Jacinta Valentini each kicked two goals.

Overlooked in last year's draft, Noa McNaughton was strong for East Fremantle with 18 disposals and four inside 50s, and Alicia Blizard kicked two goals for the Sharks.

The VFLW kicks off on Friday April 18.