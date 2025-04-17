Chloe Baker-West, Tatyana Perry and Georja Davies. Picture: AFL Photos

A HOST of future AFLW stars will take to the field on Sunday with the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls team set to take on an All-Stars side at RSEA Park.

Headlined by Gold Coast Academy's top talent – ruck Georja Davies, midfielder Ava Usher and key forward Dekota Baron – the AFLW Academy game will come after a camp, with players arriving in Melbourne on Thursday.

The Academy will then have two training days at Collingwood and Essendon, before the game at St Kilda's home base.

The match will be live-streamed on AFL.com.au, with the match to begin at 1.30pm AEST on Sunday. Entry to RSEA Park is free.

The All-Stars team is made up of players turning 18 and 19 this year, nominated by AFLW clubs.

A number of 19-year-old AFLW injury replacement players have been recruited off the back of strong performances in this match in previous years, including Fremantle's Tunisha Kikoak and Adelaide's Brooke Smith.

Tunisha Kikoak celebrates a goal during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Tarkyn Lockyer will coach the Academy team, with assistance from Martha Cantwell (Sandringham Dragons), Brad Snell (South Australia u18s) and Jess Wuetschner (Tasmania Devils).

Craig Black (AFL talent pathways, ex-Collingwood VFL coach) will lead the All-Stars, with AFLW players Jordyn Allen (Collingwood), Belle Dawes (Brisbane) and Lauren Wakfer (West Coast) as assistant coaches.

Academy players to watch:

Chloe Baker-West (Calder Cannons/Strathmore, Vic)
A midfielder who knows how to find the footy, Baker-West is averaging 34.5 disposals from her two Coates Talent League games this year, also kicking two goals. A strong first-touch player, she sets up her teammates in space and can win a hard ball.

Chloe Baker-West in action during the Coates Talent League match between Calder Cannons and Western Jets at Highgate Recreation Reserve in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Georja Davies (Gold Coast Academy/Southport, Qld)
The fourth of the Davies (pronounced "Davis") girls, Georja is poised to join Giselle (Sydney), Fleur (Greater Western Sydney) and Darcie (Gold Coast) at the top level come December's draft. Davies has already earned rave reviews for her ruck craft, considered to be very well developed for her age, and is mobile around the field.

Mia Russo (West Perth/Wanneroo, WA)
Another who has had a strong start to the year, Russo is a small midfielder who recorded 26 disposals and two goals last week in the WAFLW. Can break away from a contest and prove to be a danger in front of the big sticks.

Mia Russo in action during the 2023 AFL National Championships U16 match between Western Australia and South Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

Ava Usher (Gold Coast Academy/Burleigh, Qld)
Nominated as a possible No.1 pick at a young age, Usher is coming off a ruptured ACL suffered last year. A driving midfielder, Usher is powerful around the stoppages and possesses a knack of bursting through a contest, where her neat skills come to the fore.

Ava Usher in action during Gold Coast Academy's clash against GWV Rebels in the Coates Talent League Girls on May 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Dekota Baron (Gold Coast Academy/Southport, Qld)
Yet another top Suns prospect, Baron has been earmarked as a star key forward of the future for a number of years. A traditional lead-up forward with strong hands overhead and a steady set shot.

Dekota Baron in action during a 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy training session at Whitten Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Evie Cowcher (Peel Thunder/Pinjarra, WA)
Cowcher has been in the spotlight for a number of years as one of WA's top talents, easily competing with older girls within the under-18 program for a few seasons now. Primarily a half-back flanker, she reads the play beautifully and is a lovely rebound kick.

Evie Cowcher after bring named Most Valuable Player for Western Australia at the conclusion of the Marsh AFL National Championships on August 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Stars players to watch:

Tatyana Perry (NT Academy/Oakleigh Chargers/Palmerston Magpies, NT)
Was unlucky to be overlooked last year. The niece of Aaron and Alwyn Davey, Perry is a smooth-moving defender who reads the play well, and has neat skills. Is playing in the Coates Talent League this year with reigning premier Oakleigh Chargers as an over-ager.

Lucy Greenwood (East Perth/Coolbina, WA)
Draft-eligible at the end of this year, Greenwood is coming off an ankle injury that cost her most of her 2024 season. A smart and skilled forward/winger who has great potential and can impact a game with limited touches.

Lucy Greenwood celebrates a goal during the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships match between South Australia and Western Australia at Thebarton Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Ellie Veerhuis (Sydney Academy/UNSW Eastern Suburbs, NSW)
Could be an option if AFLW clubs are looking for a taller replacement player this year, and was under draft consideration last December. Standing at 172cm, she's an athletic defender who can roll through the midfield if needed.

Ellie Veerhuis in action during the 2024 Victoria AFLW State Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

Jemmika Douglas (North Melbourne VFLW/Bambill, Vic)
Arguably the strongest of the overlooked Victorian products last year, Richmond NGA product Douglas is a beautiful user of the footy and a nice overhead mark. The Mildura mid-sized utility lived with a host family in Bendigo last year to maximise her footy opportunities, and has now linked up with VFLW premier North Melbourne.

Jemmika Douglas training with Richmond's AFLW team during the 2023 season. Picture: Richmond FC

Stella Huxtable (Geelong Falcons/Torquay, Vic)
Draftable at the end of the year, Huxtable has been around the mark for several seasons now. A taller inside midfielder at 170cm, she's a strong kick out of the contest, and can take a nice overhead mark when pushing forwards.

Stella Huxtable kicks a goal during the 2024 Coates Talent League quarter-final between the Tasmania Devils and the Geelong Falcons at Shepley Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Ash Patton (Sandringham Dragons/Tuggeranong Valley, ACT)
Was in last year's Academy crop but overlooked in the draft. A top softballer, the half-forward is a smart user of the footy with neat disposal skills. Playing in Victoria as an over-ager for the Dragons this year.

Ash Patton in action during the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls vs U23 All-Stars match at Ikon Park on April 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW Academy (Australia)

NUMBER PLAYER STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB

1

Marika Carlton

Northern Territory Academy

Palmerston Magpies

2

Mia Russo

West Perth

Wanneroo

3

Jordyn Allen

Eastern Ranges

Heathmont

4

Chloe Baker-West

Calder Cannons

Strathmore

5

Mischa Barwin

Tasmania Devils

Lauderdale

6

Mizuki Brothwell

Dandenong Stingrays

Balnarring

7

Georja Davies

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Southport

8

Eloise Mackereth

Glenelg

Plympton

9

Tayla McMillan

Eastern Ranges

Wantirna South

10

Ava Usher

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Burleigh

13

Dekota Baron

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Southport

14

Lily Baxter

South Adelaide

Victor Harbor

15

Monique Bessen

Sturt

Hahndorf

16

Priya Bowering

Tasmania Devils

Lauderdale

17

Chloe Bown

Oakleigh Chargers

Kew Comets

18

Olivia Crane

Subiaco

Wanneroo

19

Sophie Eaton

Central District

Freeling

20

Alira Fotu

South Fremantle

South Bunbury

21

Danika McDonald

Northern Territory Academy

Federal

22

Isla Wiencke

GWS Giants Academy

Belconnen Magpies

27

Alicia Blizard

East Fremantle

Willetton

28

Jade McLay

Calder Cannons

Diamond Creek Women's

29

Madeleine Quinn

Sydney Swans Academy

Maroubra Saints

30

Ella Stoddart

Gippsland Power

Traralgon

31

Alannah Welsh

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Southport

37

Evie Cowcher

Peel Thunder

Pinjarra

38

Olivia Wolmarans

Subiaco

Mt Hawthorn Cardinals

All Stars

NUMBER PLAYER STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB

1

Tatyana Perry

NT Academy
Oakleigh Chargers

Palmerston Magpies

2

Marlo Graham

Northern Knights

Parkside

3

Mikaylah Antony

Central District

Willaston

4

Annabelle Foat

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Bond University

5

Lucy Greenwood

East Perth

Coolbinia

6

Amelie Prosser-Shaw

GWS Giants Academy

East Coast Eagles

7

Emma Juneja

Sydney Swans Academy

Sydney University

8

Bronte Parker

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Bond University

9

Renee Morgan

South Fremantle

Jandakot Jets

10

Ellie Veerhuis

Sydney Swans Academy

UNSW Eastern Suburbs

11

Scarlett Johnson

Northern Knights

Eltham

12

Sienna Gerardi

Swan Districts FC

Bassendean

13

Jemmika Douglas

North Melbourne VFLW

Bambill

14

Stella Huxtable

Geelong Falcons

Torquay

15

Ash Patton

Sandringham Dragons

Tuggeranong Valley

16

Monique Corrigan

Brisbane Lions Academy

Bay Power

17

Harriet Bingley

Tasmania Devils

Old Scotch Collegians

18

Isobella Hishongwa-Gibb

Northern Knights

Brunswick

28

Charli Hazelhurst

Norwood

Tea Tree Gully

29

Alexandra McBride-Loane

Western Jets

Maribyrnong Park

30

Ava Bibby

Bendigo Pioneers

Sandhurst

31

Josephine Bamford

Eastern Ranges

Bayswater

32

Zara Neuwirth

Oakleigh Chargers

Kew Comets