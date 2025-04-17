Sarah Black previews the names to watch out for in Sunday's AFL National Academy v All-Stars game

Chloe Baker-West, Tatyana Perry and Georja Davies. Picture: AFL Photos

A HOST of future AFLW stars will take to the field on Sunday with the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls team set to take on an All-Stars side at RSEA Park.

Headlined by Gold Coast Academy's top talent – ruck Georja Davies, midfielder Ava Usher and key forward Dekota Baron – the AFLW Academy game will come after a camp, with players arriving in Melbourne on Thursday.

The Academy will then have two training days at Collingwood and Essendon, before the game at St Kilda's home base.

The match will be live-streamed on AFL.com.au, with the match to begin at 1.30pm AEST on Sunday. Entry to RSEA Park is free.

The All-Stars team is made up of players turning 18 and 19 this year, nominated by AFLW clubs.

A number of 19-year-old AFLW injury replacement players have been recruited off the back of strong performances in this match in previous years, including Fremantle's Tunisha Kikoak and Adelaide's Brooke Smith.

Tunisha Kikoak celebrates a goal during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Tarkyn Lockyer will coach the Academy team, with assistance from Martha Cantwell (Sandringham Dragons), Brad Snell (South Australia u18s) and Jess Wuetschner (Tasmania Devils).

Craig Black (AFL talent pathways, ex-Collingwood VFL coach) will lead the All-Stars, with AFLW players Jordyn Allen (Collingwood), Belle Dawes (Brisbane) and Lauren Wakfer (West Coast) as assistant coaches.

Academy players to watch:

Chloe Baker-West (Calder Cannons/Strathmore, Vic)

A midfielder who knows how to find the footy, Baker-West is averaging 34.5 disposals from her two Coates Talent League games this year, also kicking two goals. A strong first-touch player, she sets up her teammates in space and can win a hard ball.

Chloe Baker-West in action during the Coates Talent League match between Calder Cannons and Western Jets at Highgate Recreation Reserve in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Georja Davies (Gold Coast Academy/Southport, Qld)

The fourth of the Davies (pronounced "Davis") girls, Georja is poised to join Giselle (Sydney), Fleur (Greater Western Sydney) and Darcie (Gold Coast) at the top level come December's draft. Davies has already earned rave reviews for her ruck craft, considered to be very well developed for her age, and is mobile around the field.

Mia Russo (West Perth/Wanneroo, WA)

Another who has had a strong start to the year, Russo is a small midfielder who recorded 26 disposals and two goals last week in the WAFLW. Can break away from a contest and prove to be a danger in front of the big sticks.

Mia Russo in action during the 2023 AFL National Championships U16 match between Western Australia and South Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

Ava Usher (Gold Coast Academy/Burleigh, Qld)

Nominated as a possible No.1 pick at a young age, Usher is coming off a ruptured ACL suffered last year. A driving midfielder, Usher is powerful around the stoppages and possesses a knack of bursting through a contest, where her neat skills come to the fore.

Ava Usher in action during Gold Coast Academy's clash against GWV Rebels in the Coates Talent League Girls on May 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Dekota Baron (Gold Coast Academy/Southport, Qld)

Yet another top Suns prospect, Baron has been earmarked as a star key forward of the future for a number of years. A traditional lead-up forward with strong hands overhead and a steady set shot.

Dekota Baron in action during a 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy training session at Whitten Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Evie Cowcher (Peel Thunder/Pinjarra, WA)

Cowcher has been in the spotlight for a number of years as one of WA's top talents, easily competing with older girls within the under-18 program for a few seasons now. Primarily a half-back flanker, she reads the play beautifully and is a lovely rebound kick.

Evie Cowcher after bring named Most Valuable Player for Western Australia at the conclusion of the Marsh AFL National Championships on August 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

All-Stars players to watch:

Tatyana Perry (NT Academy/Oakleigh Chargers/Palmerston Magpies, NT)

Was unlucky to be overlooked last year. The niece of Aaron and Alwyn Davey, Perry is a smooth-moving defender who reads the play well, and has neat skills. Is playing in the Coates Talent League this year with reigning premier Oakleigh Chargers as an over-ager.

Lucy Greenwood (East Perth/Coolbina, WA)

Draft-eligible at the end of this year, Greenwood is coming off an ankle injury that cost her most of her 2024 season. A smart and skilled forward/winger who has great potential and can impact a game with limited touches.

Lucy Greenwood celebrates a goal during the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships match between South Australia and Western Australia at Thebarton Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Ellie Veerhuis (Sydney Academy/UNSW Eastern Suburbs, NSW)

Could be an option if AFLW clubs are looking for a taller replacement player this year, and was under draft consideration last December. Standing at 172cm, she's an athletic defender who can roll through the midfield if needed.

Ellie Veerhuis in action during the 2024 Victoria AFLW State Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

Jemmika Douglas (North Melbourne VFLW/Bambill, Vic)

Arguably the strongest of the overlooked Victorian products last year, Richmond NGA product Douglas is a beautiful user of the footy and a nice overhead mark. The Mildura mid-sized utility lived with a host family in Bendigo last year to maximise her footy opportunities, and has now linked up with VFLW premier North Melbourne.

Jemmika Douglas training with Richmond's AFLW team during the 2023 season. Picture: Richmond FC

Stella Huxtable (Geelong Falcons/Torquay, Vic)

Draftable at the end of the year, Huxtable has been around the mark for several seasons now. A taller inside midfielder at 170cm, she's a strong kick out of the contest, and can take a nice overhead mark when pushing forwards.

Stella Huxtable kicks a goal during the 2024 Coates Talent League quarter-final between the Tasmania Devils and the Geelong Falcons at Shepley Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Ash Patton (Sandringham Dragons/Tuggeranong Valley, ACT)

Was in last year's Academy crop but overlooked in the draft. A top softballer, the half-forward is a smart user of the footy with neat disposal skills. Playing in Victoria as an over-ager for the Dragons this year.

Ash Patton in action during the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls vs U23 All-Stars match at Ikon Park on April 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW Academy (Australia)

NUMBER PLAYER STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB 1 Marika Carlton Northern Territory Academy Palmerston Magpies 2 Mia Russo West Perth Wanneroo 3 Jordyn Allen Eastern Ranges Heathmont 4 Chloe Baker-West Calder Cannons Strathmore 5 Mischa Barwin Tasmania Devils Lauderdale 6 Mizuki Brothwell Dandenong Stingrays Balnarring 7 Georja Davies Gold Coast Suns Academy Southport 8 Eloise Mackereth Glenelg Plympton 9 Tayla McMillan Eastern Ranges Wantirna South 10 Ava Usher Gold Coast Suns Academy Burleigh 13 Dekota Baron Gold Coast Suns Academy Southport 14 Lily Baxter South Adelaide Victor Harbor 15 Monique Bessen Sturt Hahndorf 16 Priya Bowering Tasmania Devils Lauderdale 17 Chloe Bown Oakleigh Chargers Kew Comets 18 Olivia Crane Subiaco Wanneroo 19 Sophie Eaton Central District Freeling 20 Alira Fotu South Fremantle South Bunbury 21 Danika McDonald Northern Territory Academy Federal 22 Isla Wiencke GWS Giants Academy Belconnen Magpies 27 Alicia Blizard East Fremantle Willetton 28 Jade McLay Calder Cannons Diamond Creek Women's 29 Madeleine Quinn Sydney Swans Academy Maroubra Saints 30 Ella Stoddart Gippsland Power Traralgon 31 Alannah Welsh Gold Coast Suns Academy Southport 37 Evie Cowcher Peel Thunder Pinjarra 38 Olivia Wolmarans Subiaco Mt Hawthorn Cardinals

