A HOST of future AFLW stars will take to the field on Sunday with the Marsh AFL National Academy Girls team set to take on an All-Stars side at RSEA Park.
Headlined by Gold Coast Academy's top talent – ruck Georja Davies, midfielder Ava Usher and key forward Dekota Baron – the AFLW Academy game will come after a camp, with players arriving in Melbourne on Thursday.
The Academy will then have two training days at Collingwood and Essendon, before the game at St Kilda's home base.
The match will be live-streamed on AFL.com.au, with the match to begin at 1.30pm AEST on Sunday. Entry to RSEA Park is free.
The All-Stars team is made up of players turning 18 and 19 this year, nominated by AFLW clubs.
A number of 19-year-old AFLW injury replacement players have been recruited off the back of strong performances in this match in previous years, including Fremantle's Tunisha Kikoak and Adelaide's Brooke Smith.
Tarkyn Lockyer will coach the Academy team, with assistance from Martha Cantwell (Sandringham Dragons), Brad Snell (South Australia u18s) and Jess Wuetschner (Tasmania Devils).
Craig Black (AFL talent pathways, ex-Collingwood VFL coach) will lead the All-Stars, with AFLW players Jordyn Allen (Collingwood), Belle Dawes (Brisbane) and Lauren Wakfer (West Coast) as assistant coaches.
Academy players to watch:
Chloe Baker-West (Calder Cannons/Strathmore, Vic)
A midfielder who knows how to find the footy, Baker-West is averaging 34.5 disposals from her two Coates Talent League games this year, also kicking two goals. A strong first-touch player, she sets up her teammates in space and can win a hard ball.
Georja Davies (Gold Coast Academy/Southport, Qld)
The fourth of the Davies (pronounced "Davis") girls, Georja is poised to join Giselle (Sydney), Fleur (Greater Western Sydney) and Darcie (Gold Coast) at the top level come December's draft. Davies has already earned rave reviews for her ruck craft, considered to be very well developed for her age, and is mobile around the field.
Mia Russo (West Perth/Wanneroo, WA)
Another who has had a strong start to the year, Russo is a small midfielder who recorded 26 disposals and two goals last week in the WAFLW. Can break away from a contest and prove to be a danger in front of the big sticks.
Ava Usher (Gold Coast Academy/Burleigh, Qld)
Nominated as a possible No.1 pick at a young age, Usher is coming off a ruptured ACL suffered last year. A driving midfielder, Usher is powerful around the stoppages and possesses a knack of bursting through a contest, where her neat skills come to the fore.
Dekota Baron (Gold Coast Academy/Southport, Qld)
Yet another top Suns prospect, Baron has been earmarked as a star key forward of the future for a number of years. A traditional lead-up forward with strong hands overhead and a steady set shot.
Evie Cowcher (Peel Thunder/Pinjarra, WA)
Cowcher has been in the spotlight for a number of years as one of WA's top talents, easily competing with older girls within the under-18 program for a few seasons now. Primarily a half-back flanker, she reads the play beautifully and is a lovely rebound kick.
All-Stars players to watch:
Tatyana Perry (NT Academy/Oakleigh Chargers/Palmerston Magpies, NT)
Was unlucky to be overlooked last year. The niece of Aaron and Alwyn Davey, Perry is a smooth-moving defender who reads the play well, and has neat skills. Is playing in the Coates Talent League this year with reigning premier Oakleigh Chargers as an over-ager.
Lucy Greenwood (East Perth/Coolbina, WA)
Draft-eligible at the end of this year, Greenwood is coming off an ankle injury that cost her most of her 2024 season. A smart and skilled forward/winger who has great potential and can impact a game with limited touches.
Ellie Veerhuis (Sydney Academy/UNSW Eastern Suburbs, NSW)
Could be an option if AFLW clubs are looking for a taller replacement player this year, and was under draft consideration last December. Standing at 172cm, she's an athletic defender who can roll through the midfield if needed.
Jemmika Douglas (North Melbourne VFLW/Bambill, Vic)
Arguably the strongest of the overlooked Victorian products last year, Richmond NGA product Douglas is a beautiful user of the footy and a nice overhead mark. The Mildura mid-sized utility lived with a host family in Bendigo last year to maximise her footy opportunities, and has now linked up with VFLW premier North Melbourne.
Stella Huxtable (Geelong Falcons/Torquay, Vic)
Draftable at the end of the year, Huxtable has been around the mark for several seasons now. A taller inside midfielder at 170cm, she's a strong kick out of the contest, and can take a nice overhead mark when pushing forwards.
Ash Patton (Sandringham Dragons/Tuggeranong Valley, ACT)
Was in last year's Academy crop but overlooked in the draft. A top softballer, the half-forward is a smart user of the footy with neat disposal skills. Playing in Victoria as an over-ager for the Dragons this year.
AFLW Academy (Australia)
|NUMBER
|PLAYER
|STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|COMMUNITY CLUB
|
1
|
Marika Carlton
|
Northern Territory Academy
|
Palmerston Magpies
|
2
|
Mia Russo
|
West Perth
|
Wanneroo
|
3
|
Jordyn Allen
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Heathmont
|
4
|
Chloe Baker-West
|
Calder Cannons
|
Strathmore
|
5
|
Mischa Barwin
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Lauderdale
|
6
|
Mizuki Brothwell
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Balnarring
|
7
|
Georja Davies
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Southport
|
8
|
Eloise Mackereth
|
Glenelg
|
Plympton
|
9
|
Tayla McMillan
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Wantirna South
|
10
|
Ava Usher
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Burleigh
|
13
|
Dekota Baron
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Southport
|
14
|
Lily Baxter
|
South Adelaide
|
Victor Harbor
|
15
|
Monique Bessen
|
Sturt
|
Hahndorf
|
16
|
Priya Bowering
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Lauderdale
|
17
|
Chloe Bown
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Kew Comets
|
18
|
Olivia Crane
|
Subiaco
|
Wanneroo
|
19
|
Sophie Eaton
|
Central District
|
Freeling
|
20
|
Alira Fotu
|
South Fremantle
|
South Bunbury
|
21
|
Danika McDonald
|
Northern Territory Academy
|
Federal
|
22
|
Isla Wiencke
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Belconnen Magpies
|
27
|
Alicia Blizard
|
East Fremantle
|
Willetton
|
28
|
Jade McLay
|
Calder Cannons
|
Diamond Creek Women's
|
29
|
Madeleine Quinn
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Maroubra Saints
|
30
|
Ella Stoddart
|
Gippsland Power
|
Traralgon
|
31
|
Alannah Welsh
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Southport
|
37
|
Evie Cowcher
|
Peel Thunder
|
Pinjarra
|
38
|
Olivia Wolmarans
|
Subiaco
|
Mt Hawthorn Cardinals
All Stars
|NUMBER
|PLAYER
|STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|COMMUNITY CLUB
|
1
|
Tatyana Perry
|
NT Academy
|
Palmerston Magpies
|
2
|
Marlo Graham
|
Northern Knights
|
Parkside
|
3
|
Mikaylah Antony
|
Central District
|
Willaston
|
4
|
Annabelle Foat
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Bond University
|
5
|
Lucy Greenwood
|
East Perth
|
Coolbinia
|
6
|
Amelie Prosser-Shaw
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
East Coast Eagles
|
7
|
Emma Juneja
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Sydney University
|
8
|
Bronte Parker
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Bond University
|
9
|
Renee Morgan
|
South Fremantle
|
Jandakot Jets
|
10
|
Ellie Veerhuis
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
UNSW Eastern Suburbs
|
11
|
Scarlett Johnson
|
Northern Knights
|
Eltham
|
12
|
Sienna Gerardi
|
Swan Districts FC
|
Bassendean
|
13
|
Jemmika Douglas
|
North Melbourne VFLW
|
Bambill
|
14
|
Stella Huxtable
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Torquay
|
15
|
Ash Patton
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Tuggeranong Valley
|
16
|
Monique Corrigan
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Bay Power
|
17
|
Harriet Bingley
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Old Scotch Collegians
|
18
|
Isobella Hishongwa-Gibb
|
Northern Knights
|
Brunswick
|
28
|
Charli Hazelhurst
|
Norwood
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
29
|
Alexandra McBride-Loane
|
Western Jets
|
Maribyrnong Park
|
30
|
Ava Bibby
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Sandhurst
|
31
|
Josephine Bamford
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Bayswater
|
32
|
Zara Neuwirth
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Kew Comets