Sydney Academy's Emily Hollingsworth and South Australia's Lani Cocks. Pictures: Sydney Swans/AFL Photos

SOUTH Australia's Lani Cocks and Sydney Academy's Emily Hollingsworth have produced outstanding carnivals to be named best and fairests in the 2025 Marsh Under-16s AFL National Development Championships.

Cocks is a top-age defender/midfielder from Port Lincoln, playing with Norwood in the SANFLW.

The pacey player averaged 23 disposals at 74 per cent efficiency, along with 4.5 marks and 2.5 clearances, as South Australia went undefeated in its two matches to secure the Pool A title from Vic Metro on percentage.

Bottom-ager Hollingsworth starred in her first national championships, dominating the Pool B matches as the Swans secured the title from rival GWS, also on percentage.

Hollingsworth, a graduate of the Woomeras program, impressed through the midfield with 19.5 disposals, kicking five goals over her two matches.

Billie Hamilton – the younger sister of Sydney's Cynthia and Lexi – finished third in Pool B's count, having kicked nine goals in two games.

Billie Hamilton in action during the Marsh AFL National Development Championship U16 match between GWS Academy and Northern Territory at Blacktown International Sportspark on April 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Pool A Best and Fairest

16 votes – Lani Cocks (SA, Norwood/Boston)

9 – Maya Duane (VM, Sandringham/East Malvern), Maia Freemantle (SA, Woodville-West Torrens/Henley)

7 – Perri Goulding (VM, Eastern Ranges/Mitcham), Arybella Nelson (WA, West Perth/Wanneroo)

Pool B Best and Fairest

13 – Emily Hollingsworth (Sydney, Miranda Bombers)

12 – Matilda Lange (Tasmania, Kingborough)

11 – Billie Hamilton (GWS, Queanbeyan), Evie Henley (GWS, North Albury)

MVPs

The winners were selected by each team's respective coaching staff. All players turn 16 this year, with the exception of Moana.

Brisbane Academy: Abbey Crowe (Wilston Grange)

Gold Coast Academy: Lily Moana (Burleigh)

GWS Academy: Evie Henley (North Albury)

Northern Territory: Layla May (Darwin Buffaloes)

South Australia: Lani Cocks (Norwood/Boston)

Sydney Academy: Emma McCallum (Warners Bay)

Tasmania: Matilda Lange (Kingborough)

Vic Country: Ella Condon (Geelong Falcons/Torquay)

Vic Metro: Perri Goulding (Eastern Ranges/Mitcham)

Western Australia: Charlotte Fletcher (Peel Thunder/Baldivis)

All-Australian team

Sydney coach Bronwyn Gulden (the mother of Swans star Errol) was named coach of the championships.

Intercept defender Arybella Nelson (WA), quick midfielder Moana (Gold Coast), ruck/forward Lara Gribben (SA) and midfielder Hollingsworth (Syd) were the only bottom-age players to make the All-Australian team.

The All-Australian team and best and fairests were selected by Kevin Sheehan (AFL talent ambassador), Paul Hamilton (AFL national talent development and competitions manager), Jess Smith (AFL national female talent manager), Tarkyn Lockyer (AFL national academy manager), Ben Waller and Abby Howard (Geelong), Tyson Bourke (GWS), Thomas Waldron (Gold Coast) and Darryn Fry (Fremantle).

Sydney Academy coach Bronwyn Gulden in 2023. Picture: Sydney Swans FC

Pool A

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 2.1 3.2 5.4 6.4 (40)

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 4.0 6.1 7.2 8.5 (53)

GOALS

Western Australia: Caitlin Boss 2, Monet Cannon, Tahlia Head, Vienna Maatera, Trista Smoker

South Australia: Charlotte Maurits 2, Isabella Beaumont, Scarlett Blethyn, Lara Gribben, Iris Newman, Charlotte O'Sullivan, Lilian Thomas

BEST

Western Australia: Charlotte Fletcher, Tiama Collard, Hannah Seaborn, Arybella Nelson, Miley Hynes, Layla Scott

South Australia: Lara Gribben, Maia Freemantle, Lani Cocks, Iris Newman, Charlotte Maurits, Lillian Thomas

BRISBANE ACADEMY 2.0 4.2 9.5 13.8 (86)

VIC COUNTRY 2.2 4.3 5.4 7.4 (46)

GOALS

Brisbane: Edie Fraser 5, Indiana Scheffler 2, Ameleia Murray, Lucy Ashcroft, Lucca Hall, Abbey Crowe, Freya McIntosh, Kimberley Bell

Vic Country: Lily Brittain 2, Evie Albones, Claudi Collins, Sage Dennis, Brooke Kelly, Jayda Wright

BEST

Brisbane: Evie Baker, Ameleia Murray, Lucca Hall, Edie Fraser, Abbey Crowe, Lucy Ashcroft

Vic Country: Ella Bologa, Lily Brittain, Ella Condon, Brooke Kelly, Ivy Roberts, Sage Dennis

GOLD COAST ACADEMY 2.2 4.8 4.8 6.8 (44)

VIC METRO 4.4 7.6 11.12 12.12 (84)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Tara Nieass 2, Mena Warria 2, Nikki Sandeman, Grace Cooper

Vic Metro: Maya Duane 3, Alana D'Ambrosio 2, Tillie Baldwin, Alira Barnard-Rossely, Holly Clough, Perri Goulding, Grace Philip

BEST

Gold Coast: Allie Cameron, Harriet Howe, Tara Nieass, Renee Ford, Shayla McDonald, Lily Moana

Vic Metro: Maya Duane, Perri Goulding, Alana D'Ambrosio, Grace Sharkie, Coco Balmain, Charlotte Embelton

GOLD COAST ACADEMY 1.3 2.4 3.4 4.6 (30)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 3.1 6.3 9.4 12.7 (79)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Allie Cameron, Emmie Chudley, Ally McKenzie, Mena Warria

Western Australia: Marley Kelman 4, Monet Cannon 2, Alexis Henderson 2, Caitlin Boss, Tahlia Head, Vienna Matera, Trista Smoker

BEST

Gold Coast: Lily Moana, Asia Single, Tara Nieass, Renee Ford, Nikki Sandeman

Western Australia: Caitlin Boss, Charlotte Fletcher, Elizabeth Young, Arybella Nelson, Hannah Seaborn, Layla Rose Hagerstrom

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 6.1 6.1 9.6 12.8 (80)

BRISBANE ACADEMY 0.0 2.4 2.4 3.6 (24)

GOALS

South Australia: Scarlett Blethyn 2, Lara Gribben 2, Charlotte Maurits 2, Maia Freemantle, Indiana Nelson, Madeline Nuss, Charlotte O'Sullivan, Jaidee-Lee Shortridge, Lillian Thomas

Brisbane: Nikita Clarey, Freya McIntosh, Kiara Tolley

BEST

South Australia: Maia Freemantle, Lani Cocks, Lara Gribben, Charlotte Maurits, Caitlin Hardin, Isabella Beaumont

Brisbane: N/A

VIC METRO 1.2 3.4 6.6 8.10 (58)

VIC COUNTRY 4.2 4.3 6.4 7.4 (46)

GOALS

Vic Metro: Kiah McKinnon-Rowe 2, Cleo Barbakas 2, Alira Barnard-Rossely, Alana D'Ambrosio, Perri Goulding, Grace Philip

Vic Country: Annie Clish 2, Claudi Collins 2, Ella Condon, Brooke Kelly, Jayda Wright

BEST

Vic Metro: Perri Goulding, Charlie Parsons-Jones, Grace Philip, Maya Duane, Charlotte Embleton, April Dye

Vic Country: Sage Dennis, Ella Condon, Lily Brittain, Marlie Collett, Claudi Collins, Dempsey McDonnell

Pool B

SYDNEY ACADEMY 2.1 2.5 6.13 8.15 (63)

TASMANIA 1.2 1.2 3.5 4.5 (29)

GOALS

Sydney: Emily Hollingsworth 2, Willow Skene 2, Luca Burge, Genevieve Hynes, Eve Loebel, Ella Tyack

Tasmania: Luca Murgatroyd 2, Emily French, Olivia Lyons

BEST

Sydney: Emily Hollingsworth, Isabella Evans, Emma McCallum, Genevieve Hynes, Lily Davidson, Ashleigh Lestrange

Tasmania: Taryn Lowe, Aya Cottam, Bailee Smith, Matilda Lange, Luca Murgatroyd, Addison Broadbent

GWS ACADEMY 2.1 5.6 9.8 12.11 (83)

NORTHERN TERRITORY 3.0 3.0 3.2 5.2 (32)

GOALS

GWS: Tayla Lawrence 4, Billie Hamilton 3, Charlie Gibson 2, Sophia Dawe, Claire Hyland, Emmerson Lihou

Northern Territory: Latoya Young 2, Miley Cunningham, Kayla Ilett, Makenzy Smith

BEST

GWS: Evie Henley, Charlie Gibson, Kate Patton, Amelia Rainbow, Billie Hamilton

Northern Territory: Peggy Rock, Makenzy Smith, Layla May, Jenara Grant, Amber Quinn, Lakhyah Hill

GWS ACADEMY 1.1 1.4 3.4 7.6 (48)

TASMANIA 2.4 3.7 6.9 6.10 (46)

GOALS

GWS: Billie Hamilton 6, Zoe Quigley

Tasmania: Matilda Lange 3, Aya Cottam, Olivia Lyons, Erin Watkinson

BEST

GWS: Evie Henley, Charlie Gibson, Billie Hamilton, Ava Saad, Amelia Rainbow, Willow Kildey

Tasmania: Matilda Lange, Aya Cottam, Shanita Major, Sophie Dean, Amelia Carter, Savannah Arnold

SYDNEY ACADEMY 5.1 5.2 8.4 12.4 (76)

NORTHERN TERRITORY 0.1 2.2 3.3 3.4 (22)

GOALS

Sydney: Addison Gale 3, Emily Hollingsworth 3, Madison James 2, Emma McCallum 2, Genevieve Hynes, Eve Loebel

Northern Territory: Miley Cunningham, Kayla Ilett, Akia-Marie Lake

BEST

Sydney: Emma McCallum, Emily Hollingsworth, Isabella Evans, Lily Davidson, Genevieve Hynes, Annalise Crawley

Northern Territory: Jenara Grant, Grace Anstess, Kayla Ilett, Layla May, Lakhyah Hill, Makenzy Smith