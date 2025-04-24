SOUTH Australia's Lani Cocks and Sydney Academy's Emily Hollingsworth have produced outstanding carnivals to be named best and fairests in the 2025 Marsh Under-16s AFL National Development Championships.
Cocks is a top-age defender/midfielder from Port Lincoln, playing with Norwood in the SANFLW.
The pacey player averaged 23 disposals at 74 per cent efficiency, along with 4.5 marks and 2.5 clearances, as South Australia went undefeated in its two matches to secure the Pool A title from Vic Metro on percentage.
Bottom-ager Hollingsworth starred in her first national championships, dominating the Pool B matches as the Swans secured the title from rival GWS, also on percentage.
Hollingsworth, a graduate of the Woomeras program, impressed through the midfield with 19.5 disposals, kicking five goals over her two matches.
Billie Hamilton – the younger sister of Sydney's Cynthia and Lexi – finished third in Pool B's count, having kicked nine goals in two games.
Pool A Best and Fairest
16 votes – Lani Cocks (SA, Norwood/Boston)
9 – Maya Duane (VM, Sandringham/East Malvern), Maia Freemantle (SA, Woodville-West Torrens/Henley)
7 – Perri Goulding (VM, Eastern Ranges/Mitcham), Arybella Nelson (WA, West Perth/Wanneroo)
Pool B Best and Fairest
13 – Emily Hollingsworth (Sydney, Miranda Bombers)
12 – Matilda Lange (Tasmania, Kingborough)
11 – Billie Hamilton (GWS, Queanbeyan), Evie Henley (GWS, North Albury)
MVPs
The winners were selected by each team's respective coaching staff. All players turn 16 this year, with the exception of Moana.
Brisbane Academy: Abbey Crowe (Wilston Grange)
Gold Coast Academy: Lily Moana (Burleigh)
GWS Academy: Evie Henley (North Albury)
Northern Territory: Layla May (Darwin Buffaloes)
South Australia: Lani Cocks (Norwood/Boston)
Sydney Academy: Emma McCallum (Warners Bay)
Tasmania: Matilda Lange (Kingborough)
Vic Country: Ella Condon (Geelong Falcons/Torquay)
Vic Metro: Perri Goulding (Eastern Ranges/Mitcham)
Western Australia: Charlotte Fletcher (Peel Thunder/Baldivis)
All-Australian team
Sydney coach Bronwyn Gulden (the mother of Swans star Errol) was named coach of the championships.
Intercept defender Arybella Nelson (WA), quick midfielder Moana (Gold Coast), ruck/forward Lara Gribben (SA) and midfielder Hollingsworth (Syd) were the only bottom-age players to make the All-Australian team.
The All-Australian team and best and fairests were selected by Kevin Sheehan (AFL talent ambassador), Paul Hamilton (AFL national talent development and competitions manager), Jess Smith (AFL national female talent manager), Tarkyn Lockyer (AFL national academy manager), Ben Waller and Abby Howard (Geelong), Tyson Bourke (GWS), Thomas Waldron (Gold Coast) and Darryn Fry (Fremantle).
Pool A
WESTERN AUSTRALIA 2.1 3.2 5.4 6.4 (40)
SOUTH AUSTRALIA 4.0 6.1 7.2 8.5 (53)
GOALS
Western Australia: Caitlin Boss 2, Monet Cannon, Tahlia Head, Vienna Maatera, Trista Smoker
South Australia: Charlotte Maurits 2, Isabella Beaumont, Scarlett Blethyn, Lara Gribben, Iris Newman, Charlotte O'Sullivan, Lilian Thomas
BEST
Western Australia: Charlotte Fletcher, Tiama Collard, Hannah Seaborn, Arybella Nelson, Miley Hynes, Layla Scott
South Australia: Lara Gribben, Maia Freemantle, Lani Cocks, Iris Newman, Charlotte Maurits, Lillian Thomas
BRISBANE ACADEMY 2.0 4.2 9.5 13.8 (86)
VIC COUNTRY 2.2 4.3 5.4 7.4 (46)
GOALS
Brisbane: Edie Fraser 5, Indiana Scheffler 2, Ameleia Murray, Lucy Ashcroft, Lucca Hall, Abbey Crowe, Freya McIntosh, Kimberley Bell
Vic Country: Lily Brittain 2, Evie Albones, Claudi Collins, Sage Dennis, Brooke Kelly, Jayda Wright
BEST
Brisbane: Evie Baker, Ameleia Murray, Lucca Hall, Edie Fraser, Abbey Crowe, Lucy Ashcroft
Vic Country: Ella Bologa, Lily Brittain, Ella Condon, Brooke Kelly, Ivy Roberts, Sage Dennis
GOLD COAST ACADEMY 2.2 4.8 4.8 6.8 (44)
VIC METRO 4.4 7.6 11.12 12.12 (84)
GOALS
Gold Coast: Tara Nieass 2, Mena Warria 2, Nikki Sandeman, Grace Cooper
Vic Metro: Maya Duane 3, Alana D'Ambrosio 2, Tillie Baldwin, Alira Barnard-Rossely, Holly Clough, Perri Goulding, Grace Philip
BEST
Gold Coast: Allie Cameron, Harriet Howe, Tara Nieass, Renee Ford, Shayla McDonald, Lily Moana
Vic Metro: Maya Duane, Perri Goulding, Alana D'Ambrosio, Grace Sharkie, Coco Balmain, Charlotte Embelton
GOLD COAST ACADEMY 1.3 2.4 3.4 4.6 (30)
WESTERN AUSTRALIA 3.1 6.3 9.4 12.7 (79)
GOALS
Gold Coast: Allie Cameron, Emmie Chudley, Ally McKenzie, Mena Warria
Western Australia: Marley Kelman 4, Monet Cannon 2, Alexis Henderson 2, Caitlin Boss, Tahlia Head, Vienna Matera, Trista Smoker
BEST
Gold Coast: Lily Moana, Asia Single, Tara Nieass, Renee Ford, Nikki Sandeman
Western Australia: Caitlin Boss, Charlotte Fletcher, Elizabeth Young, Arybella Nelson, Hannah Seaborn, Layla Rose Hagerstrom
SOUTH AUSTRALIA 6.1 6.1 9.6 12.8 (80)
BRISBANE ACADEMY 0.0 2.4 2.4 3.6 (24)
GOALS
South Australia: Scarlett Blethyn 2, Lara Gribben 2, Charlotte Maurits 2, Maia Freemantle, Indiana Nelson, Madeline Nuss, Charlotte O'Sullivan, Jaidee-Lee Shortridge, Lillian Thomas
Brisbane: Nikita Clarey, Freya McIntosh, Kiara Tolley
BEST
South Australia: Maia Freemantle, Lani Cocks, Lara Gribben, Charlotte Maurits, Caitlin Hardin, Isabella Beaumont
Brisbane: N/A
VIC METRO 1.2 3.4 6.6 8.10 (58)
VIC COUNTRY 4.2 4.3 6.4 7.4 (46)
GOALS
Vic Metro: Kiah McKinnon-Rowe 2, Cleo Barbakas 2, Alira Barnard-Rossely, Alana D'Ambrosio, Perri Goulding, Grace Philip
Vic Country: Annie Clish 2, Claudi Collins 2, Ella Condon, Brooke Kelly, Jayda Wright
BEST
Vic Metro: Perri Goulding, Charlie Parsons-Jones, Grace Philip, Maya Duane, Charlotte Embleton, April Dye
Vic Country: Sage Dennis, Ella Condon, Lily Brittain, Marlie Collett, Claudi Collins, Dempsey McDonnell
Pool B
SYDNEY ACADEMY 2.1 2.5 6.13 8.15 (63)
TASMANIA 1.2 1.2 3.5 4.5 (29)
GOALS
Sydney: Emily Hollingsworth 2, Willow Skene 2, Luca Burge, Genevieve Hynes, Eve Loebel, Ella Tyack
Tasmania: Luca Murgatroyd 2, Emily French, Olivia Lyons
BEST
Sydney: Emily Hollingsworth, Isabella Evans, Emma McCallum, Genevieve Hynes, Lily Davidson, Ashleigh Lestrange
Tasmania: Taryn Lowe, Aya Cottam, Bailee Smith, Matilda Lange, Luca Murgatroyd, Addison Broadbent
GWS ACADEMY 2.1 5.6 9.8 12.11 (83)
NORTHERN TERRITORY 3.0 3.0 3.2 5.2 (32)
GOALS
GWS: Tayla Lawrence 4, Billie Hamilton 3, Charlie Gibson 2, Sophia Dawe, Claire Hyland, Emmerson Lihou
Northern Territory: Latoya Young 2, Miley Cunningham, Kayla Ilett, Makenzy Smith
BEST
GWS: Evie Henley, Charlie Gibson, Kate Patton, Amelia Rainbow, Billie Hamilton
Northern Territory: Peggy Rock, Makenzy Smith, Layla May, Jenara Grant, Amber Quinn, Lakhyah Hill
GWS ACADEMY 1.1 1.4 3.4 7.6 (48)
TASMANIA 2.4 3.7 6.9 6.10 (46)
GOALS
GWS: Billie Hamilton 6, Zoe Quigley
Tasmania: Matilda Lange 3, Aya Cottam, Olivia Lyons, Erin Watkinson
BEST
GWS: Evie Henley, Charlie Gibson, Billie Hamilton, Ava Saad, Amelia Rainbow, Willow Kildey
Tasmania: Matilda Lange, Aya Cottam, Shanita Major, Sophie Dean, Amelia Carter, Savannah Arnold
SYDNEY ACADEMY 5.1 5.2 8.4 12.4 (76)
NORTHERN TERRITORY 0.1 2.2 3.3 3.4 (22)
GOALS
Sydney: Addison Gale 3, Emily Hollingsworth 3, Madison James 2, Emma McCallum 2, Genevieve Hynes, Eve Loebel
Northern Territory: Miley Cunningham, Kayla Ilett, Akia-Marie Lake
BEST
Sydney: Emma McCallum, Emily Hollingsworth, Isabella Evans, Lily Davidson, Genevieve Hynes, Annalise Crawley
Northern Territory: Jenara Grant, Grace Anstess, Kayla Ilett, Layla May, Lakhyah Hill, Makenzy Smith