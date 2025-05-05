Check out all the action from the state leagues around the country

Elaine Grigg celebrates a goal during week eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

AS THE start of the AFLW pre-season creeps up, fewer listed players are running around in their local state leagues, providing an opportunity for teams to establish their baseline.

The Western Bulldogs were the exception in the VFLW, with 12 AFLW players on the park, while South Australia and Western Australia went head-to-head in a state game, putting the SANFLW and WAFLW on pause.

VFLW

Collingwood 4.2 (26) def. by Western Bulldogs 6.13 (49)

The Western Bulldogs enjoyed another strong showing from its AFLW contingent, with 12 listed players featuring in the side's defeat of Collingwood.

Midfielder Ellie Gavalas (25 disposals, six clearances, one goal) was dynamic around the contest, while Analea McKee (16 disposals, 15 hitouts) was strong in the ruck. New recruit Lou Stephenson (10 disposals, one goal, 15 hitouts) played her first game in the red, white and blue, offering a presence up forward as well as through the ruck, and draftee Emma McDonald kicked one goal and took six marks.

Heidi Woodley (15 disposals) and Sarah Hartwig (10 disposals) worked across the attacking line, and in defence Britney Gutknecht (11 disposals), Kaylee Kimber (nine disposals), and Cleo Buttifant (five disposals) held down the fort.

Young trio Elaine Grigg (12 disposals, nine tackles, one goal), Jasmyn Smith (10 disposals), and Brooke Barwick (nine disposals, three clearances) all had an impact.

Former AFLW Hawk and Bulldog Dom Carbone led the Pies well with 24 disposals and a goal in the loss.

Darebin 1.1 (7) def. by Port Melbourne 8.5 (53)

Former Brisbane-listed midfielder Ava Seton led Port Melbourne to its 46-point win over Darebin with her two-way running, as she finished with 18 disposals and 14 tackles, while Kaitlyn O'Keefe and Georgia Alomes each kicked two goals.

Lulu Beatty, previously on Carlton's AFLW list, was Darebin's best in the loss, with 18 disposals, five tackles, and three clearances.

Essendon 5.5 (35) def. North Melbourne Werribee 4.8 (32)

The Bombers got the best of reigning premier North Melbourne, handing the latter its first defeat since round 14 last year.

Christina Bernardi's work in attack bore two goals from 10 disposals, while Tia Davidge kicked the matchwinner late. Meanwhile, across half-back, former Geelong AFLW player Brooke Plummer, and former AFLW Pie El Chaston were immense, with 21 disposals apiece.

Renee Tierney, previously a Bomber, kicked two goals in the Roos' narrow loss.

Box Hill 11.9 (75) def. Casey 3.7 (25)

Mia Zielinski, Annabelle Embleton, and Gabby Collingwood combined for six of Box Hill's 11 goals in its commanding win over Casey on Saturday afternoon, while Isla Baldwin finished with 25 disposals.

There was a reasonably even level of impact across the board for Casey in the loss, with Tylah Burn and Mec Macdonald the leading the way with 14 and 13 disposals respectively.

Carlton 2.2 (14) def. by Sandringham 2.6 (18)

Former Collingwood midfielder Imogen Evans lit it up for Sandringham around the contest, recording 20 disposals and eight clearances in the win, while AFLW-listed duo Ella Friend (14 disposals) and Kiera Whiley (five tackles) also played.

For Carlton, Brooke Vickers (22 disposals, eight clearances, 11 tackles) continued her impressive return from injury just a week out from the AFLW pre-season, and Lila Keck (20 disposals, eight tackles) offered a presence through the middle. Maddie Hendrie (13 disposals, 26 hitouts), Lou-Lou Field (13 disposals, five tackles), and Amelia Velardo (11 disposals, five tackles) also got another run.

Williamstown 10.4 (64) def. Geelong 2.5 (17)

Georgia Howes and Emily Eaves combined for five goals in Williamstown's big win over the Cats, as Cat O'Bryan (43 hitouts, 11 clearances) was immense through the middle.

Meanwhile, Brooke Bailey and Abby Favell were the two goalkickers for Geelong.

SANFLW

The SANFLW had a bye for its state game against the WAFLW.

QAFLW

Maroochydore 1.4 (10) def. by Aspley 11.4 (70)

Aspley's first win of the season came in an emphatic fashion, led by Jesse McMillan (25 disposals, seven clearances) and Jasmine Kawa (24 disposals, 14 contested possessions), while Amy Bissett was Maroochydore's sole goalkicker.

Coorparoo 11.7 (73) def. Moreton Bay 0.0 (0)

It was a very even performance from Coorparoo, holding Moreton Bay scoreless in a significant percentage booster. Chelsea Chesterfield and Jenae Govan combined for five goals, while Lucy Schneider was the leading ball-winner with 25 disposals.

Tahlia Smith (30 disposals) and Jessiva Davy (26 disposals) both worked hard for Moreton Bay.

University of Queensland 2.1 (13) def. by Morningside 6.5 (41)

Elka Barnett kept up her goalkicking form in the University of Queensland's loss, with the side's only two goals of the game, while Emma McNaughton kicked two for Morningside.

Bond University 5.3 (33) def. by Southport 9.7 (61)

Stephanie O'Brien and Tayla Gregory each had a day out for Southport with 34 disposals and two goals apiece, with Keely Whittaker the other multiple goalkicker for the victors.

Meanwhile, Shannon Nolan put her name in lights for Bond University with a game-high 36 disposals and eight tackles in the loss.

Wilston Grange 14.12 (96) def. Yeronga 0.0 (0)

Utility Taneka Dhadlie had a day out in Wilston Grange's big win, with five goals from 19 disposals, while Naomi Celebre kicked three from her 20 touches. In the loss, Clancey Sutton was Yeronga's best with 14 disposals and seven clearances.

WAFLW

The WAFLW had a bye for its state game against the SANFLW.