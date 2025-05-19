All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Dom Carbone and Tiama Collard. Pictures: AFL Photos

THINGS are getting serious in the state leagues around the country as seasons progress.

Two sides – Southport and Morningside – remain undefeated in Queensland, Woodville-West Torrens is still the team to beat in South Australia, while Subiaco and Claremont are the front runners in Western Australia.

In the VFLW, reigning premier North Melbourne Werribee jumped back on the winners' list, while Sandringham suffered its first loss of the season.

VFLW

Darebin 7.4 (46) d Carlton 2.4 (16)

In their annual pride match, Darebin landed its second win of the season.

Former Carlton AFLW defender Lulu Beatty had a strong day out against her old club, finishing with 23 disposals and two goals, while former Melbourne AFLW forward Alyssa Mifsud (23 disposals, six clearances) was dominant through the middle.

Lulu Beatty seals it in style 🙌



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/lKuHAyuZl6 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 17, 2025

Carlton, who played without any current AFLW players for the first time this year, was well-led by former West Coast winger Octavia Di Donato, who finished with 24 disposals, nine tackles, and seven clearances.

North Melbourne Werribee 6.7 (43) d Western Bulldogs 3.4 (22)

In the Grand Final rematch, best on ground medallist Nyakoat Dojiok reprised her role, kicking four goals in the Roos' 21-point victory.

"She is unbelievable"



Nyakoat Dojiok does it again 🤩



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/pIsIBC6hKU — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 17, 2025

Despite the AFLW preseason kicking off last week, the Bulldogs still used nine AFLW listed players in the match. Draftees Keeley Hardingham (16 disposals, 38 hitouts, eight clearances), Emma McDonald (12 disposals, one goal), and Sarah Poustie (10 disposals, 10 tackles) all had a big impact.

Jess Fitzgerald (13 disposals, nine tackles) and Dom Carruthers (13 disposals, six tackles) worked hard both ways, while Lou Stephenson (nine disposals, 11 hitouts) continued her role as supporting ruck.

Naomi Ferres (11 disposals, four tackles), Elaine Grigg (10 disposals, two tackles) and Brooke Barwick (seven disposals, three tackles) had quieter days.

Collingwood 4.3 (27) d Box Hill 3.7 (25)

It was almost a repeat of last week's final-minute loss for Collingwood, but it managed to hold on to a two-point lead against a surging Box Hill side.

Captain Dom Carbone moved back into the midfield after starting the season at half-back, driving the win with her 18 disposals and seven tackles, and former Swan Lauren Szigeti finished with 19 disposals and five clearances.

Lauren Szigeti kicks the ball during the VFLW match between Collingwood and Box Hill at Victoria Park in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Paige Price (38 hitouts, two goals) worked well in the ruck for Box Hill, before going forward to worry the Pies on the scoreboard.

Paige Price and Mackenzie Bourne compete in a ruck contest during the VFLW match between Collingwood and Box Hill at Victoria Park in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon 6.6 (42) d Casey 5.6 (36)

After trailing all day, it was a late Lucy Thompson goal that handed Essendon its fourth consecutive win.

Tia Davidge kicked two for the victors, and former Geelong half-back Abbey McDonald led the side with 24 disposals and six clearances.

For Casey, it was a big day out for Ella Morris, who was yet to kick a goal at VFLW level but finished with three of the club's five.

Ella Morris' first VFLW goal is one to remember 😮



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/mTsYkGYXbA — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 17, 2025

Port Melbourne 9.7 (61) d Geelong 0.4 (4)

Kaitlyn O'Keefe and Georgia Alomes each kicked three goals in Port Melbourne's win, which saw it surge to the top of the ladder, while Lauren Caruso (23 disposals, 10 clearances) staked her claim for a place in the Team of the Year.

Kaitlyn O'Keefe in game number 50!



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/hDSPwvnJFV — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 17, 2025

Despite the loss, Mekah Morrissy and Elise Cook each recorded 20 disposals for the Cats.

Williamstown 4.5 (29) d Sandringham 4.4 (28)

Williamstown became the first side to fell Sandringham, with a dramatic one-point win on Sunday afternoon. Emily Eaves was dominant once again with 16 disposals, nine tackles and six clearances for the Seagulls.

Playing her second match of the year, Winnie Laing led the Zebras with 23 disposals.

SANFLW

Glenelg 7.7 (49) d Central District 6.10 (46)

Glenelg broke through for its first win of the season, with plenty of input from Kaitey Whittaker (three goals) and Jess Bates (23 disposals, one goal, 14 tackles).

Katelyn Rosenzweig was back to her bullocking best for the Bulldogs, with three goals in the narrow loss, while top-ager Holly Tralaggan led the side with seven tackles.

North Adelaide 5.4 (34) d West Adelaide 0.4 (4)

Julia Clark (18 disposals, seven tackles, one goal) starred in North Adelaide's win, as did Djimila Totham (19 disposals, 11 tackles), while for West Adelaide, Crows AFLW premiership player Hannah Button (14 tackles) applied the pressure.

Woodville-West Torrens 8.9 (57) d Norwood 0.7 (7)

The impressive form of Woodville-West Torrens continued, unfortunately at the hands of a goalless Norwood.

New Adelaide recruit Kayleigh Cronin (eight disposals, six tackles) played her second game since arriving from Ireland, and midfielder Christina Leuzzi (25 disposals, six tackles) kept her name in the minds of vote-givers later in the year.

Former Port Adelaide and Carlton player Jade Halfpenny (21 disposals, nine clearances) was tireless for Norwood.

South Adelaide 9.9 (63) d Sturt 3.2 (20)

Doreena Hansen and Layla Vizgaudis were dominant up forward in South Adelaide's big win, each kicking three goals, while Vizgaudis also recorded an equal-team high 23 disposals.

Layla Vizgaudis in action during the 2024 Under 16 Girls Championships match between South Australia and Vic Metro at Prospect Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

For Sturt, Isobel Kuiper maintained her strong form, with 28 disposals and 12 tackles.

QAFLW

Southport 14.8 (92) d Coorparoo 0.1 (1)

Southport's dominant season rolled on, unfortunately at the hands of a goalless Coorparoo.

Madeleine Watt's 34 disposals led the reigning premier, while Kierra Zerafa's 30 disposals and seven clearances were instrumental.

Keely Whittaker kicked three goals, while a further four Sharks kicked multiple majors.

Leading the way for Coorparoo was Ayla Fetahagic with 21 disposals and three clearances.

Aspley 8.7 (55) d University of Queensland 5.2 (32)

Jessica Stallard and Jesse McMillan kicked two goals apiece in Aspley's second win of the season, putting it ahead of the University of Queensland on the ladder by percentage.

Farradai Hopkins was the standout for the Red Lions, recording 20 disposals, eight clearances, and getting forward to kick a goal.

Morningside 9.8 (62) d Maroochydore 3.0 (18)

The only other undefeated side remaining, Morningside's duo of Emma McNaughton (16 disposals, two goals), and Gracie Roy (eight tackles, two goals) powered the win over Maroochydore.

Lily Gilliland dobbed two of Maroochydore's three goals.

Bond University 16.18 (114) d Yeronga 0.0 (0)

In Bond University's percentage-boosting win over Yeronga, it was Kendra Blattman and Abbey Bevan who combined for 10 goals from 32 disposals, while Isabella Iverach dobbed three majors of her own.

Blattman now leads the league's goalkicking tally.

Lekaiya Rabbitt was Yeronga's leading ball winner with 15 for the match.

Wilston Grange 8.13 (61) d Moreton Bay 2.1 (13)

Mackenzie Findlay was dominant for Wilston Grange with 25 disposals and seven inside 50s, offering a reliable conduit to forward Charlize Anderson who kicked two of the side's eight goals.

Jessica Davy (30 disposals, nine clearances, seven tackles) was tireless for Moreton Bay.

WAFLW

Subiaco 4.6 (30) drew with Claremont 4.6 (30)

In a dramatic draw with Claremont, it was exciting key forward draft prospect Olivia Wolmarans who kicked two important goals for Subiaco, while the teenager also recorded 11 disposals and 11 hitouts for the game.

Former Fremantle midfielder Matilda Sergeant was Claremont's best, finishing with 21 disposals and seven marks.

Peel Thunder 6.9 (45) d East Perth 3.6 (24)

Not eligible until the 2027 Telstra AFLW Draft, Peel Thunder's Tiama Collard was outstanding in the side's second win of the year.

The 2009-born Collard recorded 19 disposals, nine tackles and two goals in a well-rounded performance.

Tiama Collard in action during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Development Championships - U16 match between Western Australia and South Australia at Revo Fitness Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Elly Sara was East Perth's leading possession winner, with 25.

Swan Districts 7.5 (47) d Perth 4.4 (28)

Sienna Gerardi (13 disposals, five marks, one goal) strengthened her claims on being drafted later this year in Swan Districts' victory, while former Fremantle and West Coast forward Emily McGuire kicked two goals.

Former St Kilda winger Isabella Shannon was Perth's best, with 29 disposals and seven tackles to her name.

West Perth 3.10 (28) d East Fremantle 2.1 (13)

Hard-nosed midfielder Mia Russo was impressive once again for West Perth, recording 22 disposals and seven inside 50s in the win.

Mia Russo runs with the ball during the Marsh AFL National Academy match between the Academy and the All-Stars at RSEA Park on April 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Russo is slated to be drafted later this year, while Jamarah Walley (two goals), also in her top-age year, did the damage on the scoreboard.

Another draft prospect, Alicia Blizard was one of East Fremantle's two goalkickers in the loss.