All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Elise Cook handpasses the ball during the VFLW match between Darebin and Geelong at Genis Steel Oval in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SOUTHPORT still holds a commanding lead over the QAFLW nearing the halfway point of the season, while the VFLW's top four remains an open race.

Subiaco and Claremont can only be split by percentage in the WAFLW, and Woodville-West Torrens re-exerted its claim on the SANFLW's flag.

VFLW

Box Hill 6.6 (42) d Essendon 3.7 (25)

In a fight for a top-two spot, Box Hill won out to sneak ahead of the Bombers on percentage with a 27-point win on Saturday.

Hawks top up player Stasia Stevenson (19 disposals, nine tackles) was strong for Box Hill, as was Paige Price (34 hitouts, one goal) in the ruck.

El Chaston and Abbey McDonald combined for 47 disposals, eight clearances and a goal for Essendon.

Abbey McDonald snaps it from deep!



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/rhuhsnI6Np — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 31, 2025

Carlton 9.2 (56) d Casey 2.4 (16)

Carlton bounced back from a string of losses with a big win over Casey.

Leading Blues duo Amy Trindade and Octavia Di Donato combined for 53 disposals and 15 tackles, as Evie Lee and Emily Hurley kicked two goals apiece.

Former Richmond tagger Meg Macdonald was Casey's best, with 25 disposals, eight tackles, and eight clearances.

Collingwood 8.13 (61) d Sandringham 1.2 (8)

As it gathers momentum, Collingwood recorded its third consecutive win, aided by three goals from former AFLW forward Courtney Jones.

Captain Dom Carbone finished with 27 disposals, seven tackles and a goal in the victory, and young gun Tahlia Sanger (13 disposals, 10 tackles, one goal) put up another strong performance.

Imogen Evans was among Sandringham's best, with 15 disposals and five clearances in the loss.

Darebin 7.4 (46) d Geelong 3.3 (21)

Darebin recorded its fourth-straight win for the first time since 2022 in a commanding performance over Geelong.

Last season's VFLW leading goalkicker Monique De Matteo kicked five majors as part of the win, continuing a fine turn of form in the last month.

Monique De Matteo turning on the JETS!



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/F3k4IVZPfG — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 31, 2025

For Geelong, former Richmond and Western Bulldogs utility Jemima Woods kicked a stunning goal as part of her 15 disposals.

Jemima Woods in action during the VFLW match between Darebin and Geelong at Genis Steel Oval in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Williamstown 2.1 (13) d Western Bulldogs 1.0 (6)

In a low scoring affair, Western Bulldogs draftee Sarah Poustie (20 disposals, six clearances) stood out in the side's loss.

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner (10 disposals, six clearances) and Brit Gutknecht (14 disposals, eight tackles) also played, while Jess Fitzgerald ultimately didn't take to the field despite being named in the team during the week.

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner in action during week eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Williamstown's Emily Eaves continued a strong season in the victory, finishing with 19 disposals, 14 clearances, and nine tackles.

North Melbourne Werribee 6.6 (42) d Port Melbourne 2.3 (15)

Reigning premier North Melbourne Werribee returned to the top of the ladder with an impressive win over a surging Port Melbourne.

Grand Final best on ground winner Nyakoat Dojiok kicked three of the Roos' six goals, as Alana Barba (18 disposals, 13 tackles, six clearaces) maintained her ruthless attitude around the footy.

Mia Caffrey was a powerhouse for Port Melbourne with 19 disposals and 13 tackles of her own, while recruit Georgia Foran kicked both of the side's goals.

SANFLW

Woodville-West Torrens 5.5 (35) d North Adelaide 4.5 (29)

Woodville-West Torrens leapt back onto the winners list on Saturday afternoon, led by Klaudia O'Neill (two goals, seven marks) and McKenzie Dowrick (two goals).

Eligible for the 2026 draft, Lucy Moore was a powerhouse through the middle for the Eagles with 23 disposals, 11 clearances and 12 tackles, making her one to watch over the coming 18 months.

Hailing from the Northern Territory, Djimila Totham (21 disposals, seven clearances) impressed for North Adelaide.

South Adelaide 8.5 (53) d Glenelg 4.6 (30)

Shae Archbold was strong in front of goal for South Adelaide in its win, with three goals from eight disposals.

Meanwhile, AFLW Academy member Eloise Mackereth was impressive for Glenelg with two goals of her own.

Sturt 6.12 (48) d Central District 6.8 (44)

Monique Bessen, who is eligible for December's Telstra AFLW draft, was simply outstanding for Sturt in its tight win over Central District. The teenager finished the game with 24 disposals, six tackles, and two goals in a match-winning performance.

Monique Bessen warms up ahead of the Marsh AFL National Academy match between the Academy and the All-Stars at RSEA Park on April 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A powerhouse for Central District, Dakota Williams finished the match with 16 disposals, six clearances, and a goal.

West Adelaide 5.4 (34) d Norwood 5.3 (33)

West Adelaide moved a game ahead of Norwood with a hard-fought one-point win on Saturday afternoon.

The victory was led by Zoe Venning (27 disposals, seven clearances) and Hannah Button (21 disposals, 10 clearances), while five different players hit the scoreboard.

Kiana Lee was strong in front of goal for Norwood, with two of the side's five goals.

QAFLW

Aspley 6.4 (40) d Moreton Bay 1.1 (7)

Jesse McMillan (32 disposals, six clearances) had a day out for Aspley, supported well by Kaitlyn Day's 35 disposals and four inside 50s, while Jessica Stallard was the sole multiple goalkicker for the side.

It was Tahlia Smith who hit the scoreboard for Moreton Bay, while also racking up 20 disposals and five tackles in the loss.

Southport 9.16 (70) d Maroochydore 2.0 (12)

An inaccurate but nonetheless damaging Southport side kept its winning streak intact against Maroochydore on Saturday.

There were contributors all over the park for the Sharks, as Rianna Schipp was the only multiple goalkicker, while Maighan Fogas led the side for both disposals (21) and tackles (seven).

Lily Gilliland and Abbie Solomon were the goalkickers for Maroochydore.

Coorparoo 5.3 (33) d University of Queensland 0.7 (7)

Chelsea Winn not only led Coorparoo for disposals (24) in the win, with 20 of those 24 possessions contested, but also hit the scoreboard as the Kings ran over the top of the University of Queensland.

Working hard for the Reds, as always, was Farradai Hopkins with 19 disposals and four inside 50s.

Bond University 6.5 (41) d Wilston Grange 4.6 (30)

Shannon Nolan was the standout in Bond University's important win, keeping it in touch of the top two sides. Nolan finished with 29 disposals, six tackles, and six clearances, while Kendra Blattman kicked three goals.

Leading the way for Wilston Grange, Mackenzie Findlay recorded 19 disposals and five clearances.

Morningside 18.22 (130) d Yeronga 0.0 (0)

Morningside kept its unblemished record intact with a devastating win over neighbour Yeronga.

Laura Roy kicked four goals to go with her 33 disposals, while Emma McNaughton and Lucy Bellinger kicked three each.

Lekaiya Rabbitt worked hard for Yeronga with 22 disposals and eight tackles.

WAFLW

East Fremantle 3.3 (21) d South Fremantle 1.6 (12)

Eve Wilson-Sieber was a crucial cog in East Fremantle's win over South Fremantle, with two of the side's three goals, while Noa McNaughton (18 disposals, nine tackles) was named in the coach's best.

Former AFLW-listed trio Tahleah Mulder (23 disposals, eight tackles), Bailey Hunt (21 disposals, 13 tackles), and Tara Stribley (20 disposals) were among the best for South Fremantle.

Tara Stribley in action during a practice match between Fremantle and West Coast at Fremantle Oval on August 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

West Perth 6.5 (41) d East Perth 2.2 (14)

West Perth moved into the top four with a 27-point win over East Perth on Friday evening.

Maddison Dodd was the leading ball winner with 26 disposals and eight tackles, as Hayley Bidefeld and Lexi Strachan each kicked two goals.

Draft-eligible this year, Lucy Greenwood was among East Perth's best despite the loss, finishing with 14 disposals, six tackles and a goal.

Subiaco 6.2 (38) d Perth 3.3 (21)

Subiaco has maintained its place atop the ladder, defeating the winless Perth by 17 points on Saturday afternoon.

Exciting draft prospects Olivia Wolmarans (nine disposals, two goals) and Olivia Crane (12 disposals, four marks) were important in the victory, as was former AFLW-listed quartet Paige Sheppard (24 disposals, eight tackles), Krstel Petrevski (23 disposals, eight tackles), Lisa Steane (20 disposals, six tackles) and Tess Lyons (12 disposals, 23 hitouts).

Olivia Wolmarans poses during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Girls jumper presentation at Mercure Albert Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Holly Britton, sister of West Coast's Jaide, was magnetic for Perth, finishing with 31 disposals.

Claremont 8.3 (51) d Swan Districts 2.6 (18)

A gap between the top two and the rest of the ladder has formed as a result of Claremont's win over Swan Districts on Saturday.

17-year-old Juliet Kelly recorded 19 disposals and nine tackles for Claremont, doing her hopes of being drafted later this year no harm, and Taylah Orzel's combination of 17 disposals and two goals was important in the win.

Draft-eligible this year, Sienna Gerardi finished with 14 disposals and three inside 50s for Swan Districts.