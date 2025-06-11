The off-field changes have continued at the Saints with the appointment of a new AFLW list and recruiting manager

Nick Dal Santo looks on during St Kilda's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has appointed its new AFLW list and recruiting manager as one of several off-field changes at the conclusion of the 2024 NAB AFL Women's season.

Darius Wyatt, who comes from South Australia's women's cricketing program, has taken up the post, after Anthony Tang left the club last year.

Wyatt's background is in coaching and analysis in cricket, previously holding posts at Sturt District Cricket Club and Scotch College Adelaide, while focusing on the women's stream of the game.

Wyatt joins new general manager of AFLW Jessie Mulholland, who was recruited from Melbourne over the off-season, former player Steph Chiocci who has been appointed as the club's new player development manager, and assistant coaching additions Chris Gamble and Matt Skubis.

Over the 2024 trade and sign period St Kilda recruited forward/midfielder Charlotte Baskaran from Hawthorn, forward Amber Clarke from Essendon and 2016 No.1 draft pick Nicola Barr from Greater Western Sydney.

Amber Clarke in action during the match between Carlton and Essendon at Ikon Park in week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, tall forward Zoe Besanko and utility Kyla Forbes were added through the draft, and Queenslander Lilu Hung was the most recent addition after ruck Emmelie Fiedler suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

St Kilda finished the 2024 season 11th on the ladder, with four wins and seven losses, and the club which joined the League in 2020 is one of two yet to qualify for finals across its history.