All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Tiama Collard in action during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Development Championships - U16 match between Western Australia and South Australia at Revo Fitness Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

SOME teenage stars rose to the challenge across the country over the weekend.

A pair of Peel Thunder players, who cannot be drafted until 2027, got to work, and Queensland draft prospects Georja Davies, Sunny Lappin, and Annabelle Foat all did some damage. Meanwhile, in Victoria, Nyakoat Dojiok kicked seven goals for reigning premier North Melbourne Werribee.

VFLW

Western Bulldogs 5.3 (33) def. Port Melbourne 3.5 (23)

Two AFLW-listed Bulldogs ran out in the club's 10-point victory over Port Melbourne, keeping them in touch with the top six as the back half of the season kicked off over the weekend.

Former No.1 draft pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner kicked a neat goal from congestion as one of her seven disposals, while experienced defender Naomi Ferres recorded 10 disposals and six tackles for the game. Meanwhile, former AFLW Bulldog Brianna McFarlane kicked two goals.

Kaitlyn O'Keefe kicked two of Port Melbourne's three goals, and around the footy Ava Seton (17 disposals, one goal), and Mia Caffrey (17 disposals, eight tackles, six clearances) were strong.

Casey 3.5 (23) def. by Williamstown 6.4 (40)

It was showtime for Sharnie Whiting, with three goals in Williamstown's important win to keep it equal on points with ladder leaders North Melbourne and Box Hill. Ash Thornycroft, Emily Eaves, and India Barker each gathered 17 disposals for the victors.

Defender Sophie Casey (16 disposals, seven tackles) was the leading ball-winner for the Demons, and Tylah Burn's contested work bore 15 disposals, 11 tackles, and seven clearances.

Collingwood 7.5 (47) def. Essendon 6.3 (39)

A late surge couldn't get the Bombers over the line, after Collingwood enjoyed a fast start off the boot of Amelia Peck.

Peck kicked four of her five goals in the first quarter, helping the Pies to a 23-point lead at the first break. And it was captain Dom Carbone (28 disposals, 12 clearances) and young gun Tahlia Sanger (21 disposals, 10 tackles) who got to work through the midfield.

Abbey McDonald was a powerhouse for Essendon with 23 disposals and nine clearances, while Jayda Richardson (13 disposals, two goals) led the charge on the scoreboard.

Box Hill 6.7 (43) def. Darebin 1.5 (11)

After a tight three quarters, it was Jess Matin who broke the game open in Box Hill's favour with three final-quarter goals. Tess Cattle (23 disposals, two goals) was clean through the midfield and attack, while Paige Price's ruck credentials only strengthened, with 61 hitouts and a goal to her name.

Darebin captain Caitlin Bunker was the club's sole goalkicker, to go with her 16 disposals and eight tackles.

North Melbourne Werribee 17.8 (110) def. Geelong 3.4 (22)

Nyakoat Dojiok, the reigning Lisa Hardeman medallist, put on a show for the reigning premier, with seven goals to punish the Cats' defence. Eight other Roos hit the scoreboard in the big win, while Alana Barba (26 disposals, seven clearances), Charlotte Blair (23 disposals, two goals), Maddy Di Cosmo (22 disposals, eight clearances), and Renee Tierney (20 disposals, one goal) all had a big say.

Breanna Pratt kicked a goal in her 56th game for the Cats, taking over the club's VFLW games record holder, and Abby Favell gathered 23 disposals and seven clearances.

Sandringham 6.7 (43) def. Carlton 2.3 (15)

A strong second half saw Sandringham pull away, and snag its first win in a month of footy.

Two goals from Sophie Locke helped on the scoreboard, as Abbey Tregellis (21 disposals, six clearances) proved a powerhouse through the middle of the ground.

For the Blues, Hannah Scott and Octavia Di Donato combined for 31 tackles in a powerful defensive display.

SANFLW

The SANFLW had a bye.

QAFLW

Coorparoo 6.6 (42) def. Aspley 3.4 (22)

Coorparoo has moved into third place on the ladder after a handy win over Aspley, with Chelsea Winn (23 disposals, six clearances, seven tackles) leading the way. Chelsea Chesterfield and Indiana Scheffler kicked two goals apiece in the victory.

Kaitlyn Day led Aspley for possessions with 21, while also kicking two of the side's three goals.

Maroochydore 4.6 (30) def. by Moreton Bay 6.4 (40)

Moreton Bay landed its second win of the season, with plenty of help from Jessica Davy's 21-disposal, three-goal outing. Maroochydore was propelled by Molly Ferguson (34 disposals, seven clearances, eight inside 50s) but couldn't get over the line.

University of Queensland 26.16 (172) def. Yeronga 1.2 (8)

The University of Queensland has found some form in recent weeks, and a devastating win over Yeronga has been an important percentage-booster in the race for the top four.

Monique Piunti, Edie McCabe, and Aiyana Pritchard each kicked five goals for the Red Lions, while a further five players hit the scoreboard in the win. Farradai Hopkins finished with 33 disposals and a stunning 21 inside 50 entries.

The sole goalkicker for Yeronga was Sienna Wilson.

Wilston Grange 4.2 (26) def. by Southport 15.11 (101)

Another round of QAFLW footy, another big Southport win, this time with Wilston Grange on the receiving end.

Top draft prospect Georja Davies was a standout for the Sharks on return from her Marsh AFLW Academy duties, finishing with 16 disposals, 20 hitouts, and three goals. Sunny Lappin, daughter of coach Matthew, was also important with her 20 disposals, six clearances, and a goal.

Mia Geere led the disposals for Wilston Grange with 23 and a goal, and Grace Osborne was handy with 16 disposals and a goal of her own.

Bond University 4.3 (27) def. by Morningside 6.4 (40)

Morningside kept its winning record intact, as Bond University has hit a bit of a snag in its season.

Isabella Levine was a standout for the victor, with 20 disposals, five clearances, and a goal for the game, while Zoe Petrides, who will be eligible for the 2026 Telstra AFLW Draft, kicked two majors.

Returning from her time with the AFLW All Stars, who faced off against the AFLW Academy side, Annabelle Foat recorded 17 disposals and four tackles for Bond University.

WAFLW

Subiaco 5.10 (40) def. East Fremantle 4.4 (28)

Once again, former Sydney AFLW midfielder Paige Sheppard (31 disposals, seven inside 50s) did plenty of damage for Subiaco. Another trio of previously listed AFLW players Aimee Schmidt (13 disposals, two goals), Krstel Petrevski (23 disposals, three inside 50s), and Lisa Steane (20 disposals, eight tackles) were also instrumental in the win.

Two goals from ex-Fremantle ruck Sarah Wielstra kept East Fremantle in touch, but couldn't get it over the line.

Peel Thunder 5.9 (39) def. East Perth 1.7 (13)

Not eligible for the AFLW draft until 2027, Charlie Fletcher (17 disposals, five tackles) and Tiama Collard (11 disposals, four tackles) showed off their wares in Peel's third win of the season.

Taylah Suda was East Perth's sole goalkicker.

West Perth 3.3 (21) def. by Swan Districts 8.6 (54)

Swan Districts ruck Lauren Quaife recorded 46 hitouts in the side's win over West Perth on Saturday afternoon, while Taylah Edwards kicked three goals.

For West Perth, Sara Riou dobbed two goals.

South Fremantle 3.4 (22) def. by Perth 5.4 (34)

Perth landed its very first win in WAFLW history on Sunday afternoon, after getting close in recent weeks. Forward Taya Strickland, who was overlooked in last year's draft, kicked three of the club's five goals, and Jasmine Single finished with a team-high 29 disposals.

Former Fremantle midfielder Tahleah Mulder was South Fremantle's standout with 30 disposals and 13 tackles in the loss.