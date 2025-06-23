North's premiership silverware came to grief on a visit to Tasmania where the Roos shared their premiership pride

Bella Eddey and Libby Birch kiss the 2024 NAB AFLW premiership cup. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne's long-awaited premiership cup, the club’s first in a quarter of a century, is already off for repairs.

The Roos saluted in December's NAB AFLW Grand Final, seeing off Brisbane by 30 points to cap off an undefeated season.

While the celebrations were raucous – Grand Final entertainers Lime Cordiale even made an appearance when festivities kicked on that night at Federation Square – the cup itself made it through in one piece.

North Melbourne players celebrate their NAB AFLW premiership victory in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

That was until a trip to Tasmania three weeks ago.

North Melbourne has an alliance with the state through its AFLW program and the club plays a handful of games in Hobart and Launceston each year.

The club’s first piece of silverware since the 1999 AFL premiership was brought along as part of the team's community camp, to give fans an opportunity for photos.

But at one event, a sudden gust of wind hit a banner sitting behind the table that held the cup. Reflexes weren't quite quick enough to catch the banner – an occupational hazard during press conferences at the best of times – and the cup was collected as it fell, hitting the ground.

It's understood a number of Tasmanian fans now have a unique photo with a battered and dinted premiership cup, which has since been sent off for repairs after returning to Melbourne.

Hopefully it’s not a bad omen for the Roos ahead of their premiership defence.