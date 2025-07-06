Only one woman features in the Western Bulldogs' 25 greatest players of the last 100 years, but as Bob Murphy tells Gemma Bastiani, Ellie Blackburn's inclusion was a no-brainer

Ellie Blackburn poses for a photo with Sunny the Bulldog during the Western Bulldogs' AFLW team photo day on July 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

OF THE Western Bulldogs' 25 greatest players of the past 100 years, Ellie Blackburn is one.

The club's AFLW games record holder, and 2018 premiership captain, she was a hard name to leave out of the Dogs' 25 greatest Bulldogs of the last 100 years. Not just for her impact on the field, but for what she means to the club, and the code more broadly.

"She's a bit of a metaphor for women's footy in herself, really, because she has kind of straddled two different generations," Western Bulldogs champion Bob Murphy told AFL.com.au.

"She was part of that generation, albeit she was a youngster around women's footy that was played in the margins, or almost in the shadows, and then it was thrust into the public eye in technicolour. And she was immediately just one of those players that caught your attention.

"Just as a pure player, she's kind of the complete package as a player, and when she kicked a goal, I mean she can do a whole lot of other things, but when she kicks a goal, there's like a real guttural euphoria to the celebration. And it's not about 'Aren't I great, I just kicked a goal', it's a beautiful combination of release, euphoria, and defiance."

Ellie Blackburn (left) and Rylie Wilcox celebrate a win during round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Murphy is also one of the 25, selected by a panel made up of journalist Mike Sheahan, former Western Bulldogs coach Rodney Eade, board member Lisa Fitzpatrick, club historian Darren Arthur, former Footscray player Ross Abbey, and Western Bulldogs CEO Ameet Bains.

The list itself is unranked, except for the top five, which will be revealed at a club event on July 21, and selection encompasses players who have represented what the club is both on and off the field, setting standards and inspiring community, over the last century.

Blackburn is deemed the heart and soul of the Bulldogs. The only inaugural player remaining at the club, captain for six seasons, a five-time club Best and Fairest winner, as well as a three-time All Australian. There is little left for Blackburn to achieve since debuting as a 21-year-old.

"She plays with so much soul," Murphy said.

"She's beautifully balanced, she's tough, she makes her teammates better, but she also has that other gear to go to when the game needs it, or when the game's on the line or when they're struggling. That's a superpower if you're a leader, not many have that, and she's consistently produced.

"She's far and away the best women's footballer the Bulldogs have ever produced, and I think in part because of those moments."

L-R: Acting captain Ellie Blackburn, captain Katie Brennan and coach Paul Groves celebrate the Western Bulldogs winning the 2018 NAB AFLW Premiership on March 24, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

Before the AFLW began in 2017, Blackburn played throughout the exhibition series. Strangely enough for Dogs fans, it was a Melbourne guernsey that she donned in that time, but once the inaugural eight clubs had the green light to build their list, the Bulldogs pounced.

Blackburn was signed as a marquee player – one of just 16 across the League – and to date remains one of just three at the club that signed them in 2016. Her loyalty, and hard-working approach to her footy has made her emblematic of the Western Bulldogs.

"The way I sort of look at the Bulldogs is there's two types of champion. There's the grace and beauty, the elegance of like John Schultz, and then there's the Tony Liberatore where it's a heart and soul, punch above their weight, backs against the wall, blue collar. That kind of thing," Murphy said.

"But I think Ellie's a bit of both, to be honest, in the same way that Marcus (Bontempelli) is a bit of both. They've got that beautiful combination of grit and grace… her power and her agility and creativity, you can see it in her eyes when she takes the ball she's summed up a lot already."

L-R: Deanna Berry, Ellie Blackburn and Marcus Bontempelli are seen at the Western Bulldogs's centenary celebrations during round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

And when it comes to Blackburn being the only woman included, for Murphy her addition is an obvious one.

"She just should be (included). She really just should be for the impact that she's had in her time at the club," Murphy said.

"It's been significant and consistent, and it's just the format of the competition (that is) what is a challenge for some people. But her standing within the club and within that competition, it would have been stupid without her in the 25.

"I would have had to remove myself."