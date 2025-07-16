Check out the latest from the Giants and Swans in the lead-up to the AFLW season

Montana Ham poses during Sydney's official team photo day at Swans HQ on July 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH under a month to go before the 2025 NAB AFLW season kicks off, clubs are getting to the pointy end of their pre-season programs.

Here is the latest from the track.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

With eight new faces at the club, coach Cam Bernasconi has moved the magnets to get the most out of his new playing group.

Zarlie Goldsworthy is set to play more minutes in attack than she has in previous seasons – despite being the club's leading goalkicker in each of the last two years – training primarily with the forwards alongside Georgia Garnett, who has floated across different lines in the past.

Former captain Alicia Eva also trained purely as a small forward, working well at the feet of the taller pair.

Alicia Eva warms up ahead of the AFLW R8 match between GWS and Hawthorn at Kinetic Stadium on October 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Tarni Evans is also set for a season in attack, but is working her way back from a minor foot concern so spent the session running laps away from the main group, as did forward Jess Doyle who is managing a shin complaint.

Draftee Sara Howley and Kaitlyn Srhoj have taken up some of that midfield time, working well alongside Alyce Parker and Bec Beeson.

Irishwoman Grace Kós is preparing to carry some of the ruck work this season, with a similar athletic profile to last year's recruit Eilish O'Dowd. O'Dowd is still in Ireland playing for Dublin as the club works its way toward the All-Ireland championship. She may not arrive back in Australia until the first week of August.

Eleanor Brown is fit and firing, having not played AFLW footy since October 2022, and has slotted into the Giants' backline alongside the likes of Isabel Huntington, Katherine Smith, and draftee Grace Martin.

Unfortunately, Fleur Davies was absent from the session as she works back from a concussion that may see her miss some football this year.

The club has enjoyed an uptick in its fitness levels across the park, with half of the group achieving PBs in their time trials this pre-season, aided by the addition of full-time head of high performance Scott Smith.

SYDNEY

Important trio Chloe Molloy, Ally Morphett and Montana Ham – who all struggled through their own injury concerns last year – are in full training, which will be music to the ears of Sydney fans.

Molloy, who ruptured her ACL in August last year, has completed match simulation and was moving well on the training track on Wednesday.

Laura Gardiner's running efforts have turned some heads within the club, while draftee Amelia Martin's strength in the aerial contest has also caught attention.

Recruits Ash Van Loon and Darcy Moloney slotted neatly into the defensive and midfield groups during the session, and No.5 draft pick Zippy Fish showed off her dash out of defence wearing the No.23 guernsey.

Jasmine Grierson offered strong, vocal leadership on the track, looking ready to bring her neat foot skills to the half-back line.

Veteran Maddy Collier copped a heavy knock from Giselle Davies in a contest, but got back involved in the session soon after, while Holly Cooper and Bec Privitelli spent the afternoon working through their own individual programs.

Giselle Davies in action during the AFLW R6 match between Sydney and Essendon at Whitten Oval on October 2, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Cynthia Hamilton is also working her way through a minor knee complaint, so spent time off the track and in the gym, but is tracking well to play round one.

The session was largely focused on transitioning the footy end-to-end, and executing skills under exhaustion and executing neat ball movement.