Darcy Vescio is set for a new role with the Blues in 2025

Darcy Vescio poses for a photo during the AFLW season launch on July 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON star Darcy Vescio is set for a positional change as the club prepares for its 10th season in the AFLW.

Vescio, who was a marquee signing to the Blues ahead of the inaugural season in 2017, was the first AFLW player to kick 50 goals and remains the club's leading goalkicker across its history. But across some recent VFLW appearances, they have been taking kick ins while playing down back.

"Who knows? Keep them guessing," Vescio told AFL.com.au with a chuckle.

"No, I've really enjoyed playing down back the last month or so, it's been a really different perspective on the game and just being able to, I guess, challenge myself to learn different skills, or be able to apply my skills in a different way.

"I've enjoyed being at the start of the chain when you get an intercept or something like that, you get licence to sort of set up how the ball goes moving forward. (I'm) so used to being on the end, so it's a really different look. But it's been so fun."

The Blues' backline will be without consummate leader Kerryn Peterson this season, as the former captain prepares to give birth to her first child, and welcomes fresh draftees Poppy Scholz and Lou-Lou Field, as well as Irishwoman Siofra O'Connell.

Jasmine Garner and Darcy Vescio speak to the media during the AFLW season launch on July 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

As an experienced head, Vescio has the potential to lead the line alongside 2024 All-Australian squad member Harriet Cordner and fellow inaugural Blue Gab Pound.

"Hard to compare myself with Kerryn," Vescio said.

"I think we've got very different brains, but obviously, 'Kez' having a baby, it is a really different backline for us, but I feel like I can bring that sort of calm energy. Obviously as a forward, you try to bring a lot of spark and create a lot of the time, and I think I can bring that to the backline as well, as well as settling the younger players around me too."

Coming into its third season under coach Mathew Buck, there is a sense of consolidation around what Carlton can do this year, bedding down the game style, while introducing some dangerous new players.

Inaugural NAB AFLW players Darcy Vescio, Kaitlyn Ashmore, Jasmine Garner, Ebony Marinoff, Ellie Blackburn and Lily Mithen at Ikon Park launching the 2025 NAB AFLW Season. Picture: AFL Photos

Father-daughter selection Sophie McKay will add some dynamism through the forward line and midfield, while her sister Abbie takes the reins as captain.

"I got back from Japan right before pre-season started, and I think the first drill we did that was match (simulation), I was like, 'Something's changed'," Vescio said.

"It just felt like we were able to move the ball with a lot more control, and people were a lot more bold with their kick, so that was really exciting for me. I feel like training is even more fun when you can control the footy a bit better, and I think that's been a few years' build up to this moment."

Carlton will kick off the 10th NAB AFLW season on Thursday, August 14, facing Collingwood at Ikon Park.