Collingwood is still waiting for clarity on injuries to two key players

Bri Davey leads Collingwood out onto the field ahead of week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD is still waiting on exact injury timelines for star duo Bri Davey and Mattea Breed, with the club harbouring some concern both could miss the early part of the upcoming AFLW season.

Davey underwent foot surgery in April, while gun new recruit Breed also had knee surgery in the months after joining Collingwood from former side Hawthorn during last year's Trade Period.

Davey has been seeing a specialist regarding her ongoing foot issue, having also missed a significant portion of last season after suffering an ankle injury before developing bone stress in her tibia upon her return.

The 30-year-old underwent surgery around Easter to ensure she wouldn't have to manage the foot problem through the year, but the Pies are still yet to receive a concrete date as to when she will return.

Muireanne Atkinson and Mattea Breed take a selfie during Collingwood's AFLW 2025 Official Team Photo Day. Picture: AFL Photos

However, the club has already put a line through Davey's chances of featuring in either of the side's two pre-season practice matches and hold some concern she could be absent for the first part of the campaign.

Davey, a 50-game player for both Collingwood and Carlton and a former AFLW best and fairest, recently gave up the Pies captaincy to teammate Ruby Schleicher after holding the position for the past five seasons.

Breed will also be sidelined for Collingwood's two practice games, further stretching Collingwood's midfield stocks, but the club is confident the talented 23-year-old is further along in her recovery.

The midfielder underwent knee surgery in April following a nagging issue that had also plagued her during her stint at Hawthorn. She was traded to Collingwood on deadline day in last year's exchange window.

Collingwood will take on Carlton in a highly anticipated round one clash in just 24 days, while it will also feature in scratch matches against Essendon on July 26 and then Port Adelaide on August 3.

The Pies expect recruits Kalinda Howarth and Annie Lee to get valuable minutes in those practice games, having both missed last year with long-term knee injuries, but Nell Morris-Dalton remains sidelined with an ongoing back problem.