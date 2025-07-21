All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Nyakoat Dojiok celebrates a goal during the VFLW match between Casey and North Melbourne at Casey Fields in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SOUTH Adelaide won its way through to the SANFLW Grand Final, preparing to face off against Woodville-West Torrens, while a host of AFLW-listed players had a run in the VFLW.

Carlton and the Western Bulldogs both had plenty of senior experience as they played the penultimate home and away round of the season, while some bottom-age draft prospects starred in the QALFW and WAFLW.

VFLW

Darebin 5.6 (36) d Carlton 2.3 (15)

Darebin kept its finals hopes alive with a 21-point win over Carlton, despite a host of AFLW-listed Blues in the side.

Forward Mia Austin was lively, moving well both inside the attacking arc and higher up the field to finish with 12 disposals, seven tackles, and a handy snap goal from distance.

Draftee Lou-Lou Field recorded 20 disposals and seven intercepts working well in the back half alongside Meg Robertson (19 disposals, nine intercepts) and Maddie Hendrie (nine intercepts, 10 disposals). Irish duo Siofra O'Connell (14 disposals, six intercepts) and Aisling Reidy (nine disposals) look increasingly comfortable on a footy field.

Alyssa Mifsud was the star for Darebin in the victory, with 17 disposals, two goals and five clearances, as she maintains a strong patch of form late in the season.

Alyssa Mifsud gets @DarebinFalcons's first!



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/50KfPc7Ii9 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 19, 2025

Essendon 3.1 (19) d Sandringham 2.2 (14)

Bombers captain El Chaston (30 disposals, four inside 50s) starred in their side's narrow win, keeping its finals hopes alive. Brooke Plummer, Tia Davidg, and Christina Bernardi shared in the goalkicking.

Brooke Plummer dribbles it through!



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/S7psagXzmj — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 19, 2025

Midfield bull Abbey Tregellis was strong for the Zebras with 27 disposals, 12 tackles and eight clearances in the loss.

Collingwood 9.2 (56) d Geelong 3.3 (21)

Collingwood's surge continued on Saturday, landing in second place on the ladder thanks to a 35-point win over the Cats.

Nine different Pies hit the scoreboard, and the combination of Dom Carbone (20 disposals, six clearances) and Tahlia Sanger (21 disposals, five clearances) were tough to stop through the middle.

Dominique Carbone makes it two in a row!



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/IE1nr19mcH — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 19, 2025

Geelong ruck Hayley Peck's impressive season rolled on, with 24 hitouts, and six clearances.

Western Bulldogs 3.5 (23) d Port Melbourne 3.4 (22)

Keeley Hardingham put on a show for the Western Bulldogs in a hard-fought win over Port Melbourne on Saturday. The ruck, whose 2024 VFLW season impressed enough to be drafted to the AFLW list in December, finished with 27 disposals, 43 hitouts and eight clearances in a show of dominance.

Maggie Gorham (19 disposals, nine intercepts) and Cleo Buttifant (16 disposals, 10 intercepts) were strong in defence, and Naomi Ferres (17 disposals, seven tackles) brought the pressure. Brooke Barwick (seven disposals, four intercepts) also played in the win.

Beth Wilson, Jessie Williams and Emily Harley were the goalkickers for Port Melbourne.

2pt game!!



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/CnNz0sTRcs — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 19, 2025

North Melbourne Werribee 12.12 (84) d Casey 3.2 (20)

Despite opting to rest nine players for its round 13 match, North Melbourne Werribee proved once again why it is the team to beat.

Nyakoat Dojiok is in the box seat for the Rowena Young medal, with another four goals taking her season tally to 37, and both Charlotte Ryan and Georgia Nicholas kicked two.

Former Gold Coast and Essendon midfielder Alana Barba (30 disposals, nine clearances, one goal) was at her absolute best around the contest.

Alana Barba all class!



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/TZ31QlImG2 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 20, 2025

Sophie Casey finished with 18 disposals and seven tackles for Casey in the loss.

Williamstown 5.5 (35) d Box Hill 3.9 (27)

Williamstown nabbed an important win over an inaccurate Box Hill outfit on Sunday afternoon.

Returning Seagulls captain Eliza Strafford (16 disposals, two goals) was more than handy in her first game back from an ACL injury, while Eloise Freeman's work in defence bore nine intercepts and four inside 50s.

Eliza Straford snaps it through!



🎥: Watch the rebel VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/c5t94mCZzQ — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 20, 2025

Matilda Van Berkel was the Hawks' leading ball winner, playing in defence, with 21 disposals and 10 intercepts.

SANFLW

South Adelaide 7.6 (48) d Sturt 0.3 (3)

South Adelaide recorded a dominant preliminary final win to progress toward the SANFLW Grand Final against Woodville-West Torrens.

Lily Baxter (24 disposals, seven marks, one goal) and Emma Charlton (13 disposals, eight tackles, one goal) – younger sister of Adelaide's Teah – were crucial in the victory, while Shae Archbold kicked three goals.

Draft prospect Monique Bessen (21 disposals, five clearances) worked hard for Sturt in the loss.

QAFLW

Southport 19.19 (133) d Aspley 1.2 (8)

Southport's continued dominance was led by top draft prospects Dekota Baron (15 disposals, five goals), Sunny Lappin (31 disposals, two goals) and Georja Davies (25 disposals, one goal). The trio are all tied to Gold Coast via the club's academy.

Kaitlyn Day led for Aspley with 27 disposals and 10 clearances.

Morningside 15.16 (106) d Moreton Bay 1.0 (6)

Morningside landed another big win over Moreton Bay on Saturday, spearheaded by sisters Gracie (35 disposals, eight clearances) and Laura Roy (25 disposals, five goals). 2026 draft prospect Zoe Petrides finished with 18 disposals and a goal.

Jessica Davy was the sole goal kicker for Moreton Bay.

Coorparoo 26.21 (177) d Yeronga 1.1 (7)

Edie Fraser – not draft eligible until 2027 – was a key part of Cooparoo's big win over Yeronga, helping the Kings to solidify third spot on the ladder. Fraser had 20 disposals and five clearances, while Chelsea Chesterfield kicked six goals from 20 disposals.

Edie Fraser celebrates a goal during the Marsh AFL National U18 Championships match between Western Australia and Queensland at RSEA Park on June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Goldie Poultney was strong for Yeronga with 22 disposals and Lily Clutton (20 disposals, six tackles) also worked hard.

Wilston Grange 7.11 (53) d Bond University 3.1 (19)

Wilston Grange leapfrogged Bond University on the ladder with its 34-point win on Saturday afternoon.

Lions Academy prospect Mia Geere had 15 disposals and kicked a goal, while Tshinta Kendall kicked three in the victory.

Mia Geere in action during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Development Championships U18 match between Western Australia and Queensland at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Kendra Blattman kicked two of Bond University's three goals from her 10 touches.

University of Queensland 6.10 (46) d Maroochydore 1.1 (7)

In the University of Queensland's fifth win of the season, Harriet Knijff's 22 disposals and 14 tackles set the standard for two-way running, as Monique Piunti and Edie McCabe kicked two goals apiece.

Roxy Beuzeville led Maroochydore for touches with 23 in the loss.

WAFLW

Claremont 14.8 (92) d East Perth 1.3 (9)

Claremont landed an important win to close the gap on Subiaco on top of the ladder. 2027 draft prospect Hannah Seaborn kicked two goals from 10 disposals in the win, while former West Coast defender Mackenzie Webb recorded a game-high 25 disposals, while also laying seven tackles.

Hannah Seaborn in action during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Development U16 Championships match between Western Australia and South Australia at Revo Fitness Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Taylor Drummond kicked East Perth's sole goal for the match.

Swan Districts 12.10 (82) d Peel 2.2 (14)

Jaime Henry was simply dominant in Swan Districts' win over Peel on Saturday, with 37 disposals, seven inside 50s and a goal to her name. Taylah Edwards and Summer Yarran each kicked three goals in the win, too.

For Peel, Chloe Wrigley worked exceptionally hard to record 29 disposals, 10 tackles and a goal.

West Perth 4.5 (29) d Subiaco 3.9 (27)

West Perth landed a significant win over ladder-leader Subiaco.

Amy Fortescue kicked two goals for the Falcons and Taylor Ferguson had 25 disposals.

Paige Sheppard (29 disposals), Lisa Steane (29) and Krstel Petrevski (22) were strong for Subiaco.

East Fremantle 10.4 (64) d Perth 3.1 (19)

East Fremantle has surged into the top four with an important win over Perth, led by Natasha Entwistle (28 disposals, nine tackles) and Noa McNaughton (17 disposals, six tackles). Chloe Reilly also kicked three goals in the win.

Holly Britton (31 disposals) and Isabella Shannon (30 disposals, 10 tackles) were strong for Perth.