Crows star Ebony Marinoff is set to reach a special milestone in 2025

Ebony Marinoff poses for a photo during the AFLW season launch on July 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW best-and-fairest winner Ebony Marinoff's Adelaide teammates already have the date circled on the calendar: September 28.

It's not only the day after the AFL men's Grand Final, but shapes as a significant moment in the history of the national women's competition.

Marinoff and Brisbane star Ally Anderson are slated to mark it by becoming the first players to reach 100 AFLW games since the League's inception in 2017.

"The girls have got it on the calendar but I'm also touch and go to get there," Marinoff said.

"Reflecting on it, hopefully it does come this year and I get through unscathed.

"To be able to share that moment with Ally Anderson would be super special."

Ally Anderson is tackled by Ebony Marinoff during Brisbane's qualifying final against Adelaide on November 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Marinoff and Anderson enter the 2025 season with a shared-record 93 games under their belts.

They are set to reach 100 at the same time, when Adelaide hosts Sydney and Brisbane takes on Richmond.

Anderson's Lions teammate Breanna Koenen (91 games) and North Melbourne duo Libby Birch (91) and Tahlia Randall (90) are also in line to reach a century of games this year.

A three-time premiership player who was drafted in 2016, Marinoff noted with interest that Brisbane AFL star Hugh McCluggage reached his 200th game last week.

Jasmine Garner, Kaitlyn Ashmore, Ebony Marinoff, Darcy Vescio, Lily Mithen and Ellie Blackburn take a selfie during the AFLW season launch on July 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

It highlighted the fact AFLW players haven't yet been granted their wish of every team playing each of its opponents once in a full-length season.

"We were drafted in the same year, so that kind of put it in perspective that there will be a few that reach the 100-game milestone compared to the 200 games men," Marinoff said.

"I'm not sure how that coincides but naturally in the first few years we played seven to eight games, and a few more now.

"But it's an awesome milestone and given the fact that I've played footy all my life and didn't really think that was a possibility to reach 100 games for an AFL club, so it will be pretty cool."

Ebony Marinoff poses for a photo during the AFLW season launch on July 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW players are pushing for a full-length season by 2031.

Each team will play 12 home and away games this year, with the schedule spread over a dozen weeks after the unpopular mid-week fixtures were thrown out.

Traditional rivals Carlton and Collingwood will open the League's 10th season at Ikon Park on August 14.