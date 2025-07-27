Ange Stannett, Chloe Molloy and Bonnie Toogood. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE FORWARD line is the line for value in 2025.

It's safe to say that the forward line scoring probably left a slightly bitter taste in coaches' mouths in 2024, as we lost so many options to injuries.

However, that does mean that so many of the highest potential options are in this year's platform with injury discounts on their previous best averages.

Coaches should have a smorgasbord of options for their AFLW Fantasy sides and hopefully assist all coaches in stacking out their midfield with the game's highest paid players.

Projected top five

1. Bonnie Toogood (FWD, $501,000) – 2024 average: 38.7

2. Zarlie Goldsworthy (FWD, $1,001,000) – 2024 average: 77.3

3. Ange Stannett (FWD, $876,000) – 2023 average*: 73.9

4. Caitlin Gould (FWD, $911,000) – 2024 average: 69.4

5. Aisling Moloney (FWD, $846,000) – 2024 average: 67.8

*Stannett missed all of 2024 with an ACL injury

Under the blanket: Chloe Molloy (Sydney, $732,000), Jesse Wardlaw (St Kilda, $752,000, Greta Bodey (Hawthorn, $710,000)

Picking the highest averaging forward this year has been a seriously difficult task, because all of the options have a reason to doubt. I've settled on Bonnie Toogood because I see her being able to hit an average of about 80 (between what she averaged in 2023 and 2022) because Essendon will be hell bent on getting her back to her 2022 average. Zarlie Goldsworthy is the biggest wildcard, with her best being comfortably above 100, but time as the deepest forward scuppering her ceiling. Ange Stannett should return to something close to her pre-ACL role as the new Freo captain. Caitlin Gould and Aisling Moloney are both key forwards who sit head and shoulders above their teammates (literally and figuratively) as marking centre half-forwards, and offset lower disposals with elite goal tallies.

Bonnie Toogood is seen during Essendon's official team photo day on July 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Under-priced premiums

Chloe Molloy (Sydney, $891,000)

She had a breakout 2023, but Molloy crashed back down to Earth last year, cruelled by an ACL after week one. Ideally, she can return to the 80 that she scored in 2023, but I suspect that with the form of Sofia Hurley and Cynthia Hamilton in Molloy's absence, she might see less time in the midfield. There might be some other breakout options who will just take the edge off the 80 average…

Montana Ham (Sydney, $680,000)

Such as Ham. The 2022 No.1 draft pick has shown only glimpses of the Fantasy (and actual) talent in her career to date. I do just get the sense that Scott Gowans and his coaching team will want to get the most out of the towering athlete, both as a midfielder, and as a marking target in transition. Priced at only 52.5, Ham has the capacity to push 70 points per game if she remains healthy.

Montana Ham poses for a photo during Sydney's official team photo day on July 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ash Saint (Port Adelaide, $725,000)

Saint is similar to Toogood, someone who had originally made their name as a deep key forward, but upon arrival at an expansion club, has morphed into a CHF/midfielder hybrid. She's built her average season on season, averaging 56 in 2023, but with a role that has room for more. Some reports have popped up saying that Saint will see increased time in the middle of the ground in 2025, which should add on a half a dozen points or so. It must be noted that Port Adelaide's gameplan is not particularly conducive to high scoring (no Port player averaged over 79 last season, and only one averaged over 80 under Lauren Arnell), so be wary of the risk in picking Saint.

Others to consider: Charlotte Mullins (Brisbane, $732,000), Dominique Carruthers (Western Bulldogs, $752,000), Gabby O'Sullivan (Fremantle, $710,000)

Mid-priced madness

Lauren Butler (Collingwood, $458,000)

All things going well, Butler can return to defence for Collingwood, a position that she has played far more games in (and looked far better at) than the tall marking target she was playing for the Pies in 2024. As a defender, Butler averaged 58 and 52 (in seasons seven and six respectively) and averaged about two kick ins per game. Both of those are far higher than the 35 average she is priced at. A big watch for the pre-season is where Butler lines up.

Lauren Butler is seen during Collingwood training on May 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Piper Window (Port Adelaide, $646,000)

Averaged a respectable 52.8 in her rookie season, there is another level that Window should be able to go to. An elite scorer as an underage player in the SANFLW (two seasons with 90+ averages), Window looked to improve in the highly contested finals conditions in 2024, finishing the season with 68 points with eight tackles, and 73 points with 11 tackles in the preliminary and semi-final respectively. If allowed to play a role which maximises her talents as a clearance generating tackler, Window could easily add 10 points to her average.

Paige Scott (Richmond, $477,000)

A brand new member of the Tigers, the high-flying punishing tackler Scott should fit right into the Richmond forward line as the half-forward pushing off the centre square to get to stoppages, and roving the packs created by Caitlin Greiser and Katie Brennan. While Scott failed to regain selection at Essendon after being dropped mid-season, Scott has averaged close to 50 in previous seasons, and will be far closer to that than the 36 that we saw in 2024.

Others to consider: Taylah Levy (Greater Western Sydney, $466,000), Jacqueline Dupuy (Gold Coast, $688,000), Kalinda Howarth (Collingwood, $628,000), Darcy Vescio (Carlton, $519,000).

Paige Scott poses for a photo during Richmond's official team photo day on July 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Rookie radar

Most coaches look to have a sub $450,000 player as both their fifth forward and on their bench, so here are a few of the top options to consider.

Indy Tahau (Port Adelaide, $417,000)

Port Adelaide desperately need a second ruck to chop out Matilda Scholz. In comes Tahau, who hasn't played since season eight, injuring her ACL and failing to return last year. Before that ACL injury, Tahau had been given that chop out ruck role, and managed to score a 72 in the second last game before her injury (with 26 per cent ruck contests and 32 per cent CBAs). Priced at an average of 31, I think that 10-15 points of value ought to be on the table.

Katelyn Cox (Richmond, $321,000)

Continuing the run of ACL injuries, Cox returns to Richmond's best 21 after missing every game last year. Cox's value is built on two things. Firstly, she will be playing a role across half-back and not at half-forward. Secondly, with Eilish Sheerin no longer at Punt Road, a bash and crash half-back (or several) is needed to allow the same gameplan to function, something that Cox is capable of doing. This one is a little speculative, but given that Cox won't start the season playing forward, and comes into the season as an experienced player, it's worth considering.

Amelia Martin (Sydney, $300,000)

Many of the 2024 draft's forwards got midfield status for AFLW Fantasy. In steps the medium forward Martin, who the Swans took from their Academy at pick 55. With training reports lauding her kicking, and after slotting two goals in Sydney's match simulation against the Giants, Martin is at least a rookie option with decent prospects of playing in round one. Not a prolific scorer as a junior, this pick is one to use if we don't have many guaranteed best 21 options come the start of the season.

Others to consider: Grace Kos (Greater Western Sydney, $300,000), Shelby Knoll (Richmond, $300,000), Shanae Davison (Western Bulldogs, $308,000), Laura Stone (Hawthorn, $326,000)

Liam's forwards

For the time being, I'm sticking with options that I know, with all of my F1 through F4 having been premiums in previous seasons. Bonnie Toogood has the highest security spot in my team, given her potential uber high scoring, and her extremely cheap price point. Stannett's role at Fremantle is an unknown, but that was true when she went at 70+ in 2023, so worth taking a stab with her injury discount. Butler is in my team if she is playing defence, with Shanae Davison rounding out the squad as a known quantity (while I wait to see who some of the higher scoring options might be).

