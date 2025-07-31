Ally Morphett, Mim Strom and Montana McKinnon. Pictures: AFL Photos

PICKING a ruck can often be the most decisive aspect of your AFLW Fantasy team structure. With rookie rucks like Eilish O'Dowd and Matilda Scholz matching the elite scorers in previous years, and a top-line ruck averaging 40 points more than the next best last season, the price variance of our options is far, far apart.

With less than 50 players to choose from – several of whom are injured (e.g. Steph Wales) – selecting our rucks may not sound like a difficult proposition. But the impact on your remaining salary cap could greatly shape the rest of your squad.

Let's take a look at the ruck options to begin the 2025 AFLW Fantasy season, and see who is worth spending our money on.

Top of the line

Mim Strom (Fremantle, $1,456,000, 112.5 average)

Following five seasons of continuous improvement, Strom managed to smash through the 100-point barrier to become the first AFLW Fantasy ruck to average 100-plus in 2024. Strom was heads and shoulders above the rest of the competition, with her 112.5 average coming on the back of 36.8 hitouts, 6.2 tackles, 16.5 disposals and 3.7 tackles per game. She also displayed an incredible ceiling – usually reserved for the likes of Ebony Marinoff – with a dominant 166 in week 10, only to be eclipsed by a 175-point performance against Essendon in an elimination final where she set the League record for hitouts.

Strom appears destined to be the top scoring ruck again in 2025, so why not start with her and save yourself the trade? Well, Fremantle faces a difficult start to season 10 with Port Adelaide, Brisbane and Adelaide in its opening three rounds, against whom she only averaged 91 last season. And some shrewd recruiting has brought younger sister Indi to the club, another talented ruck prospect who could potentially pair with Mim throughout the season. If you plan to start Mim Strom this season, keep a close eye out for round one teams.

Mim Strom and Jessica Allan compete in a ruck contest during the 2024 semi-final between Adelaide and Fremantle at Norwood Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

The chasing pack

For those who don't want to pay up for Strom, there is history on your side. Throughout the few seasons of AFLW Fantasy so far, no top-priced ruck has managed to keep that billing by the end of the season. Strom managed to displace season nine's top scorer Ally Morphett, who herself took over from Carlton's Breann Harrington (née Moody) in season eight. So, who are the contenders for the title in season 10?

Ally Morphett (Sydney, $1,081,000, 58.3 average)

A recurring foot injury derailed Morphett's 2024 campaign, leaving her with a lowly average of 58.3 from her three games. But the signs of her scoring capabilities remained – Morphett had extremely low time on ground (TOG) in each game, but still managed to score at a high points-per-minute (PPM) rate. Across the three games, Morphett scored a combined 175 points from 127 minutes of play, scoring at 1.38 PPM. Even in Strom's enormous stretch to end season nine, she only went marginally higher at 1.67 PPM (across her last five games). With changes to the ruck rules this season likely to reduce stoppage counts, Morphett's high scoring rate and ability to impact around the ground leave her well-placed to challenge Strom as the premier Fantasy ruck in the competition this season.

Ally Morphett poses for a photo during Sydney's official team photo day on July 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jess Allan (Adelaide, $884,000, 68.3 average)

It may be a stretch to say that Allan is likely to eclipse Strom's scoring in season 10, but for nearly $600k less she may manage it for a month. Adelaide faces an easier run for rucks to start the year, with St Kilda, Geelong and Greater Western Sydney its first three opponents – the last of whom, Allan scored a career-high 93 points against in 2024. Allan is not only an excellent tap ruck, but has focused in the off-season on improving her midfield craft and could be set to start the year with a bang. For a second season in a row, Allan could present serious value for coaches early.

Under the blanket: Lucy Wales (Hawthorn, $1,067,000, 82.4 average), Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide, $934,000, 72.1 average), Alice Edmonds (Western Bulldogs, $881,000, 68.0 average)

Mid-priced options

Lauren Pearce (Melbourne, $673,000, 52.0 average)

Pearce was struck down by a wrist fracture early last season, causing her to miss most of the campaign. Not only did this injury highlight how important she is to the Demons – going 3-1 when she played and 3-4 without her – but it also leaves her at a discounted price in 2025. With the retirement of Rhi Watt, long-term injuries to Tahlia Gillard and Jacinta Hose and a pre-season concussion to Georgia Campbell, Pearce is primed to lead the Demons' ruck line-up in season 10 and get back to her 60-plus Fantasy scoring best.

Imogen Barnett and Lauren Pearce compete during Narrm's clash against Collingwood in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Montana McKinnon (Richmond, $524,000, DNP 2024)

One of the most hyped trade movements at the end of 2023, McKinnon's debut season at Richmond never got underway with an unfortunate ACL in the practice match on the eve of the season. A breakout season for Poppy Kelly means McKinnon will likely be sharing ruck duties. But this shouldn't dissuade coaches – being priced barely over 40 points, McKinnon's ruck prowess and contested marking strengths should see her rise in price quickly in 2025. Richmond has the easiest run for rucks across the first half of the season, leaving McKinnon as an option for both on-field or as an expensive ruck bench.

Rookie options

Following the successes of Eilish O'Dowd and Matilda Scholz in recent seasons, many coaches may be looking at starting rucks under the $500k mark yet again. This year, a few rucks are putting their hands up for us, but keeping a close eye over the practice matches and team announcements will be essential – the ruck line-ups at West Coast, Geelong, Essendon and Gold Coast all appear to be up in the air at this stage of the pre-season.

Liz McGrath (West Coast, $499,000, DNP 2024)

After biding her time for years as the out-of-favour ruck at both North Melbourne and Port Adelaide, McGrath looks to be taking her chances at the Eagles in 2025. In the match simulation against Fremantle in July, McGrath led the ruck division over incumbent Sarah Lakay and performed well against Strom. Given the chance to ruck solo, McGrath has shown at the VFLW level that she has the scoring pedigree to make plenty of cash in season 10.

Rene Caris (St Kilda, $424,000, 32.7 average)

After switching clubs last season, Caris found herself in an ever-changing ruck line-up at the Saints with each of Emmelie Fiedler, Simone Nadler and herself playing 6 or more games. However, Nalder's retirement and Fiedler's ACL injury have left Caris as the last ruck standing and set to lead the ruck division on her own in 2025. Her only solo ruck performance in 2024 came in week nine, scoring 54 against the Western Bulldogs' Alice Edmonds. With some continuity, Caris could become another high value play this season.

Also consider: Matilda Dyke (Essendon, $434,000, 33.5 average), Havana Harris (Gold Coast, $412,000), Courtney Murphy (Essendon, $300,000, 6.0 average), Erika Fowler (Geelong, $300,000, DNP 2024), Piper Dunlop (Geelong, $300,000, DNP 2024)

Rene Caris and Georgia Campbell compete in the ruck during St Kilda's clash against Melbourne in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Jono's rucks

There is a lot to learn in the practice matches this weekend, with plenty of teams still trialing different ruck combinations to bring to the season ahead. So for now, I have jumped on the ever-reliable Jess Allan with her terrific fixture to start the season to help me add points on field, while Rene Caris is my preferred bench option to help raise the money needed to bring in Mim Strom later in the year.