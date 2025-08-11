Sophie McKay poses for a photo during Carlton's team photo day on July 03, 2025, and (inset) Sophie McKay at the inaugural AFLW match on February 3, 2017. Pictures: AFL Media

TEN SEASONS ago, she rang the bell at Ikon Park to signal the start of the very first AFLW game. On Thursday, she'll be running out to play in a match that honours that historic inaugural match.

Then, she was just 10 years old. Now, she is continuing the McKay legacy, one that is synonymous with the navy blue guernsey.

Her father, Andrew, played 244 games for the club between 1993 and 2003, and sister Abbie became the competition's first father-daughter selection in AFLW history when she was drafted back in 2018.

While Andrew and Abbie each owned the No.5 guernsey, Sophie has opted for the No.55.

"Obviously my sister took five, which is fair enough, she was there before me, and Dad was five. But I'm a very superstitious person," McKay said.

"I write her name on my arm every game because I feel like I'm going to gain some of her football characteristics with a sign of her on me. So, to have Dad and 'Ab' on my back just makes me feel really comfortable and safe.

"And obviously, I want to continue the McKay legacy of fives, so I thought I'd take both their numbers and make it one."

Sophie McKay embraces her father Andrew after being drafted on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Being at the club has just been an extension of family for the youngest of the clan. This meant that after being selected with pick No.17 in the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft, walking into the club wasn't a brand-new experience.

"I think I was very lucky in the sense of, I do know lots of the girls… I have my sister, obviously, and just her connections with the football club kind of allowed me to have connections with the football club," McKay said.

"Dad worked there, it's pretty crazy, like it's a full circle moment. A lot of the staff are the same, so they always laugh that they feel old seeing me walk around."

Abbie McKay (left) and sister Sophie McKay pose for a photo at the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Now, she is doing everything she can to be selected for the season opener, nine years after helping to ring the bell at the very first AFLW match back in 2017.

"(I'm) so excited it keeps me up at night, actually," McKay said.

"It's unbelievable to think that I could be playing this year. I hope I am, that's the goal."

Sophie McKay celebrates a goal during a practice match between Carlton and Greater Western Sydney on August 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

And she won't be hard to spot on the footy field this year.

Bright red hair, heavily taped shoulders, and a neat turn of skill, she already threatens to be Carlton's new fan favourite.

Late in her draft year, McKay severely injured her right shoulder, requiring a full reconstruction of the joint. But now she is complete with her rehab, and ready to star for the Blues.

"Fair bit of tape, not much skin is actually shown at the moment, but I'm feeling great," McKay told AFL.com.au.

"The club's been absolutely amazing, worked with me closely and strengthened that shoulder. My other one doesn't need surgery just yet, but (it's) not the best, so we're double shoulder taping at the moment. But it's going really well, and no pain, feeling strong."

Sophie McKay and family pose for a photo at the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

While sister Abbie has battled ankle issues in recent seasons, McKay still thinks the shoulder issues are worse, even just for aesthetic purposes.

"I want to have that clean girl aesthetic," McKay laughed.

"And I feel like I'm lacking in that department."