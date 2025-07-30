Fans will get their first glimpse of AFLW players for the year this weekend when practice matches are held across the country

Matilda Scholz during Port Adelaide's team photo day on July 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ALL 18 AFLW teams will take to the footy field this weekend in a series of practice matches across the country.

Fresh off last week's match simulations, which were club-led, Saturday and Sunday's hitouts will be played in official AFL conditions.

Clubs will release their teams at 5.30pm AEST the night before each match, while games will be broadcast live on the websites of both clubs competing.

With one match on the Gold Coast, one in Brisbane, two in Perth, two in Adelaide, one in Sydney, and two in Melbourne, there's plenty of opportunity to see your favourite players in action.

Public access to games will be determined by the host clubs, so check team websites for match-specific details.

The 2025 NAB AFLW season kicks off on Thursday, August 14, with tickets on sale now.

FULL AFLW PRACTICE MATCH SCHEDULE