Matilda Scholz during Port Adelaide's team photo day on July 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ALL 18 AFLW teams will take to the footy field this weekend in a series of practice matches across the country.

Fresh off last week's match simulations, which were club-led, Saturday and Sunday's hitouts will be played in official AFL conditions.

Clubs will release their teams at 5.30pm AEST the night before each match, while games will be broadcast live on the websites of both clubs competing.

With one match on the Gold Coast, one in Brisbane, two in Perth, two in Adelaide, one in Sydney, and two in Melbourne, there's plenty of opportunity to see your favourite players in action.

Public access to games will be determined by the host clubs, so check team websites for match-specific details.

The 2025 NAB AFLW season kicks off on Thursday, August 14, with tickets on sale now.

FULL AFLW PRACTICE MATCH SCHEDULE

Date

Time 
(local)

Time 
(AEST)

Home Team

Away Team

Venue

Saturday 2 August 

9:00am

11:00am

Fremantle

St Kilda

Victor George Kailis Oval

Saturday 2 August

12:00pm

12:00pm

North Melbourne

Essendon

Avalon Airport Oval

Saturday 2 August

12:05pm

12:05pm

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Blacktown International Sportspark

Saturday 2 August 

12:30pm

12:30pm

Brisbane

Sydney

Brighton Homes Arena

Saturday 2 August

8:00pm

8:00pm

Gold Coast

Geelong

People First Stadium

Saturday 2 August 

6:15pm

8:15pm

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Mineral Resources Park

Sunday 3 August

11:00am

11:30am

Adelaide

Melbourne

Thomas Farms Oval

Sunday 3 August

12:00pm

12:00pm

Richmond

Hawthorn

Ikon Park

Sunday 3 August

1:30pm

2:00pm

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Alberton Oval

 