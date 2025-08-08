A lot of work has gone into Keeley Sherar's rise to be one of Carlton's most important players

Keeley Sherar before the round seven match between Fremantle and Carlton at Fremantle Oval, October 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN A TEAM that boasts Darcy Vescio, Abbie McKay, and Mimi Hill, it was the lesser-known Keeley Sherar who won Carlton's best and fairest award in 2024.

Sherar is quiet and shy, but a powerhouse on the footy field, and now starting to get the broader recognition she deserves.

She is the first to admit that she wasn't always the most skilful footballer, but she was always willing to put in the work to improve.

Now, she is Carlton's most valuable player, widely regarded as one of the best young midfielders in the game, and encouraged every step of the way by close friend and teammate Brooke Vickers.

"I didn't play much footy growing up, I was always a netballer, so I probably didn't start footy until about year eight," Sherar told AFL.com.au.

She was quickly funnelled into the developing girls' talent pathways. Her local clubs of Norwood and North Ringwood turned into selection in the Eastern Ranges and Victoria Metro in the national championships.

Keeley Sherar during the Under 19 Challenge match between Victoria Country and Victoria Metro at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, April 2, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"For my first three years I was very raw. Like, I was obviously an athlete, I have that netball background, but I couldn't kick. My skills were not very good, so I feel like for those two years I had to work very hard to show that I had earned my spot there," Sherar said.

"I feel like I've always just been a hard worker, and that's how I've gotten to where I am. I didn't always have the talent, I've definitely had to work to get where I am today."

The work paid off, with the lifetime Carlton supporter picked up by the club she loved with the 11th selection of the 2021 Telstra AFLW Draft. And with pick No.23? The Blues nabbed Sherar's Vic Metro teammate Brooke Vickers.

Or, as she's known to friends, 'Brick'.

"It's actually a bit of a funny story. We played Vic Metro together in under 16s, but we weren't actually friends. She's like, the most loud, outgoing person, and I was this little shy girl that didn't talk," Sherar laughed.

"So, we knew each other, we were friendly. And then we were lucky enough to get drafted to the same club, and from there we just clicked and we've been best friends ever since."

Brooke Vickers before the round 10 match between Carlton and St Kilda at IKON Park, November 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Wearing the No.24 and 25, they even sit side-by-side in the locker room.

"We definitely bring out the best in each other," Sherar said.

The support and confidence that Vickers offers to the quieter Sherar meant that when an opportunity presented itself in 2023 to move into the midfield, the latter was sure enough of herself to take it and excel.

It was Sherar's third season at the Blues, and to that point she had established herself as a hard-running winger. But when some player movement and injury left the onball group lacking, it was Sherar who stepped into the role.

"Obviously we had the two seasons of AFLW for my first year, so I think that was a good thing for me because I got lots of extra games, which I probably hadn't gotten in my junior footy days, and then from there (I) kind of just got thrown into the midfield," Sherar said.

"And I kind of had to make it up in a sense. I'd been more of a winger in my first (two) seasons, and then obviously being in the midfield, you're going to get more of the ball. So, I was able to grow confidence and relationships with other midfielders around me.

"So, I think that was pretty lucky."

Learn More 00:39

Solidification of roles was another change at Carlton that worked for Sherar, following on from a footy department review and the hiring of head coach Mathew Buck and head of footy Ash Naulty ahead of the 2023 season.

"We obviously went through a rebuild at Carlton a few years ago, and from there our game plan, all of our roles were more clear following that," Sherar said.

"And I think for the past few years, I've just focused on playing my role, and I think that's the same with everyone else in our team. And we've been able to have individual development through playing your role, no-one has to do everything.

"You just play your role. That's the most important thing for the team and yourself at the end of the day."