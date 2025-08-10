OUR ESTEEMED team of AFLW reporters have peered into football's crystal ball and come up with their prognostications for season 2025.
North Melbourne is the popular tip to win the premiership and claim back-to-back flags, with Brisbane the only other team picked to hoist the cup. Meanwhile, Gold Coast is expected to claim the wooden spoon, with GWS and the Western Bulldogs also being picked.
On an individual level, six different players have been named to win the AFLW's best and fairest award.
Spooky or just kooky? Read 'em and weep (or laugh).
Gemma Bastiani
Premier: Brisbane
Runner-up: North Melbourne
Wooden spoon: Gold Coast
Moving up: Sydney
Set to fall: Essendon
AFLW best and fairest: Aishling Moloney (because if I don't put Jasmine Garner maybe she'll finally win one?)
Leading goalkicker: Dakota Davidson and Aishling Moloney joint winners
Recruit of the year: Grace Kós
Headline you'll see: Roos bound on: North Melbourne breaks AFLW winning streak record
Big call: Doc Clarke won't be the only head coach to bid their team goodbye of their own choosing at the end of the season
Riley Beveridge
Premier: North Melbourne
Runner-up: Geelong
Wooden spoon: Western Bulldogs
Moving up: Geelong
Set to fall: Essendon
AFLW best and fairest: Kate Hore
Leading goalkicker: Taylor Smith
Recruit of the year: Lily Mithen
Headline you'll see: 30 straight – North goes unbeaten again
Big call: Cats to make the GF (if they stay fit)
Sarah Black
Premier: Brisbane
Runner-up: Melbourne
Wooden spoon: Gold Coast
Moving up: Melbourne
Set to fall: Essendon
AFLW best and fairest: Bre Koenen
Leading goalkicker: Eden Zanker
Recruit of the year: Najwa Allen
Headline you'll see: Finals bound: Molloy’s Swans bounce back
Big call: Shineah Goody to make the All-Australian team in her second season
Kaitlyn Ferber
Premier: North Melbourne (first back-to-back!!)
Runner-up: Hawthorn
Wooden spoon: Gold Coast
Moving up: Geelong
Set to fall: Essendon
AFLW best and fairest: Jasmine Garner (but Georgie Prespakis is my smokey no one asked for)
Leading goalkicker: Caitlin Gould
Recruit of the year: Ella Heads
Headline you'll see: Daisy's Done It: West Coast wins first W Derby
Big call: See above. But also - round 12, Hawks v Roos will sell out at Kinetic Stadium
Phoebe McWilliams
Premier: North Melbourne
Runner-up: Melbourne
Wooden spoon: Gold Coast
Moving up: Sydney
Set to fall: Port Adelaide
AFLW best and fairest: Georgie Prespakis
Leading goalkicker: Caitlin Gould
Recruit of the year: Sophie McKay
Headline you'll see: Scholz goes back-to-back to win second Mark of the Year
Big call: Demons start the season 8-0
Sarah Olle
Premier: North Melbourne
Runner-up: Hawthorn
Wooden spoon: Greater Western Sydney
Moving up: Sydney
Set to fall: Essendon
AFLW best and fairest: Ella Roberts
Leading goalkicker: Caitlin Gould
Recruit of the year: Lily Mithen
Headline you'll see: The Perfect Strom: Mim goes back-to-back with AA honours
Big call: GF goes to extra time
Combined votes
Premier
North Melbourne - 4
Brisbane - 2
Runner-up
Hawthorn - 2
Melbourne - 2
North Melbourne - 1
Geelong - 1
Wooden spoon
Gold Coast - 4
Greater Western Sydney - 1
Western Bulldogs - 1
Moving up
Sydney - 3
Geelong - 2
Melbourne - 1
Set to fall
Essendon - 5
Port Adelaide - 1
Who will win the AFLW best and fairest?
Ella Roberts -1
Georgie Prespakis - 1
Jasmine Garner - 1
Bre Koenen - 1
Kate Hore - 1
Aishling Moloney -1
Leading goalkicker
Caitlin Gould - 3
Eden Zanker - 1
Taylor Smith - 1
Aishling Moloney/Dakota Davidson - 1