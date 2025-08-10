We have gazed into the crystal ball ahead of the 2025 season. Picture: AFL Digital

OUR ESTEEMED team of AFLW reporters have peered into football's crystal ball and come up with their prognostications for season 2025.

North Melbourne is the popular tip to win the premiership and claim back-to-back flags, with Brisbane the only other team picked to hoist the cup. Meanwhile, Gold Coast is expected to claim the wooden spoon, with GWS and the Western Bulldogs also being picked.

On an individual level, six different players have been named to win the AFLW's best and fairest award.

Spooky or just kooky? Read 'em and weep (or laugh).

Gemma Bastiani

Premier: Brisbane
Runner-up: North Melbourne
Wooden spoon: Gold Coast
Moving up: Sydney
Set to fall: Essendon
AFLW best and fairest: Aishling Moloney (because if I don't put Jasmine Garner maybe she'll finally win one?)
Leading goalkicker: Dakota Davidson and Aishling Moloney joint winners
Recruit of the year: Grace Kós
Headline you'll see: Roos bound on: North Melbourne breaks AFLW winning streak record
Big call: Doc Clarke won't be the only head coach to bid their team goodbye of their own choosing at the end of the season

Riley Beveridge

Premier: North Melbourne
Runner-up: Geelong
Wooden spoon: Western Bulldogs
Moving up: Geelong
Set to fall: Essendon
AFLW best and fairest: Kate Hore
Leading goalkicker: Taylor Smith
Recruit of the year: Lily Mithen
Headline you'll see: 30 straight – North goes unbeaten again
Big call: Cats to make the GF (if they stay fit)

23:12

The W Show: Pie opens up on captaincy loss, three clubs chase Blues great's daughter

The W Show is back for 2025! Bri Davey joins the team as we discuss all the latest news and preview the upcoming season

Sarah Black

Premier: Brisbane
Runner-up: Melbourne
Wooden spoon: Gold Coast
Moving up: Melbourne
Set to fall: Essendon
AFLW best and fairest: Bre Koenen
Leading goalkicker: Eden Zanker
Recruit of the year: Najwa Allen
Headline you'll see: Finals bound: Molloy’s Swans bounce back
Big call: Shineah Goody to make the All-Australian team in her second season

Kaitlyn Ferber

Premier: North Melbourne (first back-to-back!!) 
Runner-up: Hawthorn 
Wooden spoon: Gold Coast 
Moving up: Geelong
Set to fall: Essendon
AFLW best and fairest: Jasmine Garner (but Georgie Prespakis is my smokey no one asked for) 
Leading goalkicker: Caitlin Gould
Recruit of the year: Ella Heads
Headline you'll see: Daisy's Done It: West Coast wins first W Derby
Big call: See above. But also - round 12, Hawks v Roos will sell out at Kinetic Stadium 

15:45

UNDEFEATED: The untold story of North’s history-making flag

They didn’t drop a game throughout the 2024 home and away season, but the Kangaroos had to face their demons to win the Grand Final

Phoebe McWilliams

Premier: North Melbourne
Runner-up: Melbourne
Wooden spoon: Gold Coast
Moving up: Sydney
Set to fall: Port Adelaide
AFLW best and fairest: Georgie Prespakis
Leading goalkicker: Caitlin Gould
Recruit of the year: Sophie McKay
Headline you'll see: Scholz goes back-to-back to win second Mark of the Year
Big call: Demons start the season 8-0

Sarah Olle

Premier: North Melbourne 
Runner-up: Hawthorn
Wooden spoon: Greater Western Sydney
Moving up: Sydney 
Set to fall: Essendon
AFLW best and fairest: Ella Roberts
Leading goalkicker: Caitlin Gould 
Recruit of the year: Lily Mithen
Headline you'll see: The Perfect Strom: Mim goes back-to-back with AA honours 
Big call: GF goes to extra time

04:14

‘She’s changed my life’: Prespakis on parenting, body image and switching off

Essendon star Maddy Prespakis has a special bond with her partner Sophie Cachia’s baby daughter Esme. She tells AFL.com.au all about night feeds, being a role model and the best part of parenting

Combined votes

Premier
North Melbourne - 4
Brisbane - 2

Runner-up
Hawthorn - 2
Melbourne - 2
North Melbourne - 1
Geelong - 1

Wooden spoon
Gold Coast - 4
Greater Western Sydney - 1
Western Bulldogs - 1

Moving up
Sydney - 3
Geelong - 2
Melbourne - 1

Set to fall
Essendon - 5
Port Adelaide - 1

Who will win the AFLW best and fairest?
Ella Roberts -1
Georgie Prespakis - 1
Jasmine Garner - 1
Bre Koenen - 1
Kate Hore - 1
Aishling Moloney -1

Leading goalkicker
Caitlin Gould - 3
Eden Zanker - 1
Taylor Smith - 1
Aishling Moloney/Dakota Davidson - 1