North Melbourne is the popular tip to win the premiership and claim back-to-back flags, with Brisbane the only other team picked to hoist the cup. Meanwhile, Gold Coast is expected to claim the wooden spoon, with GWS and the Western Bulldogs also being picked.

On an individual level, six different players have been named to win the AFLW's best and fairest award.

Spooky or just kooky? Read 'em and weep (or laugh).

Gemma Bastiani

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: North Melbourne

Wooden spoon: Gold Coast

Moving up: Sydney

Set to fall: Essendon

AFLW best and fairest: Aishling Moloney (because if I don't put Jasmine Garner maybe she'll finally win one?)

Leading goalkicker: Dakota Davidson and Aishling Moloney joint winners

Recruit of the year: Grace Kós

Headline you'll see: Roos bound on: North Melbourne breaks AFLW winning streak record

Big call: Doc Clarke won't be the only head coach to bid their team goodbye of their own choosing at the end of the season

Riley Beveridge

Premier: North Melbourne

Runner-up: Geelong

Wooden spoon: Western Bulldogs

Moving up: Geelong

Set to fall: Essendon

AFLW best and fairest: Kate Hore

Leading goalkicker: Taylor Smith

Recruit of the year: Lily Mithen

Headline you'll see: 30 straight – North goes unbeaten again

Big call: Cats to make the GF (if they stay fit)

Sarah Black

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Melbourne

Wooden spoon: Gold Coast

Moving up: Melbourne

Set to fall: Essendon

AFLW best and fairest: Bre Koenen

Leading goalkicker: Eden Zanker

Recruit of the year: Najwa Allen

Headline you'll see: Finals bound: Molloy’s Swans bounce back

Big call: Shineah Goody to make the All-Australian team in her second season

Kaitlyn Ferber

Premier: North Melbourne (first back-to-back!!)

Runner-up: Hawthorn

Wooden spoon: Gold Coast

Moving up: Geelong

Set to fall: Essendon

AFLW best and fairest: Jasmine Garner (but Georgie Prespakis is my smokey no one asked for)

Leading goalkicker: Caitlin Gould

Recruit of the year: Ella Heads

Headline you'll see: Daisy's Done It: West Coast wins first W Derby

Big call: See above. But also - round 12, Hawks v Roos will sell out at Kinetic Stadium

Phoebe McWilliams

Premier: North Melbourne

Runner-up: Melbourne

Wooden spoon: Gold Coast

Moving up: Sydney

Set to fall: Port Adelaide

AFLW best and fairest: Georgie Prespakis

Leading goalkicker: Caitlin Gould

Recruit of the year: Sophie McKay

Headline you'll see: Scholz goes back-to-back to win second Mark of the Year

Big call: Demons start the season 8-0

Sarah Olle

Premier: North Melbourne

Runner-up: Hawthorn

Wooden spoon: Greater Western Sydney

Moving up: Sydney

Set to fall: Essendon

AFLW best and fairest: Ella Roberts

Leading goalkicker: Caitlin Gould

Recruit of the year: Lily Mithen

Headline you'll see: The Perfect Strom: Mim goes back-to-back with AA honours

Big call: GF goes to extra time

Combined votes

Premier

North Melbourne - 4

Brisbane - 2

Runner-up

Hawthorn - 2

Melbourne - 2

North Melbourne - 1

Geelong - 1

Wooden spoon

Gold Coast - 4

Greater Western Sydney - 1

Western Bulldogs - 1

Moving up

Sydney - 3

Geelong - 2

Melbourne - 1

Set to fall

Essendon - 5

Port Adelaide - 1

Who will win the AFLW best and fairest?

Ella Roberts -1

Georgie Prespakis - 1

Jasmine Garner - 1

Bre Koenen - 1

Kate Hore - 1

Aishling Moloney -1

Leading goalkicker

Caitlin Gould - 3

Eden Zanker - 1

Taylor Smith - 1

Aishling Moloney/Dakota Davidson - 1