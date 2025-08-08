Paige Scott (left) fends off Kaitlyn Ashmore during Richmond's practice match on August 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

PAIGE Scott landed at Richmond through unconventional means, but they are shaping to be exactly the kind of forward the club has been missing.

Scott was Essendon's second-ever draft selection in 2022 and played 28 games in the red and black, but was determined to shift allegiances to the Tigers for the 2025 NAB AFLW season.

When a trade couldn't be struck, they opted to delist themselves and hoped to slide to Richmond's pick No.31 in December.

It all worked out and Scott is now filling the gap in Richmond's attack that the club has been missing since All-Australian Courtney Wakefield retired at the end of 2022.

Learn More 02:07

Across the club's two pre-season hitouts, fans have been able to get a glimpse of how coach Ryan Ferguson is keen to deploy Scott. Starting at half-forward, they come up to the contest when the ball is thrown in the air and work as an extra around the ball.

What they are especially good at is recognising when to power back toward goal and present as the balancing player between the Tigers' keys Katie Brennan and Caitlin Greiser.

They offer a sense of physicality both in the air and on the deck, and crash packs in the way Wakefield used to in the yellow and black.

"We love them at Tigerland. They've brought just so much versatility to our forward line, so much passion in the way they play the game, and just the way they go about it has been extraordinary since they walked in the door," Richmond captain Brennan told AFL.com.au.

Paige Scott and Katie Brennan during Richmond's official AFLW team photo day at Punt Road Oval on July 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"The ability for them to get up and around the ball as well, and to hit back, and their high-speed running, crashing packs. Just their power and their ability to hit the scoreboard. It's just adding an extra (element of) versatility to our forward half."

Striking that balance up forward will be important should Richmond break through to not just qualify for finals, but win their first final in their AFLW history.

Learn More 05:42

Tall forward Shelby Knoll is finally in the frame for a debut after knee injuries marred her first two seasons on the list, while speedy small Montana Beruldsen has been added from Sydney.

Brennan and Greiser remain the key posts across the line, while keeping Emelia Yassir at the club despite long discussions about a trade to Essendon.

Scott's new role is one of three key takeaways from the pre-season practice matches outlined on The Deep Dive, as The W Show returns for 2025. Also discussed are the concerns around Essendon's midfield unit, and which Geelong player could be a smoky for the AFLW's best and fairest award this year.