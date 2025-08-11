All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Amy Cariss-Brett, Amelie Prosser-Shaw, Mikayla Lee and Nat Exon sing the team song after winning the VFLW elimination final between Box Hill and Essendon at Box Hill City Oval on August 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FINALS are in full swing across the country, with two one-point nailbiters in the WAFLW headlining a big weekend of footy.

AFLW SEASON 10 Get your tickets now

Claremont won its way through to yet another Grand Final in dramatic fashion, while in Victoria, Collingwood upset the favoured minor premier at Arden Street.

VFLW

Williamstown 2.6 (18) d Sandringham 0.6 (6)

Sandringham created its chances, but couldn't make the most of them, as Williamstown's finals campaign remained alive.

Emily Eaves was outstanding once again with 23 disposals, eight tackles and nine clearances for the Seagulls, and Ash Thornycroft's defensive mindset was on display with a whopping 21 tackles for the match.

Zebras captain Grace Hodder finished her season on a high with 17 disposals and 14 tackles, leading from the front as she has done all year.

Box Hill 4.5 (29) d Essendon 4.4 (28)

Box Hill won a nailbiter against Essendon, with thanks to attacking barometer Jess Matin.

Matin's two goals were huge for the Hawks, as was the grunt work of Tess Cattle (21 disposals, four clearances) and defensive efforts of Amelie Prosser-Shaw (13 disposals, eight intercepts).

Jess Matin puts @BoxHillHawks in front!!



🎥: Watch the 2025 rebel VFLW Finals Series live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/7or7huq93q — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 9, 2025

Olivia Manfre (nine disposals, two goals) proved dangerous in attack for the Bombers, and young gun Lucy Thompson (20 disposals, five tackles) had arguably her best game to date, despite the loss.

Olivia Manfre puts @essendonvflw in front by 8pts before the half!



🎥: Watch the 2025 rebel VFLW Finals Series live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/OJ5XJJ0FtE — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 9, 2025

Collingwood 7.3 (45) d North Melbourne Werribee 4.8 (32)

Former Richmond tall Amelia Peck stamped her authority in Collingwood's impressive win over minor premier North Melbourne, with four goals from 14 disposals, ultimately proving the difference in the game.

Amelia Peck with her 2nd, as the Pies begin to run away with the game!



🎥: Watch the 2025 rebel VFLW Finals Series live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/pHYzlUEwY7 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 9, 2025

Teenager Tahlia Sanger (20 disposals, five tackles) stepped up in the absence of some important teammates, and Lauren Szigeti (16 disposals, six clearances) was strong around the contest.

For the Roos, Alana Barba (28 disposals, 10 tackles, 10 clearances) got to work, as did former AFLW Tiger Stella Reid (19 disposals, five inside 50s), but it wasn't enough to claim the win.

SANFLW

South Adelaide won the SANFLW Grand Final.

QAFLW

Maroochydore 4.4 (28) d Moreton Bay 1.3 (9)

Once again, it was Roxy Beuzeville who led the way for Maroochydore in its 19-point win over Moreton Bay.

Beuzeville finished with 23 disposals and five inside 50s in the victory, while Abbey Rankin (22 disposals, eight clearances) did the work in tight.

Jessica Davy (22 disposals, four clearances) and Emmerson Brady (14 disposals, six clearances, one goal) were strong for Moreton Bay.

Bond University 10.7 (67) d Coorparoo 3.2 (20)

Exciting draft prospect Annabelle Foat was more than handy for Bond University, finishing with 23 disposals in Bond University's win, while Kendra Blattman kicked five of the side's 10 goals.

Lucy Schneider, Grace Roberts-White and Chelsea Chesterfield were the goalkickers for Coorparoo.

Southport 10.7 (67) d Morningside 2.2 (14)

A host of top draft prospects ran out for Southport, in its important win, separating it from Morningside atop the QAFLW ladder.

Potential father-daughter selection Sunny Lappin, coached by dad Matthew, recorded 18 disposals and four inside 50s for the match, while Mikayla Nurse had 15 disposals of her own.

Sunny Lappin in action during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Championships match between South Australia and Queensland at Prospect Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Spearhead Dekota Baron kicked two goals from her six touches and Georja Davies' ruckwork bore 35 hitouts.

Meanwhile for Morningside, 2026 draft hopeful Harlee McIlwain kicked two goals from seven disposals.

Wilston Grange 5.6 (36) d University of Queensland 3.1 (19)

Not eligible for the Telstra AFLW draft until next year, Mia Geere continued her fine run of form for Wilston Grange with 12 disposals and four clearances in the win, while Tshinta Kendall did the damage on the scoreboard with two goals.

Mia Geere in action during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Championships match between Queensland and Allies at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

Harriet Knijff was strong for the University of Queendland in the loss, finishing with 21 disposals and six tackles, as Farradai Hopkins (13 tackles) also brought the pressure.

Aspley 14.16 (100) d Yeronga 1.2 (8)

Jessica Stallard and Rachael Vetter had a day out in front of the big sticks, combining for nine goals in Aspley's big win over Yeronga on Saturday.

AFLW ruck prospect Monique Corrigan had 12 disposals, 25 hitouts and eight tackles in the win, dominating through the middle of the ground, as did Jesse McMillan (38 disposals, nine clearances) and Lucia Liessi (30 disposals, eight clearances).

Eliza Haigh and Goldie Poultney led Yeronga with 15 disposals each.

WAFLW

Claremont 4.5 (29) d Subiaco 4.4 (28)

Claremont won its way directly to the WAFLW Grand Final in controversial fashion, equalising on the scoreboard with a goal after the siren, then registering the only score in extra time.

Megan Green was the player to even up the score, with her second goal for the day, while draft prospect Juliet Kelly finished with 20 disposals and 11 tackles playing an important role through the middle.

Fellow draft prospects Olivia Wolmarans (two goals, 13 disposals) and Olivia Crane (17 disposals, eight marks) were impressive for Subiaco.

Swan Districts 2.4 (16) d East Fremantle 2.3 (15)

Swan Districts also came from behind to keep their finals campaign alive, largely off the back of Jaime Henry (34 disposals, eight tackles) and draft hopeful Carys D'Addario (26 disposals, four inside 50s).

Noa McNaughton (16 disposals, five tackles) and Ashleigh Gomes (16 disposals, eight tackles) were impressive for the Sharks.