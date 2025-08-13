AFLW tipping is back for 2025, and so is AFL.com.au's expert tipping competition.
Each week, 10 of the best and the brightest AFLW journalists will bring you their tips for the round of football.
>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2025
This year's all-star expert tipping line-up features former AFLW player Phoebe McWilliams along with newsbreaker Riley Beveridge, W Show hosts Sarah Olle and Nat Edwards, and AFLW experts Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani. AFLW match reporters Kaitlyn Ferber, Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook round out the group with AFLW producer Sophie Welsh just happy to be included.
Check out our experts' tips below.
GEMMA BASTIANI
Carlton - five points
West Coast
Sydney
North Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Carlton - 10 points
West Coast
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle
SARAH BLACK
Collingwood - five points
West Coast
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne
Brisbane
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
NAT EDWARDS
Carlton - 12 points
West Coast
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
KAITLYN FERBER
Carlton - seven points
West Coast
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne
Hawthorn
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS
Carlton – 12 points
West Coast
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle
SARAH OLLE
Carlton - nine points
West Coast
Sydney
North
GWS
Melb
Brisbane
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Carlton - six points
West Coast
Richmond
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle
SOPHIE WELSH
Carlton - one point
West Coast
Sydney
North Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
MICHAEL WHITING
Carlton - eight points
West Coast
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne
Brisbane
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
TOTALS
Carlton 9-1 Collingwood
West Coast 10-0 Gold Coast
Sydney 9-1 Richmond
Geelong 0-10 North Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney 2-8 Essendon
Western Bulldogs 0-10 Melbourne
Brisbane 8-2 Hawthorn
St Kilda 1-9 Adelaide
Port Adelaide 7-3 Fremantle