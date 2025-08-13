AFLW Tipping is back for 2025

AFLW tipping is back for 2025, and so is AFL.com.au's expert tipping competition.

Each week, 10 of the best and the brightest AFLW journalists will bring you their tips for the round of football.

This year's all-star expert tipping line-up features former AFLW player Phoebe McWilliams along with newsbreaker Riley Beveridge, W Show hosts Sarah Olle and Nat Edwards, and AFLW experts Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani. AFLW match reporters Kaitlyn Ferber, Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook round out the group with AFLW producer Sophie Welsh just happy to be included.

Check out our experts' tips below.

GEMMA BASTIANI

Carlton - five points
West Coast
Sydney
North Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
Adelaide
Port Adelaide

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Carlton - 10 points
West Coast
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood - five points
West Coast
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne
Brisbane
Adelaide
Port Adelaide

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton - 12 points
West Coast
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne
Hawthorn
Adelaide
Port Adelaide

KAITLYN FERBER

Carlton - seven points
West Coast
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne
Hawthorn
St Kilda
Port Adelaide

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Carlton – 12 points
West Coast
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle

SARAH OLLE

Carlton - nine points
West Coast
Sydney
North
GWS
Melb
Brisbane
Adelaide
Port Adelaide

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Carlton - six points
West Coast
Richmond
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle

SOPHIE WELSH

Carlton - one point
West Coast
Sydney
North Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
Adelaide
Port Adelaide

MICHAEL WHITING

Carlton - eight points
West Coast
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne
Brisbane
Adelaide
Port Adelaide

TOTALS

Carlton 9-1 Collingwood
West Coast 10-0 Gold Coast
Sydney 9-1 Richmond
Geelong 0-10 North Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney 2-8 Essendon
Western Bulldogs 0-10 Melbourne
Brisbane 8-2 Hawthorn
St Kilda 1-9 Adelaide
Port Adelaide 7-3 Fremantle