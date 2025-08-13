AFLW tipping is back for 2025! Check out which teams our experts are backing this round

AFLW Tipping is back for 2025

AFLW tipping is back for 2025, and so is AFL.com.au's expert tipping competition.

Each week, 10 of the best and the brightest AFLW journalists will bring you their tips for the round of football.

This year's all-star expert tipping line-up features former AFLW player Phoebe McWilliams along with newsbreaker Riley Beveridge, W Show hosts Sarah Olle and Nat Edwards, and AFLW experts Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani. AFLW match reporters Kaitlyn Ferber, Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook round out the group with AFLW producer Sophie Welsh just happy to be included.

Check out our experts' tips below.

GEMMA BASTIANI

Carlton - five points

West Coast

Sydney

North Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Carlton - 10 points

West Coast

Sydney

North Melbourne

Essendon

Melbourne

Brisbane

Adelaide

Fremantle

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood - five points

West Coast

Sydney

North Melbourne

Essendon

Melbourne

Brisbane

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton - 12 points

West Coast

Sydney

North Melbourne

Essendon

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

KAITLYN FERBER

Carlton - seven points

West Coast

Sydney

North Melbourne

Essendon

Melbourne

Hawthorn

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Carlton – 12 points

West Coast

Sydney

North Melbourne

Essendon

Melbourne

Brisbane

Adelaide

Fremantle

SARAH OLLE

Carlton - nine points

West Coast

Sydney

North

GWS

Melb

Brisbane

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Carlton - six points

West Coast

Richmond

North Melbourne

Essendon

Melbourne

Brisbane

Adelaide

Fremantle

SOPHIE WELSH

Carlton - one point

West Coast

Sydney

North Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

MICHAEL WHITING

Carlton - eight points

West Coast

Sydney

North Melbourne

Essendon

Melbourne

Brisbane

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

TOTALS

Carlton 9-1 Collingwood

West Coast 10-0 Gold Coast

Sydney 9-1 Richmond

Geelong 0-10 North Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney 2-8 Essendon

Western Bulldogs 0-10 Melbourne

Brisbane 8-2 Hawthorn

St Kilda 1-9 Adelaide

Port Adelaide 7-3 Fremantle