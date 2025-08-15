Don't miss a second of the action when Sydney hosts Richmond at North Sydney Oval on Friday night

Chloe Molloy (left) and Mon Conti. Picture: AFL Media

ONE OF the biggest names in AFLW returns on Friday night when Chloe Molloy takes to the field for Sydney's clash against Richmond.

After missing the majority of last season after rupturing her ACL after round one, Molloy will play her first game back when the Swans host at North Sydney Oval.

SWANS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

Highly rated draftee Zippy Fish will make her AFLW debut for the Swans, while the Tigers will be looking to build on last year's finals appearance.

Paige Scott will be a welcome addition for the Tigers up forward, while expect dynamic duo Katie Brennan and Caitlin Greiser to do some scoreboard damage.

