Carlton has opened the 2025 season with an impressive win over Collingwood

Keeley Skepper and Erone Fitzpatrick celebrate during the AFLW R1 match between Carlton and Collingwood at Ikon Park on August 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TEN SEASONS on from the inaugural AFLW game, Carlton has once again reigned supreme over Collingwood, recording a 24-point win to open the season.

It was a mature performance from the developing Carlton side, steadying after some early nerves to set up the 6.9 (45) to 3.3 (21) victory at Ikon Park in front of a healthy crowd of 8,042.

Blues vice-captain Mimi Hill drove the victory, afforded an inordinate amount of space as she recorded 18 disposals in the first half and 32 for the match.

Sabrina Frederick – an inaugural player in her own right – converted the first goal of the game from a fairly similar spot to where Jasmine Garner did 10 seasons ago, and like the Pies all those years ago, it signalled a false dawn.

It was a more composed Carlton which took to the field in the second term, running in waves and sending the ball into attack with more purpose.

Defender Poppy Scholz – the younger sister of Port Adelaide star Matilda – settled into her first AFLW game nicely, using the ball well and even kicking her first goal in the second term, after an undisciplined shove and 50m penalty from senior Pie Brit Bonnici.

It helped Carlton to a nine-point lead at the major break, with new recruit Tara Bohanna also kicking truly to secure her first major for her childhood club.

Both teams struggled at times to keep their structure in place forward of the footy, but it was a much-improved effort year-on-year by the teams that finished 18th and 14th last season.

The ball movement was markedly better – particularly from Carlton – with a number of clean passages of play.

It was just accuracy in front of goal that eluded the Blues, until the returning Erone Fitzpatrick completed a scintillating one-two at full speed to kick her second, with Lily Goss' quick snap taking it out to a four-goal margin at three-quarter time.

A fully fit Ruby Schleicher made a big difference to the Pies, particularly in the first half through the midfield, while Bonnici ran her heart out as always.

Darcy Vescio played a full game at half-back and showed some nice composure, while Breann Harrington (nee Moody) was a key conduit into attack.

Collingwood's Irish recruit Kellyann Hogan's debut game finished in the third term with a shoulder injury and her arm in a sling, with coach Sam Wright saying she would require scans to ascertain the extent of the issue.

First pick, first pick, first goal

All eyes were on No.1 pick Ash Centra for her first game of AFLW. Playing off the bench, her first rotation onto the field – decked in long sleeves – was met with a big round of applause, although it took until the second term for her first disposal. Technically, Centra did give away a free kick before she touched the footy, but a flying contested mark and accurate set shot introduced the new Pie to the football world properly. She played managed minutes (61 per cent game time) after a hip complaint at the tail-end of pre-season, with Wright indicating the youngster is a couple of weeks away from full fitness.

Generational handover

Carlton and Collingwood invited along the former players who took to the park for the first AFLW game, 10 seasons ago, and they graced the field before the first bounce. But after "Razor" Ray Chamberlain's opening whistle, it was time for the kids, the first iteration of the first fully national draft. Scholz looked as far from a debutant as you can get, Pies father-daughter Violet Patterson showed plenty of dash on the wing, and Carlton's own father-daughter Sophie McKay worked her way into the game beautifully in attack.

Up next

Collingwood hosts Greater Western Sydney at Vic Park on Saturday, while Carlton travels down to Frankston to take on Hawthorn.

CARLTON 1.1 4.4 6.7 6.9 (45)

COLLINGWOOD 2.0 3.1 3.1 3.3 (21)

GOALS

Carlton: Fitzpatrick 2, Austin, Bohanna, Scholz, Goss

Collingwood: Frederick, Porter, Centra

BEST

Carlton: Hill, A.McKay, Fitzpatrick, Harrington, Finn

Collingwood: Bonnici, Schleicher, Frederick, Remmos, Patterson

INJURIES

Carlton: Nil

Collingwood: Hogan (shoulder)

Crowd: 8,042 at Ikon Park