ADELAIDE will be without both Chelsea Randall and Stevie-Lee Thompson for its match against St Kilda, but top draftee Indi Rasheed and Irishwoman Kayleigh Cronin will make their debuts.

Randall is unavailable due to what the Crows have described as a "long-standing family commitment overseas", while triple-premiership star Thompson has only been named as an emergency.

Hannah Ewings will make her long-awaited return to football after a year of personal leave, while Grace Kelly will re-join sister Niamh at Adelaide.

St Kilda has made its own big selection call, leaving out veteran Bianca Jakobsson, who has also been named as an emergency.

The Saints will have two debutants in Zoe Besanko and Kyla Forbes, while Amber Clarke, Charlotte Baskaran and Arianna Clarke will play their first game for the club, the latter lining up in an AFLW game for the first time since 2019.

Draftee Jasmine Sowden will make her AFLW debut with Port Adelaide, who will face Fremantle in a Sunday afternoon thriller.

The Dockers have selected debutants Indi Strom – the younger sister of star ruck Mim – and Georgie Brisbane, while Ash Brazill (knee), Tunisha Kikoak (shoulder) and recruit Bella Smith (hand) have all been named after racing to the finish line.

Ellie Hampson (concussion) has returned for Brisbane, while defender Mack Eardley (knee) wasn't passed fit to play for opponent Hawthorn.

Draft bolter Lavinia Cox will make her debut for the Hawks.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 17

Brisbane v Hawthorn at Brighton Homes Arena, 12.40pm AEST

BRISBANE

B: L.Postlethwaite 6 J.Dunne 8

HB: B.Koenen - C 3 N.Grider 10 J.Ellenger 5

C: C.Mullins 28 A.Anderson 18 O.O'Dwyer 9

HF: C.Svarc 25 D.Davidson 14 R.Svarc 29

F: T.Smith 31 E.Hampson 7

Foll: T.Hickie 2 S.Conway 12 I.Dawes 17

I/C: S.Campbell 20 S.Davison 11 E.Hartill 1 C.Hodder 21 E.Long 16

Emerg: R.Crozier 23 N.Dooley 13 C.Wright 24

HAWTHORN

B: A.Kemp 16 E.Everist 25

HB: K.Ashmore 10 T.Lucas-Rodd 18 T.Smith 24

C: M.Williamson 27 E.Bates - C 1 G.Bodey 3

HF: J.Fleming 5 A.Gilroy 7 N.Allen 4

F: Á.McDonagh 13 L.Cox 8

Foll: L.Wales 31 E.West 2 C.Sherriff 12

I/C: H.McLaughlin 6 L.Stone 22 J.Vukic 23 L.Elliott 20 B.Hipwell 19

Emerg: K.Coyne 9 S.Butterworth 28 D.Flockart 14

St Kilda v Adelaide at RSEA Park, 2.10pm AEST

ST KILDA

B: H.Priest - C 14 N.Stevens 2

HB: K.Forbes 15 P.Trudgeon 10 S.Watson 12

C: M.McDonald 1 J.Lambert 9 C.Baskaran 26

HF: E.Friend 16 J.Wardlaw 30 G.Patrikios 21

F: Z.Besanko 11 A.Richards 22

Foll: R.Ott 20 J.Anderson 7 T.Smith 6

I/C: A.Burke 3 D.Guttridge 5 Am.Clarke 25 N.Plane 32 Ar.Clarke 34

Emerg: B.Jakobsson 8 R.Caris 19 L.Hung 29

ADELAIDE

B: C.Biddell 12 Z.Prowse 4

HB: K.Cronin 22 S.Allan 39 S.Goodwin 11

C: N.Kelly 23 A.Hatchard 33 M.Newman 17

HF: I.Rasheed 8 D.Ponter 15 R.Martin 5

F: C.Gould 1 E.Jones 2

Foll: J.Allan 32 E.Marinoff - C 10 T.Charlton 25

I/C: B.Tonon 28 G.Kelly 20 B.Boileau 3 H.Ewings 9 H.Munyard 6

Emerg: K.Kustermann 7 B.Smith 18 S.Thompson 14

Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Alberton Oval, 3.40pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

B: A.Borg 21 I.Tahau 10

HB: S.Syme 20 T.Germech 30 M.Brooksby 6

C: S.Goody 16 A.Dowrick 5 E.Heads 12

HF: J.Mules-Robinson - C 1 G.Houghton 27 J.Stewart 13

F: A.Woodland 8 J.Sowden 32

Foll: M.Scholz 29 M.Moloney 9 P.Window 4

I/C: E.O'Dea 2 E.Boag 17 K.Lamb 35 K.Pope 44 A.Brook 23

Emerg: C.Gaunt 31 C.Morgan 19 L.Paterson 7

FREMANTLE

B: A.Brazill 24 I.Strom 26

HB: A.Stannett - C 4 L.Pugh 32 E.O'Driscoll 3

C: O.Lally 14 M.Kauffman 25 J.Low 30

HF: G.Brisbane 13 G.O'Sullivan 9 H.Miller 19

F: B.Smith 22 D.East 8

Foll: M.Strom 21 K.Bowers 2 G.Newton 1

I/C: T.Kikoak 37 A.Mulholland 33 G.Biedenweg-Webster 31 A.McCarthy 7 S.Verrier 5

Emerg: P.Seth 18 J.Cregg 23 H.Ifould 17