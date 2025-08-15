When Liv Purcell had to decide between wearing a mask or missing a season, the choice was easy

Olivia Purcell during the round eight AFLW match between Melbourne and Richmond at Casey Fields, October 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WHEN it came between the choice of a hot, sweaty and slightly pinchy "Batman" mask, or a season over before it started, Melbourne star Liv Purcell didn't hesitate.

The midfielder had suffered a devastating facial injury in the final five minutes of last year's practice match, which saw three plates inserted into her cheekbone and eye socket. They're still there, "a bit like a robot".

She was unable to fly home for a few weeks, but eventually worked herself back to play the final four matches of the season, recording 15 disposals and seven contested possessions upon return.

"I just copped it in the cheek from someone else's shoulder or the side of their head. They came out good, but I came out on the other side not so well. It was straight to emergency from there," Purcell told AFL.com.au.

"I had to stay in Adelaide for a couple of weeks, just recovering, and was able to come back to Melbourne and see the girls. I couldn't get my heart rate up for a while there, then was slowly back into training. I think a week before, I was full contact before my first game, so it ramped up out of nowhere, but I was really grateful to play, and the last month of footy was great for me.

"I feel like I take a little while to process my emotions, as well. After I got told the news, I just lay there for a little bit, just thinking about footy, that I'd be fine and would play footy again.

Learn More 23:22

"But then once I was stuck in Adelaide, a bit isolated, I had time to reflect on it all and I feel like I tried to keep a positive attitude to it all, but also allowed myself to feel those emotions.

"I was just really grateful to know I was allowed to play and get back for that year, even though it's more about my face and my health, I still wanted to play footy. Emotionally, it was quite intense, but it was good to get back out there."

Nanna Jill flew over to look after her granddaughter, with her "salmon, veggies and mashed potatoes" a request as soon as Purcell graduated from a liquid diet.

"I stayed there for a couple of nights in hospital, just getting the surgery and recovering from that. I was desperate to get outside and go for a walk, because I feel like it was a bit consuming, just sitting there in the dark and getting medication all the time," Purcell said.

Olivia Purcell during the AFLW Practice Match between Adelaide and Melbourne at Thomas Farms Oval, August 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"The club set me up in an AirBnB, and my nanna was desperate to come over. She was really worried, and she ended up looking after me, cooking for me, and even ended up washing my hair and stuff like that. Things that I wish I could probably do myself, but she wanted to help out. It was in Glenelg, which was on the beach, so it was quite nice. I was able to get out and go for a walk and things, get some fresh air.

"Pretty much was just soft food for the first few weeks, and then from there I was gradually eating back to normal food, which was nice. It's not the best time, but I guess that's just what you have to do."

Purcell isn't the only footballer to have donned a protective mask, with Sam De Koning and Dylan Grimes having strapped themselves in over the past six years, and it was Melbourne's club doctor who pitched the idea.

"It was either the mask, or that was it for the season, so we did the mask. It was definitely very interesting, getting it all done. I had to wear it at home for a few days to get used to it. It was weird doing the dishes, but I'm glad I went with it because I got to play and I definitely had fun doing it," she said.

Olivia Purcell during the AFLW Round eight match between Melbourne and Richmond at Casey Fields, October 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I definitely did notice it, as much as I didn't want to. Even at training, especially the girls – which made it fun – they'd want to wear it, or they'd look at me strangely, and I'd forget that I was wearing it.

"It would pinch at the nose, so it made it a bit hard to breathe. There were times in the games – especially in Cairns – where it was hot and sweaty and I just wanted it off.

"But I've kept it, it's actually in my footy bag, right at the bottom. I'll keep it with me, it's part of me now."