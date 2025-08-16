Less than a year on from giving birth to son Luca, Kiara Bowers returns to the field for Fremantle on Sunday

Kiara Bowers poses for a photo during Fremantle's team photo day on July 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SHE'S one of the toughest players in the AFLW, but the premature birth of son Luca at 32 weeks was the scariest time of Kiara Bowers' life.

Luca's now a big, bouncing bubba who will turn one next week, and Bowers – who gave birth to him after partner Adele carried older son Nate – is about to cap off a remarkable return to AFLW and celebrate her 50th game.

"It was a stressful five weeks in the NICU (neo-natal intensive care unit)," Bowers told AFL.com.au, calling from Perth airport before the team's flight east to take on Port Adelaide, with Adele, Nate and Luca in tow.

"The birth itself was pretty good, but then he got a bit sick in the NICU, and there were some sketchy times there, but he's all good now.

"You look at him now, and you could never tell, because he's huge. But we were definitely tested, and I've never been more scared in my life.

"He's come out the other side kicking and screaming, and he's a big dude now, so we're happy."

Over her time in the AFLW, and even during the old WA Women's Football League days with Coastal Titans, Bowers was known as a ferocious trainer who thrived off long, painful sessions on the track and in the gym.

The stress of Luca's premature birth aside, his early arrival meant she was still completing supervised training sessions to both maintain her fitness and for the mental health benefits.

"I got sick in the first trimester, but I didn't really stop the training, and I was able to run pretty much up until the end of it," Bowers said.

"Obviously, Luca came at 32 weeks, so I didn't get to the hard bit at the end, but I was very lucky. I kept to the doctor's orders and made sure my heart rate was kept down, but I did push the limits a bit.

"My partner says I can't sit still, and it's true – even now, when we're just chilling at home, I'm not sitting down on the couch, I'm going for a walk with the boys or whatnot. If there's something to do, I'm standing up and doing it."

While the pregnancy training helped somewhat, it was still a very careful reintegration to football. Coach Lisa Webb has two children of her own, as does teammate Ash Brazill, while Ebony Antonio is currently pregnant, so there are plenty of ears ready to listen and help along the way.

"I had a lot of work with the doctors and physios, it wasn't just being ticked off by my obstetrician. We had to make sure I was physically and mentally ready, and we went slow, and that was a good thing. We had plenty of time," Bowers said.

"You'll see the young girls talking about TikTok, and we (the mums) are comparing our sleep scores.

"But honestly, the club have supported us so well. I called Lisa up during the practice matches, because we were down for a 1 o'clock game, and it was school holidays, so I had both kids. She said to bring both of them in, and they'd organise a babysitter.

"That support – I wouldn't want to push any limits, but they act as if there aren't any. I'm so grateful, the two boys are here at the airport with me and they're coming over with me (and Adele), and hopefully they won't annoy the rest of the girls too much."

Bowers was signed to Fremantle as a marquee player, and wasn't sighted during the first two seasons due to persistent knee issues, including a torn ACL.

For those on the east coast who hadn't seen her play, she was talked about in almost mythical, hushed tones, this extraordinary midfielder from the west who would take the competition by storm when she finally got onto the park.

Eventually making her AFLW debut in 2019 at the age of 27, two years later she shared the AFLW best and fairest with Brianna Davey.

And it's safe to say motherhood means the 33-year-old Bowers who is about to play her 50th elite match is a very different person to the 24-year-old who was signed in 2016.

Kiara Bowers with her AFLW best and fairest medal during the 2021 W Awards at Optus Stadium on April 20, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"I am actually a big softie. I like to portray being a strong person, but the boys have brought it out in me. The girls see it too – the boys come to training every week, so they see me being that Mum figure now, instead of that tough tackler," she said.

"I remember being halfway through my first practice game (back from pregnancy), and 'Webby' came up to me and asked how I was finding it and if I was feeling good, and I just had the biggest smile on my face and said, 'I know I shouldn't say this to my coach, but I'm actually just having a lot of fun'.

"With the girls doing so well last season, I've got no pressure on me. The girls have stepped up, and they obviously didn't need me. It's kind of good, I'm just here to help out, and not have to do all the hard work – although I hopefully will as well – but I feel a lot of weight off my shoulders.

"I honestly love the game. I love the mentality, my body's still good, so why would I not come back to footy after Luca? But we're so lucky and supported, that it's not too hard to play. I'm able to do this incredible job, full-time, and the club support me in being a mum as well, so why wouldn't I come back?"