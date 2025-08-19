The Free Kick team runs through all the big issues ahead of round two

Zippy Fish during the AFLW round one match between Sydney and Richmond at North Sydney Oval, August 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ROUND one is behind us and after finally seeing some competitive action, we can get to work on adjusting our AFLW Fantasy teams.

It was a mixed opening round as some premiums struggled and rookies stepped up, including Sydney young gun Zippy Fish (MID, $590,000).

The Free Kick team discusses the impact of the AFLW's new holding the ball and ruck contest rules and how they have impacted the usually reliable premiums, particularly the midfielders who rely on big tackle numbers and winning contested ball.

Plus, they break down how to apply what we saw from Mim Strom and Aisling McCarthy in the opening game of last year, and that was a precursor to some massive Fantasy success in 2024, to the highest scoring players from round one this year.

Episode guide

0:00-3:02: Introduction

3:02-10:41: Shipping report

10:41-12:49: Watch and wait scoreboard

12:49-21:09: "The new normal"

21:09-27:45: "The kids are all right"

27:45-50:29: "Believe it or not?"

50:29-52:21: Captain's corner

52:21-1:00:16: Trade plans

