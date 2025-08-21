MELBOURNE spearhead Tayla Harris has overcome an eye concern in time to face St Kilda on Saturday, while Collingwood has named Sarah Rowe just two weeks after collarbone surgery.
Sydney has made a big statement, omitting 2024 leading goalkicker Bec Privitelli, while Adelaide has also omitted recruit Hannah Ewings following a shock loss to St Kilda on Sunday. The Crows have also lost Teah Charlton and Hannah Munyard to injury, while experienced duo Chelsea Randall and Stevie-Lee Thompson have been added to the extended squad for Sunday's game with Geelong.
Port Adelaide is in some strife, with two train on players named in its extended squad to face reigning premier North Melbourne, losing Amelie Borg and Piper Window, while a further three potential debutants Chloe Gaunt, Lily Paterson, and Coby Morgan are in the squad.
Exciting young forward Amelia Martin has earned the call up for the Swans as they aim to go two for two on the Gold Coast, with the debutant the only addition to the side.
Alongside Rowe, Collingwood has included replacement signing – and former Bomber – Lily-Rose Williamson in its team to face Greater Western Sydney. The pair replace Georgia Clark (omitted) and Kellyann Hogan (injured). Eliza James remains in the emergency list for the side.
Grace Baba gets the nod from Hawthorn coach Daniel Webster after completing her one match suspension for a hit on Richmond's Laura McClelland in their practice match, but the Hawks haven't regained star forward Aileen Gilroy who is yet to be sighted this year due to a hamstring concern.
Mackenzie Eardley will also play her first game of the season following a knee concern picked up in the practice match.
Brisbane will unveil its most recent Irish recruit Neasa Dooley as it searches for its first win of the season out west, replacing Evie Long, and
To cover the loss of Alyce Parker in the midfield, who will miss the season with a foot fracture, former Crow Taylah Levy will play her first game in the orange, while 61-game Giant Nicola Barr will make her St Kilda debut following a foot injury that kept her on the sidelines last week.
The Cats have lost Kate Darby with a calf, but Jackie Parry has been deemed fit to play after some concern about her availability during the week.
Important Suns Lauren Bella and Claudia Whitfort replace Tayla Gregory and Taya Oliver in their side to face Sydney, and Melbourne will add Georgia Gall and Sinead Goldrick. Importantly, captain Kate Hore has overcome a knee concern to be named.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 23
Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at Victoria Park, 1.05pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: S.Rowe, L.Williamson
Out: G.Clark (omitted), K.Hogan (shoulder)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: T.Levy
Out: A.Parker (foot)
Melbourne v St Kilda at Casey Fields, 3.05pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: G.Gall, S.Goldrick
Out: L.Johnson (omitted), A.Pisano (omitted)
ST KILDA
In: N.Barr
Out: N.Plane (omitted)
Gold Coast v Sydney at People First Stadium, 3.05pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: L.Bella, C.Whitfort
Out: T.Gregory (omitted), T.Oliver (omitted)
SYDNEY
In: A.Martin
Out: R.Privitelli (omitted)
Fremantle v Brisbane at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3.05pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: P.Seth
Out: T.Kikoak (concussion)
BRISBANE
In: N.Dooley
Out: E.Long (omitted)
Hawthorn v Carlton at Kinetic Stadium, 7.15pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: M.Eardley, G.Baba
Out: A.Kemp (injured), J.Fleming (knee)
CARLTON
In: A.Velardo
Out: M.Robertson (omitted)
SUNDAY, AUGUST 17
Richmond v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, 12.35pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: B.Lynch, S.Grieves, L.Brazzale, C.Wicksteed
Out: A.Dallaway (omitted)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: M.Gorham, B.Barwick, A.McKee
Out: Nil
North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Arden Street Oval, 1.05pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: V.Wall, T.Boyd, A.Gavin Mangan, E.Slocombe
Out: B.Eddey (injured)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: C.Gaunt, L.Paterson, C.Morgan, A.Dufour, T.King
Out: A.Borg (ankle), P.Window (ankle)
Essendon v West Coast at Windy Hill, 2.35pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: J.Verbrugge, A.Gladman, M.Van Dyke
Out: Nil
WEST COAST
In: S.Bakker, K.Gibson, K.Kavanagh, C.Lindgren
Out: B.Schilling (foot)
Adelaide v Geelong at Thomas Farms Oval, 2.35pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: C.Randall, A.Boyle-Carr, K.Kustermann, S.Thompson, K.Mueller, B.Smith
Out: H.Munyard (ankle), T.Charlton (injured), H.Ewings (omitted)
GEELONG
In: C.Mason, B.Smith, A.Gregor, E.Fowler, G.Featherston
Out: Z.Friswell (omitted), K.Darby (calf)