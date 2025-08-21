The teams are in for round two's Saturday games plus all the Sunday squads

Sarah Rowe, Hannah Ewings, Tayla Harris. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE spearhead Tayla Harris has overcome an eye concern in time to face St Kilda on Saturday, while Collingwood has named Sarah Rowe just two weeks after collarbone surgery.

Sydney has made a big statement, omitting 2024 leading goalkicker Bec Privitelli, while Adelaide has also omitted recruit Hannah Ewings following a shock loss to St Kilda on Sunday. The Crows have also lost Teah Charlton and Hannah Munyard to injury, while experienced duo Chelsea Randall and Stevie-Lee Thompson have been added to the extended squad for Sunday's game with Geelong.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

Port Adelaide is in some strife, with two train on players named in its extended squad to face reigning premier North Melbourne, losing Amelie Borg and Piper Window, while a further three potential debutants Chloe Gaunt, Lily Paterson, and Coby Morgan are in the squad.

Exciting young forward Amelia Martin has earned the call up for the Swans as they aim to go two for two on the Gold Coast, with the debutant the only addition to the side.

Alongside Rowe, Collingwood has included replacement signing – and former Bomber – Lily-Rose Williamson in its team to face Greater Western Sydney. The pair replace Georgia Clark (omitted) and Kellyann Hogan (injured). Eliza James remains in the emergency list for the side.

Grace Baba gets the nod from Hawthorn coach Daniel Webster after completing her one match suspension for a hit on Richmond's Laura McClelland in their practice match, but the Hawks haven't regained star forward Aileen Gilroy who is yet to be sighted this year due to a hamstring concern.

Learn More 22:39

Mackenzie Eardley will also play her first game of the season following a knee concern picked up in the practice match.

Brisbane will unveil its most recent Irish recruit Neasa Dooley as it searches for its first win of the season out west, replacing Evie Long, and

To cover the loss of Alyce Parker in the midfield, who will miss the season with a foot fracture, former Crow Taylah Levy will play her first game in the orange, while 61-game Giant Nicola Barr will make her St Kilda debut following a foot injury that kept her on the sidelines last week.

The Cats have lost Kate Darby with a calf, but Jackie Parry has been deemed fit to play after some concern about her availability during the week.

Important Suns Lauren Bella and Claudia Whitfort replace Tayla Gregory and Taya Oliver in their side to face Sydney, and Melbourne will add Georgia Gall and Sinead Goldrick. Importantly, captain Kate Hore has overcome a knee concern to be named.

Learn More 13:54

SATURDAY, AUGUST 23

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at Victoria Park, 1.05pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: S.Rowe, L.Williamson

Out: G.Clark (omitted), K.Hogan (shoulder)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Levy

Out: A.Parker (foot)

Melbourne v St Kilda at Casey Fields, 3.05pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: G.Gall, S.Goldrick

Out: L.Johnson (omitted), A.Pisano (omitted)

ST KILDA

In: N.Barr

Out: N.Plane (omitted)

Gold Coast v Sydney at People First Stadium, 3.05pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: L.Bella, C.Whitfort

Out: T.Gregory (omitted), T.Oliver (omitted)

SYDNEY

In: A.Martin

Out: R.Privitelli (omitted)

Fremantle v Brisbane at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3.05pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: P.Seth

Out: T.Kikoak (concussion)

BRISBANE

In: N.Dooley

Out: E.Long (omitted)

Hawthorn v Carlton at Kinetic Stadium, 7.15pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: M.Eardley, G.Baba

Out: A.Kemp (injured), J.Fleming (knee)

CARLTON

In: A.Velardo

Out: M.Robertson (omitted)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 17

Richmond v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, 12.35pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: B.Lynch, S.Grieves, L.Brazzale, C.Wicksteed

Out: A.Dallaway (omitted)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: M.Gorham, B.Barwick, A.McKee

Out: Nil

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Arden Street Oval, 1.05pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: V.Wall, T.Boyd, A.Gavin Mangan, E.Slocombe

Out: B.Eddey (injured)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: C.Gaunt, L.Paterson, C.Morgan, A.Dufour, T.King

Out: A.Borg (ankle), P.Window (ankle)

Essendon v West Coast at Windy Hill, 2.35pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: J.Verbrugge, A.Gladman, M.Van Dyke

Out: Nil

WEST COAST

In: S.Bakker, K.Gibson, K.Kavanagh, C.Lindgren

Out: B.Schilling (foot)

Adelaide v Geelong at Thomas Farms Oval, 2.35pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: C.Randall, A.Boyle-Carr, K.Kustermann, S.Thompson, K.Mueller, B.Smith

Out: H.Munyard (ankle), T.Charlton (injured), H.Ewings (omitted)

GEELONG

In: C.Mason, B.Smith, A.Gregor, E.Fowler, G.Featherston

Out: Z.Friswell (omitted), K.Darby (calf)