Kalinda Howarth starred in the Magpies' first win of the season

Kalinda Howarth (left) and Grace Campbell celebrate a goal during round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has claimed its first victory for the 2025 season with a hard-fought eight-point win over Greater Western Sydney at a sun-soaked Victoria Park on Saturday afternoon.

While inaccuracy plagued the Magpies early, they found the big sticks when it mattered to run out victors in the 4.9 (33) to 4.1 (25) contest.

MAGPIES v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

Kalinda Howarth opened the scoring with her first goal in 1028 days, bagging the Magpies’ first goal in the sixth minute. Howarth danced around a Giants defender to mark Airlie Runnalls’ ball in, and followed up the hard work by converting from close range.

The Giants responded with their first score a few minutes later, with a 50m penalty putting Tarni Evans in a strong scoring position. Evans doubled up shortly after with a long-range bomb to give the Giants their first lead of the day in the twelfth minute. A snap from the pocket gave Evans her third to extend the Giants lead shortly before quarter time.

Learn More 06:01

Collingwood ramped up the pressure in the second quarter, having the lion’s share of possession and territory early. However, the Magpies were unable take advantage of this dominance, with Ash Centra, Britt Bonnici, and Lily-Rose Williamson all missing shots on the run from tight angles.

The Giants had five inside 50s to Collingwood’s eight in the second quarter, with most entries coming in the latter part of the term. Collingwood’s midfield and defensive pressure meant many of these entries were shallow or cleared comfortably.

Sabrina Frederick got behind the ball on more than one occasion and stopped the home side’s forays forward with two strong contested marks in the back half of the ground, allowing the Magpies to head into half time one straight kick behind the visitors.

Learn More 00:51

GWS seemed to respond to Cam Bernasconi’s message at the main break, starting the third quarter with good attacking intent. The Giants early pressure was rewarded with Kaitlyn Srhoj doubling the Giants’ lead with a clever snap in front of goal – the first of her career.

The Magpies countered well, holding the ball in their forward 50 in the following minutes. An important tackle from Frederick in the Magpies’ forward arc allowed Mikayla Hyde to gather the spilled ball and finish cleanly. It was Hyde’s first goal as a Collingwood player, and her first since 2022.

Frederick put Collingwood in front partway through the final term after taking another contested mark – this time at the top of the goal square when the Giants attempted to switch the ball and transition out of defensive 50.

Collingwood’s ability to find targets inside 50 proved vital as the last quarter went on, with Grace Campbell marking and goaling to stretch the lead to seven points in the fourteenth minute. Campbell’s grab was one of 54 for the Pies; the Giants had just 35 for the day.

Learn More 01:12

Up next

Collingwood hosts Melbourne at Victoria Park, while the Giants are in Sydney for the first time this season, welcoming Adelaide to Henson Park as part of round three.

COLLINGWOOD 1.2 1.6 2.8 4.9 (33)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 3.0 3.0 4.1 4.1 (25)

GOALS

Collingwood: Howarth, Hyde, Frederick, Campbell

Greater Western Sydney: Evans 3, Srhoj

BEST

Collingwood: Frederick, Bonnici, Rowe, Cronin

Greater Western Sydney: Evans, Beeson, Srhoj, Goldsworthy

INJURIES

Collingwood: TBC

Greater Western Sydney: TBC

LATE CHANGES

Collingwood: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Caitlin Fletcher (hip) replaced by Indigo Linde.

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Victoria Park