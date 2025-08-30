Adelaide is getting back to its best as evidenced in a big win over GWS

Niamh Kelly celebrates a goal during the AFLW R3 match between Kuwarna (Adelaide) and Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park on August 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

KUWARNA has sent a reminder that it remains among the leading contenders with a ruthless 32-point victory over a brave Greater Western Sydney in blustery conditions at Henson Park.

The Crows made a blistering start with a stiff breeze behind their backs and broke the game open with a four-goal blitz that set up a 7.12 (54) to 2.10 (22) win over the Giants on Saturday afternoon.

The Giants stayed within touching distance with a pair of goals during their first turn kicking with the strong wind but were unable to close in on the Crows as the breeze died down in the final term.

Danielle Ponter booted a stunning early goal to celebrate her 75th match in style and help her side pile on the pressure as the Crows ultimately had more firepower and polish in the forward half.

The Crows used the wind and open spaces to their advantage while also dominating the stoppages with 31-17 clearances that helped unleash Anne Hatchard (25 disposals) in the midfield.

Ebony Marinoff (17 disposals, 13 tackles) took time to get going before having more of an influence when the game was on the line in the second half.

Caitlin Gould booted two goals while Niamh Kelly (16 disposals, one goal) was a livewire in the forward half and Ponter (15, game-high five clearances) won plenty of ball at the contest as both sides found it difficult to slot their shots on goal.

"(Ponter) had a great game last week and a really solid game again today. But across 75 games, we watched her highlight reel during the week and it was quite spectacular to be honest," Crows coach Matthew Clarke said.

"She's done some amazing things out on the field for us, so great for her to get to that milestone."

Zarlie Goldsworthy was the key to the Giants' better moments as the hosts looked to get the ball in the hands of their more skilful players and the young gun finished with a career-high 25 disposals

Eilish O'Dowd (20) battled hard around the stoppages and Emily Pease (19) added run out of defence, while the highly touted Sara Howley (16) impressed again in just her third game.

The Giants suffered a huge blow when former captain Alicia Eva was ruled out of the match early in the second term after being taken to ground heavily in a tackle and injuring a hamstring.

"I think it was some chasing down. She's just so quick, sometimes those players can do those hammies," Giants coach Cam Bernasconi said.

"We'll get it reviewed and hopefully it's only a light one, ideally it might only be a week. But we'll just wait and see. Unfortunately she knew straight away it was a hamstring strain."

With the Giants lacking Eva's experience and the depth of the main contenders, the Crows gradually pulled away in the second half as they fine-tuned their ball movement with tougher tests to come.

Crows livewire celebrates milestone match in style

Danielle Ponter had a slow start to the season with only three disposals as Adelaide was stunned by St Kilda in the opening round but bounced back with a pair of goals in the win over Geelong last week. The livewire forward has averaged more than a goal a game across 75 matches and was back to her best against the Giants with another major to add to her highlights reel. Ponter gathered the ball deep in the forward pocket and from the tightest of angles snapped a shot off her right boot with a favourable bounce helping the 25-year-old to an early major in her milestone game.

Giants go coast-to-coast for team-lifting goal

Greater Western Sydney peppered its forward 50 without reward while kicking with the strong breeze in the second term. That was until the Giants found another way to attack with an end-to-end slingshot that started with a brave spoil from young gun Sara Howley. The Giants kept scrambling the ball forward through Katherine Smith, Mikayla Pauga and Tarni Evans before Georgia Garnett added a touch of class with a clean pick up and quick handball to Taylay Levy. The former Crows midfielder found Eilish O'Dowd charging into space in the forward 50 and the Irish recruit sealed the deal for the Giants first goal of the game.

Up next

GWS continue its search for a breakthrough victory when it faces Gold Coast at People First Stadium on Saturday at 1.05pm AEST. Kuwarna will be out to make it three consecutive wins when it hosts old rivals Brisbane at Norwood Ovalon Sunday at 1.05pm AEST.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 0.1 2.5 2.7 2.10 (22)

KUWARNA 4.7 4.8 6.10 7.12 (54)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: O'Dowd, Garnett

Kuwarna: Gould 2, Ponter, Boyle-Carr, N.Kelly, Hatchard, Thompson

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Goldsworthy, O'Dowd, Beeson, McCormick, Howley

Kuwarna: Hatchard, Goodwin, Marinoff, Biddell, Ponter, N.Kelly, Newman

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Eva (hamstring)

Kuwarna: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Henson Park