Matilda Scholz and Gemma Houghton kicked four goals each in Yartapuulti's 68-point win over Gold Coast

Gemma Houghton and Matilda Scholz celebrate a goal during the match between Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) and Gold Coast at Alberton Oval in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SUPERB four-goal hauls to Matilda Scholz and Gemma Houghton propelled Yartapuulti to the club's first win of the season on Saturday, Lauren Arnell's side romping to a record-high score and recording a club-record margin in a 68-point victory against the injury-ravaged Gold Coast.

Yartapuulti scored just five goals combined across its opening two losses to start the season, but had eight on the board by half-time to lead by 38 points before going on to score 16.12 (108) to 5.10 (40) at Alberton Oval.

Fittingly it was Scholz who moved her side past its previous record-high score of 88 points with a goal with 10 minutes remaining in the game, with Yartapuulti becoming the sixth AFLW team to pass the 100-point mark when Katelyn Pope snapped truly with five minutes left.

Indy Tahau equaled the club's highest-ever winning margin when she pulled her set shot from 25m out and Houghton set a new mark for the club when she missed two set shots in the dying minutes.

The three behinds to finish the match was enough to nudge the Power ahead of Melbourne to now hold the AFLW record high score - the Demons' previous record of 107 points was set against Fremantle in 2022 (S6).

"I'm really pleased," Power coach Lauren Arnell said.

"I've been talking probably for a month now around how important the process is and how we go about things.

"The way we went about the game and the way we executed our game style is the most pleasing part for me.

"The scoreboard's amazing, breaking a little record, you certainly don't expect that coming into games, but the absolutely most pleasing bit is our players' ability and buy-in to play in their roles."

The resounding victory improves Yartapuulti's win-loss record to 1-2, while Rhyce Shaw's Suns are still looking for their first win of the season at 0-3.

The Suns were hampered by injuries to Claudia Whitfort (calf), who was a late withdrawal, as well as Meara Girvan (concussion) and Charlotte Wilson (knee).

A red-hot Yartapuulti recorded the first six inside 50s of the contest in a strong start but couldn't hit the scoreboard.

But the home side flipped the script and scored 4.2 from its next six inside 50s to lead the goalless Suns by 23 points at the first break.

Shineah Goody got the ball rolling when she ran into an open goal, Scholz went back-to-back with her second major a stunner on the run, and when Chloe Gaunt was mobbed by her teammates after kicking her first AFLW goal, alarm bells were ringing for the Suns.

Gold Coast was brave, Tayla Gregory's first AFLW goal a highlight in a hard-fought second quarter, but Houghton stepped up with two goals for the term to extend her side's lead at the main break.

The home side got right on top in the third quarter, Houghton adding two to her tally as Yartapuulti booted the only four majors of the term.

After Sun Annabel Kievit's goal 16 minutes into the second quarter, Yartapuulti kicked the next seven majors in a row.

The Suns showed admirable grit to kick three goals on the bounce in the final term, including Nyalli Milne's first in the AFLW, but it was only a brief respite from the home side's impressive scoring onslaught.

Despite the margin, coach Rhyce Shaw was proud of the effort and commitment shown by his charges.

"We showed a lot of fight and a lot of grit," Shaw said.

"Port Adelaide are a really good team, they did a great job.

"We lose our two key defenders in the first four minutes, Charlie (Rowbottom) gets a stinger on her shoulder, and we're on the back foot a little bit. But I can't ask much more than what the girls did tonight.

"They did a fantastic job."

Counting the casualties

The Suns lost Whitfort to a calf injury before the game, the 2023 club champion replaced by Ella Smith, but the casualties kept coming after the opening bounce. Girvan's game lasted just a few minutes after she bravely went back with the flight only to suffer a concussion when she was crunched in a huge collision with a hard-leading Scholz. Fellow defender Wilson (knee) also left the game in the first quarter, while Charlie Rowbottom was able to continue after having her right shoulder heavily strapped following a knock.

Sizzling Scholz at the double

Scholz was 'on' from the outset, kicking the second goal of the contest from a set shot and backing it up with a NAB AFLW Goal of the Year contender. The Yartapuulti star gathered an errant Goody pass on the bounce as it was about to go out of play, turned and sprinted toward goal along the boundary line, straightened and kicked a stunner. When she wasn't kicking scores herself Scholz was setting them up, with 10 score involvements in the first half and finishing with 14.

Up next

Yartapuulti will take on Waalitj Marawar at Mineral Resources Park in Perth next Sunday at 3.35pm AWST. Gold Coast hosts Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium on Saturday at 1.05pm AEST.

YARTAPUULTI 4.2 8.7 12.9 16.12 (108)

GOLD COAST 0.3 2.5 2.9 5.10 (40)

GOALS

Yartapuulti: Houghton 4, Scholz 4, Tahau 3, Woodland, Mules-Robinson, Goody, Gaunt, Pope

Gold Coast: Kievit, Gregory, Harris, Milne, Stanton

BEST

Yartapuulti: Scholz, Houghton, Goody, Heads, Syme, Dowrick

Gold Coast: McLaughlin, Rowbottom, Harris, Mithen, Single, Maurer

INJURIES

Yartapuulti: Nil

Gold Coast: Wilson (knee), Girvan (concussion)

LATE CHANGE

Yartapuulti: Nil

Gold Coast: Claudia Whitfort (calf) replaced in the selected side by Ella Smith

Crowd: 2,162 at Alberton Oval