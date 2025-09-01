All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

L-R: Renee Tierney, Alana Barba and Courtney Ugle celebrate North Melbourne-Werribee's VFLW Grand Final win on August 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne Werribee took out the VFLW premiership in a nail biter against Collingwood, while Morningside has booked a Grand Final date with Southport.

Three state leagues are now done and dusted, with the Kangaroos the second club to record back-to-back flags, alongside Claremont in the WAFLW. Meanwhile, Southport has the potential to join them next week.

VFLW

Collingwood 4.4 (28) def. by North Melbourne Werribee 5.4 (34)

The Kangaroos have gone back-to-back with a late goal from Stella Reid to clinch the win over Collingwood.

Reid, swung forward for the match, kicked three goals in an impressive performance, while last year's best on ground medallist Nyakoat Dijiok kicked two. Alana Barba was deemed the best player for her 35 disposals and 13 tackles, making her a two-time best on ground medallist, and three-time premiership player.

Collingwood captain Dom Carbone fought tirelessly all day, finishing with 22 disposals and 14 tackles, but unfortunately falling at the last moment. Tayla Christensen kicked two goals, capping off a stunning month of football from the soccer convert, and former Sydney player Jaide Anthony finished with a game-high 12 intercepts.

SANFLW

South Adelaide won the SANFLW Grand Final.

QAFLW

Morningside 5.3 (33) def. Coorparoo 1.5 (11)

Morningside has booked a date with Southport in next week's QAFLW Grand Final, just one week after falling to the dominant Sharks side.

Laura Roy was the star for the Panthers once again, with 30 disposals, eight tackles, and a goal in the win, while Isabella Levine had 21 disposals and nine tackles of her own. 2026 draft prospect Harlee McIlwain (nine disposals, one goal) was also handy.

Carly Hess was Coorparoo's sole goalkicker, while Ayla Fetahagic finished off the season with a team high 19 disposals.

WAFLW

Claremont won the WAFLW Grand Final.