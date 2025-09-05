FRESH off a return appearance on AFL.com.au's 'The Round Ahead' this week, Nat Edwards is two points clear atop the tipping leaderboard, with only cumulative margin - and even number of correct tips last round - splitting the chasing pack.
Our tipsters have given four sides no chance this weekend, while only two are backing the 3-0 Essendon over the 0-3 Geelong.
Two Saints sympathisers have backed Euro-Yroke to find some form against Hawthorn in Cairns, while our experts are split over the battle of the expansion teams in Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast.
Check out our experts' tips below.
NAT EDWARDS
Narrm - 23 points
Gold Coast
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Geelong
Waalitj Marawar
Last round: 8
Total: 23
Cumulative margin: 19
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Narrm – 12 points
Gold Coast
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Essendon
Waalitj Marawar
Last round: 8
Total: 21
Cumulative margin: 27
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Narrm - 23 points
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Kuwarna
North Melbourne
Geelong
Yartapuulti
Last round: 6
Total: 21
Cumulative margin: 27
KAITLYN FERBER
Narrm - 27 points
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Euro-Yroke
Sydney
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Geelong
Waalitj Marawar
Last round: 7
Total: 21
Cumulative margin: 28
PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS
Narrm - 30 points
Gold Coast
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Geelong
Waalitj Marawar
Last round: 6
Total: 21
Cumulative margin: 43
MICHAEL WHITING
Narrm - 30 points
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Hawthorn
Kuwarna
Sydney
Geelong
North Melbourne
Waalitj Marawar
Last round: 6
Total: 20
Cumulative margin: 29
GEMMA BASTIANI
Narrm - 15 points
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Geelong
Yartapuulti
Last round: 7
Total: 19
Cumulative margin: 30
SARAH OLLE
Narrm - 36 points
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Geelong
Waalitj Marawar
Last round: 7
Total: 19
Cumulative margin: 42
SARAH BLACK
Narrm - 33 points
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Kuwarna
North Melbourne
Geelong
Waalitj Marawar
Last round: 6
Total: 19
Cumulative margin: 52
SOPHIE WELSH
Narrm – 11 points
Gold Coast
Carlton
Euro-Yroke
Sydney
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Essendon
Waalitj Marawar
Last round: 7
Total: 17
Cumulative margin: 35
TOTALS
Narrm 10-0 Richmond
Gold Coast 4-6 Greater Western Sydney
Carlton 0-10 Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn 8-2 Euro-Yroke
Sydney 10-0 Walyalup
Kuwarna 3-7 Brisbane
North Melbourne 10-0 Collingwood
Essendon 2-8 Geelong
Waalijt Marawar 8-2 Yartapuulti