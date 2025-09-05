AFLW tipping is back for 2025! Check out which teams our experts are backing this round

AFLW Tipping is back for 2025

FRESH off a return appearance on AFL.com.au's 'The Round Ahead' this week, Nat Edwards is two points clear atop the tipping leaderboard, with only cumulative margin - and even number of correct tips last round - splitting the chasing pack.

Our tipsters have given four sides no chance this weekend, while only two are backing the 3-0 Essendon over the 0-3 Geelong.

Two Saints sympathisers have backed Euro-Yroke to find some form against Hawthorn in Cairns, while our experts are split over the battle of the expansion teams in Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast.

Check out our experts' tips below.

NAT EDWARDS

Narrm - 23 points

Gold Coast

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Geelong

Waalitj Marawar

Last round: 8

Total: 23

Cumulative margin: 19

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Narrm – 12 points

Gold Coast

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Essendon

Waalitj Marawar

Last round: 8

Total: 21

Cumulative margin: 27

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Narrm - 23 points

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Kuwarna

North Melbourne

Geelong

Yartapuulti

Last round: 6

Total: 21

Cumulative margin: 27

KAITLYN FERBER

Narrm - 27 points

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Euro-Yroke

Sydney

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Geelong

Waalitj Marawar

Last round: 7

Total: 21

Cumulative margin: 28

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Narrm - 30 points

Gold Coast

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Geelong

Waalitj Marawar

Last round: 6

Total: 21

Cumulative margin: 43

MICHAEL WHITING

Narrm - 30 points

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Hawthorn

Kuwarna

Sydney

Geelong

North Melbourne

Waalitj Marawar

Last round: 6

Total: 20

Cumulative margin: 29

GEMMA BASTIANI

Narrm - 15 points

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Geelong

Yartapuulti

Last round: 7

Total: 19

Cumulative margin: 30

SARAH OLLE

Narrm - 36 points

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Geelong

Waalitj Marawar

Last round: 7

Total: 19

Cumulative margin: 42

SARAH BLACK

Narrm - 33 points

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Hawthorn

Sydney

Kuwarna

North Melbourne

Geelong

Waalitj Marawar

Last round: 6

Total: 19

Cumulative margin: 52

SOPHIE WELSH

Narrm – 11 points

Gold Coast

Carlton

Euro-Yroke

Sydney

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Essendon

Waalitj Marawar

Last round: 7

Total: 17

Cumulative margin: 35

TOTALS

Narrm 10-0 Richmond

Gold Coast 4-6 Greater Western Sydney

Carlton 0-10 Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn 8-2 Euro-Yroke

Sydney 10-0 Walyalup

Kuwarna 3-7 Brisbane

North Melbourne 10-0 Collingwood

Essendon 2-8 Geelong

Waalijt Marawar 8-2 Yartapuulti