AFLW Tipping is back for 2025

FRESH off a return appearance on AFL.com.au's 'The Round Ahead' this week, Nat Edwards is two points clear atop the tipping leaderboard, with only cumulative margin - and even number of correct tips last round - splitting the chasing pack.

Our tipsters have given four sides no chance this weekend, while only two are backing the 3-0 Essendon over the 0-3 Geelong.

Two Saints sympathisers have backed Euro-Yroke to find some form against Hawthorn in Cairns, while our experts are split over the battle of the expansion teams in Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast.

Check out our experts' tips below.

NAT EDWARDS

Narrm - 23 points
Gold Coast
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Geelong
Waalitj Marawar

Last round: 8
Total: 23

Cumulative margin: 19

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Narrm – 12 points
Gold Coast
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Essendon
Waalitj Marawar

Last round: 8
Total: 21

Cumulative margin: 27

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Narrm - 23 points
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Kuwarna
North Melbourne
Geelong
Yartapuulti

Last round: 6
Total: 21

Cumulative margin: 27

KAITLYN FERBER

Narrm - 27 points
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Euro-Yroke
Sydney
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Geelong
Waalitj Marawar

Last round: 7
Total: 21

Cumulative margin: 28

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Narrm - 30 points
Gold Coast
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Geelong
Waalitj Marawar

Last round: 6
Total: 21

Cumulative margin: 43

MICHAEL WHITING

Narrm - 30 points
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Hawthorn
Kuwarna
Sydney
Geelong
North Melbourne
Waalitj Marawar

Last round: 6
Total: 20

Cumulative margin: 29

GEMMA BASTIANI

Narrm - 15 points
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Geelong
Yartapuulti

Last round: 7
Total: 19

Cumulative margin: 30

SARAH OLLE

Narrm - 36 points
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Geelong
Waalitj Marawar

Last round: 7
Total: 19

Cumulative margin: 42

SARAH BLACK

Narrm - 33 points
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Hawthorn
Sydney
Kuwarna
North Melbourne
Geelong
Waalitj Marawar

Last round: 6
Total: 19

Cumulative margin: 52

SOPHIE WELSH

Narrm – 11 points
Gold Coast
Carlton
Euro-Yroke
Sydney
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Essendon
Waalitj Marawar 

Last round: 7
Total: 17

Cumulative margin: 35

TOTALS

Narrm 10-0 Richmond
Gold Coast 4-6 Greater Western Sydney
Carlton 0-10 Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn 8-2 Euro-Yroke
Sydney 10-0 Walyalup
Kuwarna 3-7 Brisbane
North Melbourne 10-0 Collingwood
Essendon 2-8 Geelong
Waalijt Marawar 8-2 Yartapuulti