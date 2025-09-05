The teams are in for round four's Sunday games

Ruby Schleicher, Steph Wales and Dana East. Pictures: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has received a huge boost in its attempt to go 4-0, with star ruck Steph Wales returning just 10 months after rupturing her ACL.

Wales, who was in career-best form before going down with the knee injury in last year's Dreamtime match is a significant inclusion in the side that has lost Daria Bannister (hand) and is already without co-captain Bonnie Toogood (suspension).

Sophie Strong has also earned her debut, and Courtney Murphy is the player to make space for Wales in the ruck.

Geelong, meanwhile, will unveil a pair of debutants, after sensationally dropping captain Meghan McDonald from the side that currently sits 0-3. Defensive duo Sienna Tallariti and Lexi Gregor have earned their first run in the hoops for the club's must-win clash with the undefeated Bombers on Sunday.

Walyalup has swung the axe, creating opportunity for winger Holly Ifould to play her first game at the top level after being selected with pick No.49 in the 2023 Telstra AFLW Draft.

Ash Brazill returns after a hip injury, and forward duo Gabrielle Biedenweg-Webster and Georgie Brisbane come back in.

Leading intercept defender Emma O'Driscoll will miss after entering concussion protocols during last week's loss to North Melbourne, as Dana East, Philipa Seth, and Amy Mulholland have all been dropped.

The Pies regain captain Ruby Schleicher and key defender Muireann Atkinson ahead of its biggest challenge yet – North Melbourne at Arden Street – and the Roos have opted for Bella Eddey to return from a shin concern, with captain Jasmine Garner missing with an ankle injury.

Cheyenne Hammond has been named for her first game of the year after battling a foot injury as Kirsty Lamb misses with a hamstring concern.

Sydney has opted to recall Bec Privitelli, Lexi Hamilton, and Sarah Grunden in place of Sofia Hurley, who has been struck down with a foot injury, Amelia Martin, and Caitlin Reid, and Kuwarna regains Sarah Allan and Teah Charlton in Kayleigh Cronin and Kiera Mueller's place.

Both Brisbane and Waalitj Marawar will head into round four unchanged.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Sydney v Walyalup at Henson Park, 1.05pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: S.Grunden, A.Hamilton, R.Privitelli

Out: S.Hurley (foot), A.Martin (omitted), C.Reid (omitted)

WALYALUP

In: H.Ifould, A.Brazill, G.Biedenweg-Webster, G.Brisbane

Out: E.O'Driscoll (concussion), D.East (omitted), P.Seth (omitted), A.Mulholland (omitted)

Kuwarna v Brisbane at Norwood Oval, 12.35pm ACST

KUWARNA

In: S.Allan, T.Charlton

Out: K.Cronin (omitted), K.Mueller (omitted)

BRISBANE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

North Melbourne v Collingwood at Arden Street Oval, 3.05pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: B.Eddey

Out: J.Garner (ankle)

COLLINGWOOD

In: R.Schleicher, M.Atkinson

Out: G.Clark (omitted), A.Porter (omitted)

Essendon v Geelong at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: S.Strong, S.Wales

Out: D.Bannister (injured), C.Murphy (omitted)

GEELONG

In: G.Featherston, A.Gregor, S.Tallariti

Out: M.McDonald (omitted), M.Bragg (omitted), E.Fowler (omitted)

Waalitj Marawar v Yartapuulti at Mineral Resources Park, 3.05pm AWST

WAALITJ MARAWAR

In: Nil

Out: Nil

YARTAPUULTI

In: C.Hammond

Out: K.Lamb (injured)