Join Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black and Sophie Welsh for the latest episode of the W Download

Greater Western Sydney players run out ahead of the match between Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black and Sophie Welsh discuss what's holding Greater Western Sydney back, if the Cats and Lions are back in action, and chat about the exciting young star down at Princes Park.

EPISODE GUIDE

0:16 - What's wrong at the Giants?

3:48 - The Eagles on the surge

5:57 - Are the Cats back?

8:21 - Lions righting the ship

10:29 - The exciting young Blue

