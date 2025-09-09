The Free Kick team runs through all the big issues ahead of round five

Zippy Fish during the AFLW round one match between Sydney and Richmond at North Sydney Oval, August 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S just about upgrade season in AFLW Fantasy.

But who should coaches be targeting, and who is on the chopping block?

This season's standout rookie pick, Zippy Fish (MID, $955,000) scored a 66 in round four and it could be time to move on the Sydney gun.

Liam, Jono and Will from Free Kick run through the trade targets and some unique options heading into round five.

Episode guide

0:00 - Introduction

3:14 - Shipping report

11:17 - Watch and wait scoreboard

13:39 - Upgrade season

13:55 - What is Will doing about Ebony Marinoff?

15:57 - Is Jono ticking off trading Zippy Fish?

17:16 - Jess Rentsch now a thorn in our sides

18:46 - Georgie Prespakis and Zarlie Goldsworthy

21:30 - Charlie Thomas the upgrade target vs Bre Koenen?

25:05 - Strom time is now

27:01 - Jono weighs up Stone and Bogue

30:02 - Round 5 trade targets

35:40 - Now is the moment for Niamh McLaughlin

41:52 - Can Will convince you to pick Chelsea Randall?

47:01 - Dayna Finn and Courtney Rowley spicy zone

51:16 - Rookie targets

1:04:02 - Captain's corner

1:05:30 - Trade plans

