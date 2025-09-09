IT'S just about upgrade season in AFLW Fantasy.
But who should coaches be targeting, and who is on the chopping block?
This season's standout rookie pick, Zippy Fish (MID, $955,000) scored a 66 in round four and it could be time to move on the Sydney gun.
Liam, Jono and Will from Free Kick run through the trade targets and some unique options heading into round five.
Listen to the AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Free Kick at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Episode guide
0:00 - Introduction
3:14 - Shipping report
11:17 - Watch and wait scoreboard
13:39 - Upgrade season
13:55 - What is Will doing about Ebony Marinoff?
15:57 - Is Jono ticking off trading Zippy Fish?
17:16 - Jess Rentsch now a thorn in our sides
18:46 - Georgie Prespakis and Zarlie Goldsworthy
21:30 - Charlie Thomas the upgrade target vs Bre Koenen?
25:05 - Strom time is now
27:01 - Jono weighs up Stone and Bogue
30:02 - Round 5 trade targets
35:40 - Now is the moment for Niamh McLaughlin
41:52 - Can Will convince you to pick Chelsea Randall?
47:01 - Dayna Finn and Courtney Rowley spicy zone
51:16 - Rookie targets
1:04:02 - Captain's corner
1:05:30 - Trade plans
