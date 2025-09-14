North Melbourne has defeated Brisbane by 29 points to extend its winning streak to 17 games

Jenna Bruton (left) and Bella Eddey celebrate a goal during round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE North Melbourne juggernaut shows no signs of slowing down, making light work of Sunday’s Grand Final rematch against Brisbane, winning comfortably by 29 points at Brighton Homes Arena.

There might have been a school of thought that a hungry, motivated Lions could challenge Darren Crocker’s team, but aside from a competitive opening 15 minutes, that never eventuated.

The Kangaroos slapped on three quick goals in the second quarter to blow the game open and were never challenged, winning 10.5 (65) to 5.6 (36).

It was their fifth straight win to start the season, 17th in succession overall, and stretched their run without a loss to 19 games.

Ash Riddell (35 disposals), Mia King (32) and the returning Jas Garner (24 and a goal) dominated the midfield battle to give their forwards a glut of opportunities.

Irishwoman Blaithin Bogue continued her incredible first season in the League, bagging three goals to take her season tally to 11, while Jenna Bruton and Tahlia Randall added two apiece in a rounded attack.

It was a rough afternoon for Brisbane, who not only made it three straight losses against the Kangaroos, but also dealt injuries to Nat Grider (concussion) and Ellie Hampson (shoulder).

Kicking into a strong breeze in the opening quarter, the Lions challenged the premiers, with goals to Dakota Davidson and Hampson giving them an early lead.

However, a 50m penalty against Jade Ellenger that marched Tahlia Randall to the goal-line on the stroke of quarter-time gave the visitors a seven-point advantage at the first break.

What happened in the second term would send a shiver through the competition.

North set up camp in the forward half of the ground, registering the first 10 inside 50s of the term, and started capitalising on the scoreboard with Bruton, Garner and Bogue kicking truly in quick succession.

The Kangaroos’ ability to transition from their defensive half and get goalside of the Lions opened up numerous scoring possibilities.

The 20-point lead at quarter-time ballooned to 36 at the final change as the premiers quietened an excellent crowd at Springfield.

Courtney Hodder (19 disposals, seven tackles, six clearances) was thrown into the midfield and was Brisbane’s best player.

Jas didn’t miss a beat

Initially expected to miss somewhere from two to four weeks with her ankle injury, Jas Garner defied the odds to get back on the field after just one game on the sidelines – and she looked as good as ever. Aside from one unusually sprayed set shot that missed everything in the opening quarter, the Kangaroos superstar was again at the centre of her team’s triumph with 24 disposals that included a goal, seven clearances and nine tackles. She looked nimble, assured and was quickly back to her dominant ways.

Salt into Brisbane’s wound

As if the task of beating North wasn’t difficult enough to begin with, the Lions played the second half two players down following injuries to vice-captain Nat Grider (concussion) and forward Ellie Hampson (shoulder). Grider suffered her knock during the second term and will now miss next week’s match, while Hampson was helped from the field in excruciating pain in the opening seconds of the second half.

Up next

North Melbourne has a six-day break and hosts big-improvers Carlton next Saturday at Arden Street Oval (2.35pm) as it looks to make it six on the trot to start the season. Brisbane heads to Melbourne next Sunday (3.05pm) to play the Western Bulldogs at Mission Whitten Oval.

BRISBANE 2.0 3.1 4.3 5.6 (36)

NORTH MELBOURNE 3.1 6.3 10.3 10.5 (65)

GOALS

Brisbane: Davidson, Hampson, Dooley, Ellenger, Anderson

North Melbourne: Bogue 3, Bruton 2, Randall 2, Wall, Shierlaw, Garner

BEST

Brisbane: Hodder, O’Dwyer, R.Svarc, Anderson, Dunne

North Melbourne: Riddell, King, Garner, Bogue, Shierlaw, Tripodi

INJURIES

Brisbane: Grider (concussion), Hampson (shoulder)

North Melbourne: Gatt (ankle), Wall (arm)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 3117 at Brighton Homes Arena