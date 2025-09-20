Don't miss a second of the action from Saturday's AFLW games

Ash Centra (left) and Eliza West. Picture: AFL Media

FRESH off a resounding win over high-flying Sydney in round five, Collingwood will be up and about when it hosts Hawthorn on Saturday.

The Hawks suffered their first loss of the season last round against Adelaide and will be keen to get back on the winners list.

MAGPIES v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

Standing in their way will be the freshly crowned Rising Star nominee Ash Centra and in-form forward Kalinda Howarth who are starring for the black and white this season.

Port Adelaide pulled off one of the upsets of the season last week against Melbourne, and will be up for the fight against Geelong on Saturday afternoon.

The Power sit at 3-2 heading into round six, with key tall duo Matilda Scholz and Gemma Houghton poised to play a huge role.

POWER v CATS Full match coverage and stats

For the Cats, midfielder Georgie Prespakis is putting together an excellent season, averaging 28.8 disposals and 8.2 clearances each match.

North Melbourne looks nigh on unbeatable at this point in the season, but that won't stop the bold Blues from having a red hot crack.

Carlton has become one of the teams to watch this season thanks to a fun and attacking style of play.

KANGAROOS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

Blues draftee Sophie McKay has burst onto the AFLW scene with her goalkicking ability, while Irish Kangaroos Blaithin Bogue is also one to watch up forward.

Fremantle defied the odds and won yet another Western Derby last week, and will be hoping to continue that momentum into round six when it hosts an understrength Essendon on Saturday afternoon.

The 3-2 Bombers have been hit by injuries in recent weeks, but will fancy themselves against the 2-3 Dockers.

DOCKERS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

The Bombers were handed a shock loss last week against St Kilda and will be out to make amends.